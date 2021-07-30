Want To Live Longer? Studies Say You Will - If You're Nice To Your Partner

Ekingwrites

Caring about other people’s feelings is good for you, especially if you’re married.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39q0bK_0bCkI44Z00
Image by author via Canva

Looking out for number one might seem like the only way to live in this dog-eat-dog world. But if you really want to live longer, you might want to pay more attention to other people's happiness.

Particularly your spouse's.

Because research suggests that having a happy spouse can lead to better longevity. So focussing on marital bliss can be good not just for your partner but also for you.

A new study out of the Netherlands found that marital happiness is so crucial for longevity that it outweighed other important factors such as physical health and socioeconomic circumstances.

The study examined 4,400 couples in the United States over the age of 50, and what it found might surprise you.

People with happy partners were less likely to pass away during the study.

So why is this?

It's because when we're married to someone, their habits directly affect ours and happy people have better habits.

So if your partner is unhappy, their health will suffer, and so will yours.

This is because many of the behaviors people engage in when they're unhappy are also unhealthy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DaoOM_0bCkI44Z00
Image by Author via Canva

Unhappy people often fall into bad habits that can harm overall health, such as:

  • Being inactive
  • Eating bad food
  • Engaging with too much social media
  • Staying inside
  • Bad sleep habits
  • Negative thought patterns
  • Smoking

When general unhappiness continues, it can turn into depression, which is even worse.

Common Symptoms of Depression are:

  • Loss of interest in the proactive things in life such as work, goals, and hobbies
  • Feelings of uselessness, pessimism, and hopelessness
  • General anger or crankiness
  • Difficulty concentrating
  • Sleep issues
  • Drastic changes in eating habits and weight

And it might not just stop there. Depression can also lead to more severe problems such as drug addiction or alcoholism.

Depression can seriously affect a person's ability to live a healthy lifestyle, so if the person you're with is depressed, your health could be inadvertently suffering too.

This means ensuring your partner is happy isn't just good for them. It's good for you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hlhbq_0bCkI44Z00
Image by Author via Canva

But how can you monitor your relationship?

Well, one way is to ask yourself if it works for both parties. Do both of you get more out of being together than from being apart.

Because research shows that the happiest people are the ones who feel their lives are better together than they would be apart.

That life with their partner is better than life without them.

So take stock.

If your partner thinks their life with you is better than life without you, you're good. If they think they'd be happier on their own, you might be in trouble.

Some reasons a partner might feel better off alone might be:

  • If they do all the housework
  • If they do all the childcare
  • If they're better with money
  • If you have totally different habits
  • If they feel like they married the wrong person
  • If they don't feel like you're loyal

If you think your relationship might be unhappy, but you're not sure, there are signs.

Unhappy couples have telltale signs that can give their status away.

If you and your spouse do these, you might be experiencing some warning signals that your marriage isn't as happy as you thought:

  • Chronically criticizing each other
  • Constantly arguing about the same things or not even bothering to argue anymore
  • Not enjoying time together
  • Keeping secrets
  • Fantasizing about or considering having an affair
  • Seeking emotional support from others before your partner

If you see yourself in many of those points, your partner might not be thrilled about your relationship either.

So what can you do to ensure both you and your significant other are both happy?

Well, according to science, it's simply because there are things that happy couples do.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T94FA_0bCkI44Z00
Image by author via Canva

So if you want to be happier, you could try some of these:

  • Make your big decisions together after talking about them
  • Be nice to your in-laws
  • Don't hold grudges
  • Stay affectionate even when you're not feeling sexual
  • Fight fair
  • Have shared experiences
  • Work as a team
  • Create common goals
  • Commit to improving your relationship

Housework seems to be one of the biggest contributors to unhappiness in marriages. It's the silent killer along with criticism, contempt, defensiveness, and stonewalling, known as the four horsemen of the divorce apocalypse.

So if your partner seems unhappy, doing more housework might be a good way to open the door to more happiness for them.

Being mindful of how respectful you are to your partner might also be a good idea.

Because if they're happy, they'll be more likely to buy into a healthy lifestyle, which will make you both healthier in the long run.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_7712bf54519c4f39ea55fe916d1ce46d.blob

Musician, writer, toddler wrangler. Author of "How To Be Wise AF" guided journal available on Amazon as well as "The Automatic Parent" due out in Feb. 2022.

128 followers
Loading

More from Ekingwrites

Do You Focus On The Negative Too Much?

