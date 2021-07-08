Hacker Turned Do-Gooder in Vermont!

Ellen P LaFleche-Christian

Can hackers ever be a force for good? Most of the time when you hear of hackers, it's because they have caused harm to businesses, people, or financial industries. But, can they be a force for good? They were in Vermont recently.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R0OqG_0arSCeFM00
a person's hands on a laptop keyboardAnthony/Pexels

A Hacker Does Good in Vermont

In the news lately, there have been a lot of stories about the harm hackers have caused. Ransomware attackers in the United States have surged. And, it seems to be an ongoing trend.

Here are just a few of the most recent problems seen in the news.

  • IT firm Kaseya was hacked and requested $70 million dollars in ransom in July.
  • In June, American beef operations were disrupted for 2 days when JBS S.A.was hacked.
  • In May, Colonial Pipeline was forced to shut down the gas supply to much of the eastern part of the country after being hacked.

It certainly seems as though hackers cause more problems than they do good in the world. But, does it have to be that way?

If you're looking for a silver lining in this trend of cyber hacking, you will only have to look as far as Middlebury College in Vermont.

For the most part, hackers are secretive about what they're doing. They know they're breaking the law and obviously getting caught is not high on their list of things to do.

Last month, a hacker that was working for a security firm was attempting to find vulnerable computers to hack. During this process, they stumbled across what appeared to be a collection of child pornography on a Middlebury College employee's home computer. And, they were lucky enough to find a photo of this man's driver's license identifying him on the same computer.

They were then faced with the difficult decision of whether or not they should turn the person in for their crimes or not. By turning the Middlebury College employee in to the Vermont authorities, they risked being prosecuted themselves for the crime of hacking into someone's computer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MpdLy_0arSCeFM00
crime scene tapeKat/Pexels

Thankfully, the hacker did the right thing and contacted the Vermont authorities about the Middlebury College employee's collection of child pornography. During this process, they revealed to law enforcement that they were in fact hacking into his computer during this process.

According to court documents, the college employee was arrested this week for possessing child pornography and his name was released. The court documents do not specify the name of the hacker. We can only guess that they received some type of immunity for helping the police catch this Vermont criminal with the evidence needed to prosecute them.

The college would not comment specifically on this case. But a spokesperson stated that employees are typically placed on leave when arrested while the case is being prosecuted and they can collect information.

As a note, the employee in question was not a teacher at Middlebury College. They were in fact a senior technology specialist at the college.

You would think that given their background in IT they would have realized that storing things like that on a computer wasn't a good thing to do. Thankfully, they were caught and can be prosecuted for their crimes.

So, it does appear that hackers can be a force of good. We can only hope that more of them will help bring criminals to justice rather than causing harm to those they hack into.

Just imagine the good they could do if they tried rather than using their skills to harm others.

