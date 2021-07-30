Vineyard in Vermont, Closes!

When you think of wineries, Vermont may not readily come to mind. But surprisingly there are many excellent vineyards in the Green Mountain State. One less will be opening next month as they have finally decided to close their doors for good and call it quits after twenty successful years in business.

close up of wine bottles on a rack Stanislav/Pexels

Vermont Vineyard is Closing

When thinking about wine regions or states, most people don't really consider Vermont a contender with California's Napa Valley or New York's Finger Lakes region. While those states may be what comes first to mind, you should definitely add Vermont to your list. Vineyards here can produce equally impressive wines despite having cooler climates than other more well-known places like Italy where grapes.

The Fresh Tracks Farm Vineyard and Winery in Berlin, Vermont announced that it will not reopen its tasting room due to the ongoing pandemic. This local winery is only one of many businesses which have ceased operations following this virus outbreak, some who are permanently closed while others plan on resuming when the situation improves.

grapes on a vine Mali/Pexels

Fresh Tracks Farm Vineyard and Winery

Fresh Tracks Farm is a small vineyard in the Vermont countryside that has been around since 2002. The goal was to craft authentic wines from this beautiful but challenging climate and owner Christina Castegren sought to build upon her knowledge of agriculture as well as fulfill her passion for working with the environment surrounding them.

They spent years preparing fields, constructing the trellises, and gathering equipment before planting vines which they originally had 17 different varieties! Only 2 remain now while 3 new ones were planted in summer 2017.

After a long period of reflection and much consideration, they have made the difficult decision to retire from their wine business. They are so grateful for all that time spent with fans over the years and have said it was a pleasure to be part of this Vermont community!

The company’s online store will remain open for in-person pick up until the 17th of September and they are anticipating their wines to be gone by the end of the year. Look for them in local stores soon before they're gone.

The vineyard produces a variety of wines, from red wine to rose. Specialty vines are available too and they include cold-hardy varieties that do well in Vermont's colder climate. Try them while you can before the vineyard closes permanently.

wine glasses with a meal Jep/Pexels

Over the years they have won many awards for their wines including a double gold medal at the Finger Lakes International Wine Competition in 2010. This award was given for their 2010 Frontenac Gris.

The community has missed their tasting room where they could enjoy their selection of wines and pairings. The tasting room closed for COVID 19 and has not reopened since.

Wineries in Vermont

Fresh Tracks Farm Vineyard and Winery is closing down, but they are not the only vineyards in Vermont. If you still hope to enjoy a few wines from this region, there's plenty of other options!

Look for these wines at local Vermont grocery stores or stop by the wineries in person. Please call to find out what their hours are and what protections are in place for COVID-19.

Whaleback Vineyard in Poultney, Vermont

Putney Mountain Winery and Spirits

Autumn Mountain Winery in Brandon

Charlotte Village Winery

Shelburne Vineyard in Shelburne

Lincoln Peak Vineyard in New Haven

Have you ever tried the wines from Fresh Tracks Farm Vineyard and Winery in Berling? If so, what was your favorite variety?