Don't worry. It's Negativity Bias, and we all have it. I say you can use it to grow and heal. Today I’m going to make a list of people and events that have hurt me. That's right, I'm taking names, and believe me, I have a good memory when it comes to pain.Read full story

There's One Thing That Strengthens A Relationship Even More Than Love - Here's How To Implement It

Science says having this at work makes you happier and more successful, I think it does the same for your relationship. I have a good marriage. I know I do, and I’m proud of it (not perfect or superior, but happy and rock-solid).Read full story

I Stopped Eating Flour And Sugar And Something Interesting Happened

I know what you’re thinking, “How could you give that up?!”. “Without bread all is misery.”-William Cobbett. Four years ago, I was fifty years old, exhausted, and irritable.Read full story

Studies Say Slow Your Relationship Down, But I Say Smarten It Up

Even though the evidence says when you rush into love it'll probably fail, the fast track can work if you do it right. Love is grand, and when you fall, you fall hard. You want it all right here, right now.Read full story

Studies Confirm People Love Listicles! Here's Why I Do Too

No matter how much food for thought you consume, science says your brain enjoys this snack. Out on the interwebs content is king. It’s a wonderland of written words. I love the selection, the depth, and breadth of pieces available - but no matter how much food for thought I come across, I always find myself nibbling.Read full story

3 Ways To Master The Transition From Online Choice To First Date Interaction

Now that we're getting back to normal, here are some in-person dating tips to up your game. Now that the world is getting back to normal, it might be time to start dating again soon if you're single.Read full story

Studies Show Older People Are Happier, Here's Why I Agree

If you think you can’t be happy as you age, think again. "Aging is not 'lost youth' but a new stage of opportunity and strength." Betty Friedan. I turn 54 this month, and I've never been happier.Read full story

How To Start A Fun Side-Hustle That Works

I started a business with $50 and no plan, here's how. “Money grows on the tree of persistence.” — Japanese Proverb. Lots of people are struggling financially right now, I get it, I've been there.Read full story

6 Great Reasons To Be Fearless And Go For The Job You Want Right Now

You’ll be amazed at how much luck you have when you manufacture the conditions that make it possible. Wish you had more opportunities to do what you love?. Feel bitter when other people seem to get lucky breaks?Read full story

Learn To Listen To Your Heart And Gut With This Simple Quiz

It's actually pretty easy to know if you’re making the right choices. It can be hard to tell the difference between pushing through a rough patch and settling for second best.Read full story

5 Conversations You Need To Have With Your Partner Everyday

Take care of the small things in your relationship and the big things will take care of themselves. We all understand the big deal breakers that end relationships and cause break-ups.Read full story

Ponder These Mistakes Before You Make Them

Come to terms with these hard truths now so you can live better in the future. We all have different perspectives, but some things seem to ring true for everyone. These are the lessons that make everything easier once you learn them—the need-to-know stuff of life.Read full story

When It’s Okay To Let Your Toddler Cry

No cry parenting is a myth. Let’s get this out of the way right off the bat: “No cry” parenting is a myth, it’s impossible, it can’t be done. Take a beat, let it sink in, and stop trying to achieve the impossible.Read full story

How To Mentally Prepare Yourself To Start A Business You'll Love

Whether it's a side-hustle or a full-time gig, these tips can get you on your way to doing something you love. “Do What You Can With All You Have, Wherever You Are.” — Theodore Roosevelt.Read full story

Is Your Relationship is Move-In Ready? Check This List To Find Out

The indicators that tell you it'll work, might also lead you to a longer life. When I was 37, I had a tiny little apartment in downtown Toronto. Although I didn’t have a great job, I made living alone a priority, so I could have the luxury of having the place (tiny as it was) all to myself.Read full story

Sharpen Your Cooking Skills By Investing In These Knives

Choose these, and you'll feel like a Michelin-starred chef. Anyone who knows me knows I'm a cheap and cheerful kind of gal. But some things are worth the expense if they make your life better.Read full story

How To Help Anyone Expand Their Palate And Enjoy Different Foods

I developed working with toddlers and one adult. “We all eat, andit would be a sad waste of opportunity to eat badly.”. When I met my husband, his idea of the perfect steak was one cooked beyond recognition - a dark uniform grey right through.Read full story

If You Hate Thinking About What To Make For Dinner This Is For You

Whether you’re a party of five or an army of one, you’ve got to eat and this can help. There’s no way around it, everybody does it. If you’re reading this, there’s at least a 50% chance that you’re the one who facilitates most of it.Read full story

6 Ways To Put Your Money Where Your Mind Is And Get Spending On Your Happiness

They say money can’t buy happiness, but I’m going to challenge that. If you’re fortunate enough to have a bit of money, you can increase your happinesswhen you spend it the right way.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy