Somaliland Wild Animal Smuggling Rings Busted

“Somaliland, to our knowledge, is one of the worst places for cheetah trafficking,” said Patricia Tricorache in 2018 in an interview with One News Network, who had been investigating the trade in the Horn of Africa for the Namibia-based Cheetah Conservation Fund.

“We are trying to discuss a strategy to curb the trade, but it will be an uphill battle,” says Patricia. “We want a rescue center, but before that happens we need to increase awareness among government and law enforcement, the police, and the environmental people.”

In February 2018, several traffickers were arrested after being found with a car full of live tortoises headed to Mogadishu. The traffickers were handed lengthy sentences, a first in the country’s history. The Minister of Environment, Shukri, hopes that cheetah smugglers will be next to be held accountable.

Two-Years Later

Working with Somaliland Police, the Somaliland Ministry of Environment and Rural Development (MoERD) recently helped secure the arrest of 10 individuals suspected of two separate incidents of wildlife trafficking.

On September 23, six men were taken into police custody in Hargeisa attempting to sell three young cheetah cubs to the highest bidder. Several months later, four persons were arrested in a northern suburb of Hargeisa after being caught in possession of 10 cheetah cubs. Two of the animals were discovered with zip ties binding their front legs, and all were being transported in wooded crates familiar to Somaliland Wildlife Officers because of their use by a local smuggling ring.

“Cheetahs are not pets, and they are not products to be traded or sold to the highest bidder”, said Dr. Laurie Marker, Founder and Executive Director of CCF. “Cheetahs are apex predators with an important role to play in maintaining biodiversity in our ecosystems.

Stolen wild Cheetahs Wild.org

Somaliland can be proud to have cheetahs on the landscape, and we want rural people who live with them to help protect these amazing creatures. The conflict between rural livestock farmers is also a reason cubs are removed, and some end up being trafficked. CCF’s strategy is to train rural farmers to better manage their livestock so cheetahs will not have the opportunity to prey on goats. This will make it easier to coexist with large carnivores like cheetahs. It is a better solution for everyone involved”.

Somaliland Police Spokesperson Sudi Arale also warned the public that anyone who tries to take, hold, or illegally trade wild animals will be punished to the full extent under Somaliland law.

