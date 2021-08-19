Global powers are doubling down on a tiny little.

Editor at Global Perspectives

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kBrD3_0bWQqb3b00
Cape Verde, AfricaTJM
A small group of islands surrounded by hundreds of miles of Atlantic ocean, part of the African Continent, a member of the United Nations, and the African Union, is swiftly learning there are no giveaways in politics.

Agenda setting powers have recently invested hundreds of millions of dollars and high-level resources with big plans attached. Island leadership isn’t new to making deals, but not at this level and not with competing powers that have extensive capabilities to forecast failure and detect distrust.

To understand how complicated things will become, you’d need to understand the makeup of the islands, its leadership, and the significant events that have marked its unknown future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xDerL_0bWQqb3b00
Cape Verde Islands, AfricaGoogle Maps

The Republic of Cabo Verde (or Cape Verde) is part of an archipelago of ten volcanic islands located about 400 miles off Dakar, Africa, and 600 miles from Guinea-Bissau. It’s the fifth smallest nation in Africa. About half of its estimated 500,000 citizens are under 15 years of age, and most of the population lives on Santiago Island, while most of the tourism takes place on Boa Vista and Sao.

Geostrategic Positioning

For China, the U.S., and Cartels, it boils down to geostrategic positioning and trade routes, but this type of positioning takes time to install.

Long before the U.S., China started putting down roots to lay the groundwork for bigger and bigger projects and deals. Before China, the Cartels enjoyed decades of smuggling success, boosting illegal revenues across the islands. However, there seems to be a clear favorite.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qa06l_0bWQqb3b00
Cape Verde and ChinaCTN

In 2018 Cape Verde’s Prime Minister Ulisses Correia traveled to Beijing for the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). He shook hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping and actively agreed to participate in China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Suppose China expands its military and Naval position on one of the islands. In that case, it’s possible to reach the U.S. via submarine-launched cruise missiles or by aircraft with a combat radius of 5,000 km or more, according to reports.

We’ve seen a similar China takeover in Djibouti. Undersea fiber-optic cables were laid by Huawei Marine Networks. China Merchants Group bought a 23 percent stake in the Port of Djibouti and a Chinese-funded $3.5 billion Djibouti International Free Trade Zone, now the largest in Africa.

The Cabo Verde Islands are essential for China’s “One Belt, One Road,” which should worry the United States, explaining the renewed attention on U.S. maritime position and surveillance expansion via the new EllaLink submarine cable system.

Communication and Surveillance

December 13, 2018, Cabo Verde Telecom’s CEO, Jose Luis Livramento, signed an agreement with EllaLink (a privately Spain, EU, and the U.S.-funded company) for a submarine cable system to be installed, providing a direct, high-speed internet connection to Europe and Latin America. The 25 (USD) million dollar project was funded by European Investment Bank (EIB).

Before 2018 the Cape Verde Islands were only connected by one cable, the West Africa Cable System (WACS), a submarine cable system connecting 15 countries, starting in South Africa, ending in London. Chinese-owned Huawei Marine owns the service contract for that cable, leading to speculation over Chinese spy operations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d75bT_0bWQqb3b00
Ela LinkEla Link

The U.S. seemed to want its own communication system in place before expanding operations. On February 18, 2021, EllaLink, the UK-US-backed communications subsea cable, landed in Cape Verde.

On July 4, 2021, The U.S. Embassy in Cabo Verde formally announced the construction of a new U.S. Embassy on land adjacent to the Government Palace, noting its more than $400 (USD) million investment in bilateral relations, promising staff of 300, 90 percent of which will be Cabo Verdeans.

Too Little Too Late

These latest projects and announcements from the U.S. come after China already built a stadium, the Poilão Dam, government and parliament buildings, schools, residential buildings, opened more than 400 Chinese stores, relocated thousands of Chinese to the island, and in 2021 will complete a casino resort project.

On July 22, 2015, the Government of the Republic of Cabo Verde granted China’s Macau Legend Development Ltd (Macau Legend), led by Chinese billionaire David Chow a 75-year lease on the land, beach, and waterfront rights for a $275 (USD) million casino resort project, along with exclusive rights to operate all online gaming.

What will the island be willing to do to capitalize on this new windfall of attention? And will sides have to be taken, winners and losers, opportunity and consequences?

Vulnerabilities of the Past & Future

On June 15, 2021, Pangea-Risk, a “specialist intelligence firm providing analysis and forecasts on political, security, and economic risk in Africa,” published a damning report on the erosion of political and financial stability in Cape Verde. The firm reported that the sharp downturn in commercial activity across tourism and transport drove the country to the brink of collapse.

