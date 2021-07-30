Want To Live Longer? Studies Say You Will - If You're Nice To Your Partner

Caring about other people’s feelings is good for you, especially if you’re married.

Image by author via Canva

Looking out for number one might seem like the only way to live in this dog-eat-dog world. But if you really want to live longer, you might want to pay more attention to other people's happiness.

Particularly your spouse's.

Because research suggests that having a happy spouse can lead to better longevity. So focussing on marital bliss can be good not just for your partner but also for you.

A new study out of the Netherlands found that marital happiness is so crucial for longevity that it outweighed other important factors such as physical health and socioeconomic circumstances.

The study examined 4,400 couples in the United States over the age of 50, and what it found might surprise you.

People with happy partners were less likely to pass away during the study.

So why is this?

It's because when we're married to someone, their habits directly affect ours and happy people have better habits.

So if your partner is unhappy, their health will suffer, and so will yours.

This is because many of the behaviors people engage in when they're unhappy are also unhealthy.

Image by Author via Canva

Unhappy people often fall into bad habits that can harm overall health, such as:

Being inactive

Eating bad food

Engaging with too much social media

Staying inside

Bad sleep habits

Negative thought patterns

Smoking

When general unhappiness continues, it can turn into depression, which is even worse.

Common Symptoms of Depression are:

Loss of interest in the proactive things in life such as work, goals, and hobbies

Feelings of uselessness, pessimism, and hopelessness

General anger or crankiness

Difficulty concentrating

Sleep issues

Drastic changes in eating habits and weight

And it might not just stop there. Depression can also lead to more severe problems such as drug addiction or alcoholism.

Depression can seriously affect a person's ability to live a healthy lifestyle, so if the person you're with is depressed, your health could be inadvertently suffering too.

This means ensuring your partner is happy isn't just good for them. It's good for you.

Image by Author via Canva

But how can you monitor your relationship?

Well, one way is to ask yourself if it works for both parties. Do both of you get more out of being together than from being apart.

Because research shows that the happiest people are the ones who feel their lives are better together than they would be apart.

That life with their partner is better than life without them.

So take stock.

If your partner thinks their life with you is better than life without you, you're good. If they think they'd be happier on their own, you might be in trouble.

Some reasons a partner might feel better off alone might be:

If they do all the housework

If they do all the childcare

If they're better with money

If you have totally different habits

If they feel like they married the wrong person

If they don't feel like you're loyal

If you think your relationship might be unhappy, but you're not sure, there are signs.

Unhappy couples have telltale signs that can give their status away.

If you and your spouse do these, you might be experiencing some warning signals that your marriage isn't as happy as you thought:

Chronically criticizing each other

Constantly arguing about the same things or not even bothering to argue anymore

Not enjoying time together

Keeping secrets

Fantasizing about or considering having an affair

Seeking emotional support from others before your partner

If you see yourself in many of those points, your partner might not be thrilled about your relationship either.

So what can you do to ensure both you and your significant other are both happy?

Well, according to science, it's simply because there are things that happy couples do.

Image by author via Canva

So if you want to be happier, you could try some of these:

Make your big decisions together after talking about them

Be nice to your in-laws

Don't hold grudges

Stay affectionate even when you're not feeling sexual

Fight fair

Have shared experiences

Work as a team

Create common goals

Commit to improving your relationship

Housework seems to be one of the biggest contributors to unhappiness in marriages. It's the silent killer along with criticism, contempt, defensiveness, and stonewalling, known as the four horsemen of the divorce apocalypse.

So if your partner seems unhappy, doing more housework might be a good way to open the door to more happiness for them.

Being mindful of how respectful you are to your partner might also be a good idea.

Because if they're happy, they'll be more likely to buy into a healthy lifestyle, which will make you both healthier in the long run.

Follow me for more interesting tidbits and hardcore common sense. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.