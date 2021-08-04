What Are My Options If I’m Facing Eviction in Vermont?

The eviction moratorium in Vermont expired on July 15th and the national CDD moratorium goes through July 31, 2021. What are your options if you're a Vermonter?

Vermont Evictions

An eviction moratorium was put in place in Vermont to prevent landlords from evicting people that were in danger of being evicted due to COVID-19.

The Governor of Vermont let the eviction moratorium expire on June 15, 2021, and many renters feared they would be evicted. However, the CDC moratorium continued through July 31 offering additional protection.

Now that this moratorium has expired, landlords can evict those tenants that are behind on rent if they follow the proper process.

How can you evict a tenant?

Your landlord cannot just show up one morning and evict you. There is a legal process that they have to follow. As of July 31, your landlord can send a sheriff to serve you with a Summons and Complaint for Eviction. If you want to stop it, you will need to ask the court to stop it.

How to handle an eviction notice in Vermont

There will be information about your court options on the Summons and Complaint. The notice of eviction must be in writing, not verbal. This is the process in Vermont.

Your landlord serves you a Summons and Complaint for eviction.

You may also receive additional information if there is an existing complaint against you.

You need to file an answer within 21 days. See this site for help in answering.

You may be able to get rent assistance from VERAP until August 29th (45 days after the moratorium ends). Find out more.

Latest CDC extension on the eviction moratorium

As of 8/3/21, the CDC has issued a new order that temporarily (60-days) halts evictions in counties with high levels of community transmission of COVID-19. Their goal is to help slow the spread of the virus in areas of the country where cases are rapidly increasing.

This extension only applies to areas of the country where there are high levels of COVID-19 transmission. While there have been no specific declarations about what areas of the country this applies to, it's doubtful that it will help most Vermonters.

According to the CDC, the rise of the COVID-19 cases in Vermont overall is moderate. The rise of COVID-19 cases in Chittenden County has been rated "substantial" so renters in this area may have more of a chance in holding off the eviction process.

Help if you are facing evictions in Vermont

Vermont Legal Aid is the first place to contact if you are facing eviction. They can help you navigate the legal process you need to follow in Vermont. Find out more here.

You may also be able to contact BROC for assistance and guidance on what you need to do. They may also be able to find out temporary housing so that you are not homeless if you are evicted.

Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program is Vermont's rental assistance program. It uses federal money to help Vermonters stay in their home. You can learn more here.

If you are facing eviction or feel that you will be evicted soon because you are behind on rent, contact one of these options today. Funds are limited and are generally used on a case-by-case basis.

If you live in an area that the CDC has determined there is a high level of community transmission, the new CDC moratorium may protect you from eviction. However, if you're in another area of Vermont, please use one of these resources for help.

