US special forces in DR Congo targeting Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels

US special operations forces are now working in the east of DR Congo to support the fight against jihadist militia embedded into the region's nature parks, killing protected animals, including endangered mountain gorillas, and staging for larger attacks.

President Felix Tshisekedi's media team said last week in a press brief that Kinshasa had authorized the deployment in support of the Congolese army against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels. The Allied Democratic Forces is a rebel group in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, considered a terrorist organization and has been increasing in size and power in the Congo.

Two weeks ago, several civilians were killed and three wounded in an attack attributed to Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in Beni territory in the Democratic Republic of Congo's North Kivu province, according to authorities. “The victims were killed after coming out of their hiding place during a lull in the shooting,” a provincial official, Isaya Muhindo, told local reporters.

The US contingent will support rangers in Garamba National Park. The mission is set to last "several weeks" and will target the ADF, also known as the "branch of Daech," or the Islamic State group (IS).

Garamba National Park, Congo Google Maps

Over the past decades, Garamba's endangered animal species have been seriously threatened by poaching, reducing populations of elephants (1,200 individuals in 2017) and endemic Kordofan giraffe (62 individuals in 2020) to very low levels and driving the white rhino to extinction in the wild.

Garamba National Park was declared a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1980.

