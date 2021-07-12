Colchester, VT

Vermont’s Most Scenic Skating Trails

Ellen P LaFleche-Christian

The weather is gorgeous in Vermont right now. And, if you enjoy rollerblading, it's the ideal time to head outside and find a new trail. So, where can you rollerblade in Vermont?

a man rollerblading

Best Rollerblading Trails in Vermont

Vermont is a great rollerblading state, with an abundance of rugged Vermont terrain. Most towns in Vermont have some kind of trail that will work for inline skaters. Some locations offer skate rentals and instruction for those who need it while others require that you provide your own equipment. There’s something for everyone here!

The Colchester Bayside to Village Pathway

Distance: 3.8 miles round trip

Why go? The Colchester Bayside to Village Pathway has been voted one of the most scenic skating trails in Vermont by Vermonters on several occasions. The path is an asphalt pathway that runs alongside the tip of Malletts Bay and offers a beautiful view of the scenery in the area. At one end, you will start at the Mallets Bay Campground & at neighborhoods, shopping, and parks at the other.

The Essex Bike Path, Essex Junction

Distance: 4.7 miles

The Essex Bike Path through the Village of Essex Junction is a 4.7-mile pathway that takes you throughout Essex Junction. The path is asphalt and can be used by bicycles and inline skaters. Be sure to visit the shopping mall in the center while you're there.

Ethan Allen Park Trails in Burlington

Distance: 4 miles

Ethan Allen Park trails are a 6.7-acre network of multi-purpose trails that are perfect for skating, walking, and biking. Skaters enjoy a wide range of terrain with rolling hills, banked turns, beautiful woodlands, and an overlook that includes Lake Champlain and the Green Mountains. Stop by the Gazebo for a break while you're there.

a group of adults inline skating

Island Line Rail Trail in Colchester

Distance: 13.4 miles

Island Line Rail Trail in Colchester is one of the most scenic skating trails in Vermont.

The Island Line Rail Trail has classic New England scenery! The trail is flat, making it a great option for families. The rail beds are wide enough for two to three skaters side-by-side and don't have any sharp turns or hills. There are nice views of Lake Champlain and the Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York. There are also several small areas that offer great places to stop for lunch or a snack break. Make sure you plan for extra time so that you can take the ferry across Lake Champlain.

South Barre Bike Path

Distance: 1 mile

The South Barre Bike Path is a paved trail that runs between Barre and South Barre, VT. The trail is part of the Central Vermont Path, a planned trail network that will one day connect  Barre, East Barre, Upper Westerville, upper Graniteville, and Montpellier. This is a short, easy trail for beginners.

close up of rollerblades

Talent Skate Park in Burlington

Indoor Skate Park

Talent Skate Park in Burlington Vermont is a must for rollerbladers, inline skaters, and skateboarders. Talent is a great place to learn how to rollerskate; it teaches skating correctly so people don't end up with bad skating habits. With a variety of skating options, you can show off your technical rollerblading skills. It is the perfect place for an aggressive skater to practice jumps and tricks that require precision and a great place for beginners to learn how to skate.

There are options to skate here both inside and out depending on what you want and your ability.

What's your favorite place to skate in Vermont? Have I missed one you feel needs to be here?

