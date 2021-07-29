Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota bill aims to bring school lunch shaming to a stop

Elizabeth Spadaccini

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xOwKr_0bAM1KWs00
A typical school lunch.CC/Flickr/Laura Taylor

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — In 2014, Minnesota passed the Lunch Aid Act to end school lunch shaming – the practice of punishing or reprimanding students who are unable to pay for their meals. However, the attempt to end it wasn't fully successful, and lunch shaming continued. On July 1st, the state House and Senate returned to the topic in the Education budget, passing a bill with specific restrictions on the practice.

The handling of the issue needed reworking because lunch shaming continued in new forms. Colleen Moriarty, the Executive Director of Hunger Solutions Minnesota, had heard that in general, people believed the shaming happened in isolated incidents. That was proved untrue when students with cell phones were able to record video. Moriarty said they helped expose the more frequent realities of lunch shaming.

School officials had found workarounds to the lunch shaming definition used in the 2014 bill — including punishments like keeping a student from walking at graduation or from participating in sports, or giving a student an alternate meal and dumping the one they tried to purchase. Moriarty said that when she learned that the practice continued, she and other supporters of the new bill decided that the definition for lunch shaming needed to expand.

In addition to Hunger Solutions, the bill received support from EdAllies, a Minnesota advocacy organization that works to improve education for all students in the state. Policy Director Matt Shaver said obstacles to the rollout of this legislation had to do with state resources in comparison to what is available nationally.

“At the federal level, we could just maintain, from the USDA, universal school meals. At the federal level they don’t need to set a balanced budget every two years like we do in Minnesota. One of our [Minnesota’s] biggest obstacles is just the resources to be able to do that.” said Shaver.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J3KAf_0bAM1KWs00
A local Minnesota elementary school.Elizabeth Spadaccini

State Senator Karin Housley (Stillwater) authored the bill, and said different versions have been around for four years. This year, a group of activists asked if she could help move it forward. In hearing about the issue, Housley was shocked that there had not yet been more attempts to put a stop to shaming and that it was happening in the first place.

“That might have been the norm for some schools,” said Housley. “It was just so sad in how it scars going forward, for the rest of a child's life.”

The focus on COVID legislation has been an obstacle to getting the lunch shaming bill to the top of the list, but Housley says when Senate Education Committee Chair Sen. Roger Chamberlain was alerted to the bill, he gave it a hearing and was quickly on board.

The bill mandates that “[any reminders for payment of outstanding student meal balances do not demean or stigmatize any child]”, and goes on to list what is not acceptable treatment.

Housley said this language was emphasized because it clearly lays out what a school official can and cannot do if a child is unable to pay for their meal. What the bill says is important, but overall, Housley wants to highlight that it is now law.

“Sometimes people let perfect get in the way of good. That could’ve been what happened with this lunch shaming— you want to get the words so perfect and make sure that all stakeholders are on board, that nothing gets done.” said Housley. Instead, she said lawmakers decided to push through what they had, “Let’s just get this language out there, get it passed, let folks know this is against the law,” Housely said.

What legislators like Housley and activists like Moriarty and Shaver hope might come next for school lunch shaming is that it comes to a full stop, meaning that the inability to pay for a school lunch is no longer followed by a stigmatizing practice or limiting reprimand. Moriarty says she would like to see it taken a step further, where families and kids don’t pay for meals at school at all.

“We don’t charge kids to take the bus, we don’t charge them for gym or for any of those other things. Children need nutrition to learn.” said Moriarty. “We need to stop chasing after children for money to pay for the food they have in school.”

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 2

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_52875fd22a54ad58d25624554dd68e38.blob

I bounce between Madison, WI and Minneapolis, MN, and I'm partial to reporting on education, the arts and entertainment, but I'm open to pursuing any worthwhile story. I graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in May of 2021, with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Spanish, and currently work at UW's Communications department as their video intern!

Madison, WI
71 followers
Loading

More from Elizabeth Spadaccini

Minnesota State

In-person author events return to Red Balloon Bookshop in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, MN — On a humid, 93-degree July evening, in front of an audience of kids and their parents at Red Balloon Bookshop, local author Megan Maynor launched her latest children’s book, Henry at Home.Read full story
Minnesota State

Some food banks in Minnesota return to normalcy after pandemic challenges

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – Food banks in Minnesota operated consistently throughout the heights of the COVID-19 pandemic, facing challenges in increased demand and decreased supply. While food insecurity remains an issue in Minnesota, some food banks are finding they are able to reopen and shed strains brought on by the pandemic.Read full story
Madison, WI

Who’s hiring, who’s remote – post-pandemic changes in employment and the labor market from Madison's point of view

Roadside sign advertising employment opportunitiesElizabeth Spadaccini. MADISON, WI– While the COVID-19 pandemic grabbed global attention for its effects on health, it also had a broad economic effect. From increased unemployment, to lower spending and increased instability within certain industries.Read full story
Minnesota State

Minnesota bill allows the option to stop separating incarcerated women and their babies

MINNEAPOLIS, MN— The Healthy Start Act, signed in May, is set to make Minnesota the first state where stoping an incarcerated mothers quick separation from her baby. The legislation reads that the Commissioner of Corrections can “conditionally release for up to one year postpartum, an inmate who gave birth within eight months of the date of commitment; and for the duration of the pregnancy and up to one year postpartum, an inmate who is pregnant.” Under the new law a mother and child would stay together in a halfway house or community alternative for a time period set by the commissioner, and the time will count toward the mother’s sentence.Read full story
10 comments
Minneapolis, MN

Local chef hopes to make change with upcoming pasta restaurant

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – Joshua Hedquist doesn't have a sad pandemic story to tell. Instead, he’s emerging from the pandemic with ideas for reform in the restaurant industry. The near shutdown of the industry due to the pandemic allowed Hedquist to identify patterns of racism and sexism in the restaurant world, something he said has allowed him to work toward change.Read full story
1 comments
Minnesota State

Minnesota State Fair returns from pandemic break with changes and renewed enthusiasm

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – There is a lot to take in after passing through the main entrance to the Minnesota State Fair. To the left, roller coasters and rides. Straight ahead, a pathway to farm animal exhibits. And to the right, one of the first food vendors the eye can see – The Perfect Pickle.Read full story
17 comments
Minnesota State

Minnesota breweries partner with public health goals in vaccine incentive program

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – Minnesota is one of the most recent states to roll out a vaccine incentive program, offering free or discounted beer at 21 different breweries for any person of drinking age with at least one documented dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 2

Community Policy