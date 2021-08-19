Fr. Ambassador to US running for President of Cape Verde, Africa

Carlos Veiga Cape Verde Press

Carlos Veiga has submitted all the documents necessary to run for President of the Republic of Cabo Verde, also known as Cape Verde an archipelago of islands off the coast of Africa and part of the African Union. The Constitutional Court has received and accepted his candidacy.

Carlos Alberto Wahnon de Carvalho Veiga, a former prime minister was Cape Verde’s ambassador to the United States from 2016 to 2020.

Veiga was born in Mindelo, São Vicente Island, Cape Verde, and attended secondary school in Praia, the capital of Cape Verde and its largest city. Veiga attended college at Universidade Classica de Lisboa in Portugal, graduating with a degree in law in 1971. Veiga was named attorney general of Cape Verde in 1978.

Veiga won a seat in parliament in 1985. When running for re-election five years later, he founded the Movimento para Democracia party, which won the first multi-party election in Cape Verde history and made Veiga prime minister. As prime minister, Veiga in 1992 oversaw the creation of a new constitution and flag for the country. He also began to bring in private investment to the nation that is heavily dependent on foreign aid.

Veiga resigned from parliament in 2000 to run for president, but lost to Pedro Pires by 17 votes in 2001. He lost again in 2006 to Pires in another close vote (51%-49%) thanks to the votes of Cape Verdeans living abroad. Veiga returned to parliament in 2011 and was named vice president.

Carlos Veiga African Policy Journal

"Cape Verde’s democratic structures are in good health 43 years after the West African archipelago won its independence from Portugal," the nation’s ambassador to the U.S., Carlos Veiga, told an audience at Bridgewater State University Oct. 25, 2018.

According to the World Bank reports that's true. In 2018 the GDP was set at 1.9 billion (USD) but has since tanked to around 1.6 billion and dropping due to the pandemic and the impact on tourism and shipping.

Revenue shortfalls caused the fiscal deficit to widen to 10.4% of GDP in 2020 from a 1.8% deficit in 2019. The estimated 69% drop in tourism revenues caused the current account to be in a deficit of 15.6% of GDP in 2020, reversing a surplus of 0.3% the previous year. Nearly 20,000 jobs were lost in 2020, and the unemployment rate is projected to double to 19.2%, with joblessness highest among young people (41%). Poverty was estimated at 35.5% of the population in 2020, compared with 29.3% in 2019.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.