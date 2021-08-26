Nigeria and Russia sign a military deal, equipment, training, intelligence

Nigeria Signs Agreement Nigeria Embassy

The Nigerian Embassy in Moscow issued a notice that Nigeria and Russia have signed a military agreement for the supply of equipment and the training of troops to combat the Boko Haram Islamic insurgency in the northeast. The Honourable Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Salihi MAGASHI (Rtd), who is on an official visit to Russia, signed on behalf of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, while the Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugaev, signed for the Russian Federation.

The signing ceremony took place on August 23, 2021, and was witnessed by the Nigerian Ambassador to the Russian Federation, other senior military officers, and officials of the Nigerian Ministry of Defence.

President Vladimir Putin of Russia stated that "Massive mutually beneficial portfolios of contracts for the supply of Russian military goods are concluded on the forum's sidelines every year" when referencing the 2019 Russia-Africa Summit.

The Agreement on Military-Technical Cooperation between both countries provides a legal framework for the supply of military equipment, provision of after-sales services, training of personnel in respective educational establishments, and technology transfer, among others.

The signing of the Military-Technical Cooperation Agreement is a landmark development in the bilateral relations between Nigeria and the Russian Federation.

In January of 2021, Barbara Barrett, Air Force Secretary comprising of Air Force and US Space Force Areas of Responsibility (AoR), described Nigeria as the destination of choice in Africa for partnership in harnessing space assets and technology for national defense. She assured the Minister of Defence that the already established military cooperation between Nigeria and the US will be taken to the next level to promote peace and tranquillity in the country.

In July of 2021, United States lawmakers stopped a proposed sale of $875 million worth of arms to Nigeria over concerns about the Nigerian government’s human rights record. The Biden Administration reportedly sees President Muhammadu Buhari snowballing into “authoritarianism” as the country is battling multiple security challenges, including jihadist insurgency.

Where there are voids, there are fillers. If the U.S. pulls away others will step in and they won't lecture on human rights. What's also important is that there is a reason that China and Russia do not ignore Africa.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.