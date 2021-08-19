The Illusion of Perception & Fake News Today

3-D Optical Illusion 3D VTech

The Greatest Show on Earth!

The P.T. Barnum Circus was a fantasy that played out in the minds and hearts of its fans. It was less about reality and more about the idea of taking the audience on a fictional journey, playing on imagination using props.

In reality, what we know today, was that most of what was happening before the audience’s eyes was a lie.

One example is Joice Heth, the purported 161-year-old former nurse of George Washington, but really a slave in her 80’s. People paid to see her because they wanted to believe and because the context by which the lie was told was so illuminating, surrounded by props, lights, and excellent writing.

P.T. Barnum was, if nothing else, a deeply dishonest man who made a living off the public’s gullibility. That said, he came by his dishonesty, honestly. — Tom Meisfjord

Nigerian Profits

TB Joshua, a Nigerian megachurch pastor, and televangelist claimed to heal the lame by the touch of his hand before his untimely death this year. He played on the sad reality that people who claim to want to know the truth would rather believe lies when it comes to what they want.

He packaged his services as a star-studded event at fantastic venues worldwide to “anoint” paying guests with his power of healing and prediction. Attendees would flop around, fall to the floor, cry, and scream before jumping up and claiming all their troubles had gone. This was captured on film to sell and promote.

Just before he died, YouTube has banned his channel for trying to remove demons from a man whose family turned him in for being gay, a “condition” that T.B. Joshua sought out to cure.

Another reported story is about his use of “miracle water” as a prop. He sold plastic packets of water with fancy packaging. Many religions use water as a symbol of faith and tradition, but they don’t charge you money and tell you that you can stop taking your medicine if you touch the water — at least I don’t think so.

The fact that TB Joshua died rich, famous, and loved is a testament to the power of perception.

Fake News

When you look at our digitally connected world and all the messages coming at you, just ask yourself, if what you are reading is entertaining you or influencing you. The difference is feeling like you need to take some actions versus passive listening.

At the point, you feel influenced that is the time to vet information you're receiving, vetting sources.

It's more important than ever to stay media savvy and critical of what you see and hear now, than ever.

