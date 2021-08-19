US-based Facebook and Google becoming an internet powerhouse across Africa

Under Sea Cable in Africa Getty Images

US-based companies Facebook and Google are building undersea internet cables that will also touchdown in Africa.

Equiano, the Google private subsea cable will connect Africa with Europe. Equiano will start in western Europe and run along the West Coast of Africa, between Portugal and South Africa, with branching units along the way that can be used to extend connectivity to additional African countries. The first branch is expected to land in Nigeria. This new cable is fully funded by Google and will be its third private international cable after Dunant and Curie, and its 14th subsea cable investment globally.

Equano Google

The tech giants have not disclosed how much money they are spending on such projects to provide much-needed internet infrastructure, but the cables have the potential to bring internet access to almost a billion new customers.

Facebook also said Monday it is expanding a 23,000-mile undersea cable project circling the entire continent of Africa and connecting to Europe.

The cable, called 2Africa, was designed to link 26 countries including Nigeria, South Africa, Uganda, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Bloomberg reported that Facebook has added Angola and the Indian Ocean island countries of Seychelles and Comoros to the project.

“The significant investment by Facebook in 2Africa builds on several other investments we have made in the continent, including infrastructure investments in South Africa, Uganda, Nigeria, and the Democratic Republic of Congo,” a Facebook spokesperson said in an email to Bloomberg this month.

The 2Africa subsea cable is set to be one of the largest subsea cable projects in the world, will cost just under $1 billion, Bloomberg reported last May.

Manufacturing of the first segments of the infrastructure has started in the U.S., according to the statement. Nokia Oyj’ Alcatel Submarine Networks was picked to build the cable.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.