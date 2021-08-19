China and the US making it "rain" in Africa, but who is really benefiting?

At the start of China’s Belt and Road Initiative in 2013, President Xi Jinping unveiled his aspiration to expand Beijing’s influence through investments and infrastructure through a land-based “belt” running westward through Central Asia towards Europe, and a maritime “road” through Southeast Asia towards the east coast of Africa.

Beijing has insisted that there are no strings attached to belt and road loans across Africa and it has no intention of trapping developing countries through unaffordable loans.

China provides the largest volume of loans, bilaterally to African countries, but the nature of these loans is changing. According to SAIS-CARI researchers, Chinese financiers have committed $153 billion to African public sector borrowers between 2000 and 2019.

Chinese loan contracts have “more elaborate repayment safeguards than their peers in the official credit market,” which basically guarantees repayment by the borrowing countries. These contracts also contain provisions that “give Chinese lenders an advantage over other creditors.” These unique provisions include a commitment by the borrower to: keep contract terms undisclosed unless otherwise required by law, maintain an escrow account and other special bank accounts to secure debt repayment, exclude the debt from restructuring in the Paris Club of official bilateral creditors and other collective restructuring initiatives (such as the World Bank’s Debt Service Suspension Initiative), and allow the lender to terminate the agreement and demand immediate full repayment if the borrower defaults on its other lenders." These confidential contracts have only grown in importance over time according to Carnegie Endowment for National Peace.

Last year the Wall Street Journal reported that The U.S. government was embarking on a push to persuade developing African countries to refrain from Chinese equipment, offering financial assistance worth billions of dollars, according to Bonnie Glick, the deputy administrator at the U.S. Agency for International Development.

Investment Wars

According to Yong, the trade volume between China and Nigeria reached $19.27 billion in 2019, which was 1900 times that of 1971 when the diplomatic relationship was established.

China has made itself indispensable for Africa’s leaders. Between 2003 and 2019, Chinese foreign direct investment in Africa has increased from $75 million USD in 2003 to $2.7 billion USD in 2019. There is no sign of this trend losing momentum.

The Biden administration has requested that Congress approve an $80 million package to finance the newly launched Prosper Africa Build Together initiative. The project will focus on fostering trade and investment between the world’s poorest continent and the United States. Given Africa’s ambitious free trade aspirations and China’s ever-growing obsession with the continent, such a move couldn’t come at a better time.