The report stated the International Monetary Fund (IMF) anticipated Cape Verde’s default on sovereign debt payments, with gross public debt reaching 139 percent of the GDP in 2020.

The country’s lack of resources puts it at the mercy of external aid so, the tiny islands are gambling on a big change. However, China’s investments could lead to conflict with the U.S., especially regarding maritime routes, port control, and military positioning. And U.S. investments could lead to conflict with Africa, the United Nations, and the Cartels, which we already see playing out now.

The Republic of Cabo Verde has become a strategic post for agenda-setting powers, and with that will come great rewards and big problems.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_031df9b84a899d783fc6ad4003d259b0.blob

Global Headlines: breaking news, features, politics, military, analysis, and special reports.

Washington, DC
162 followers
Loading

More from Editor at Global Perspectives

China threatens U.S. "counterattack if blamed for COVID origin"

China has warned the U.S. to prepare for a "counterattack" if a soon-to-be-released intelligence report blames them for the COVID origins, the Associated Press reported today. A theory that COVID-19 emerged from a lab leak in Wuhan, China, where the disease first appeared towards the end of 2019, has caused tension between the U.S., China, and the World Health Organization (WHO). U.S. President Joe Biden ordered U.S. intelligence agencies to conduct a 90-day review of "two likely scenarios" in late May, including the lab leak theory and another that COVID-19 potentially transferred from animals to humans from Chinese wet markets. Either way, putting China in the "hot seat" for the pandemic.Read full story
3 comments

Beijing & South China Sea U.S. VP's target after failures to secure the southern borders

The United States of America's Vice President Kamala Harris has been given a new task, to challenge China over the South China Sea after she was unable to secure the borders and restore order to migration flows from South America.Read full story

Will ex-Afghan President Karzai & terrorist group members rule Afghanistan together?

The Taliban has named a 12-member council with seven candidates selected, including ex-Afghan President Hamid Karzai, the High Council for National Reconciliation Chief Abdullah Abdullah, and Abdul Ghani Baradar.Read full story
2 comments

Flow of Global Money to Afghanistan Being Cut Off

The United States froze the country’s financial reserves, the International Monetary Fund cut off its Special Drawing Rights, and world leaders are weighing additional sanctions (in addition to the sanctions already imposed on the Taliban).Read full story

U.S. Marine Matthew Heath Political Prisoner in Venezuela - "Don't forget about me!"

Heath was arrested and charged as an alleged terrorist in September 2020 in Venezuela. He was detained at a highway checkpoint under disputed circumstances in the porous La Guajira region, where Colombia and Venezuela share a haphazard border.Read full story

Citgo talks Venezuela oil swaps - What about Citgo prisoners swaps

Six U.S. oil executives known as the “Citgo 6” were arrested in Venezuela without due process, and the Maduro regime has shown no signs of releasing them. Five of the men are dual U.S.-Venezuelan citizens. The sixth is a U.S. lawful permanent resident. All worked in the U.S., where Citgo is headquartered and has offices.Read full story

U.S. government sanctions policy to get a review - Biden's pressure points being pushed!

The Biden administration has announced it will make a review of the United States’ broader sanctions policy. Sanctions regimes have expanded in recent years, whether it's the Trump administration leveraging sanctions in Venezuela or the Biden administration placing sanctions against Belarus, these countries learn to live and work around the U.S.'s strong arm.Read full story

Former CIA Detainee Meets with CIA Director in Kabul

CIA Director William Burns met with the Taliban's de facto leader Abdul Ghani Baradar, a former detainee of the CIA from 2010 to 2018, in Kabul on Monday, in what marked the Taliban's highest-level encounter with the United States of America since the fall of the Afghan.Read full story

South Africa Jobless Rates Highest in the World, Bloomberg Report

South Africa Unemployment is at an all-time high.File Photo. South Africa's official unemployment hit 34.4 percent versus 32.6 percent in the first quarter of 2021. In a new report, the median of three economists’ estimates was published in a Bloomberg survey that showed this negative trend, putting the country at the highest on a global list of 82 countries for unemployment.Read full story

NATO's chip on shoulder stays put with "Russian threat" rhetoric

Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, Russian PresidentFile Photo. The fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban has deeply damaged trust in NATO and left European leaders to stress about the influx of Afghan refugees while watching 20 years of nation-building go up in smoke.Read full story

Bolivia's former de facto president attempts suicide - US demands her release - Bolivia says MYOB

Bolivia's former de facto president Jeanine Áñez is "stable" after she tried to kill herself while in prison, local media outlets reported this Monday, August 23rd. According to Juan Carlos Limpias, the director of prisons, the authorities "can say, without a doubt, that her health is stable."Read full story
1 comments

US Sanctions Eritrean Leader for Human Rights Abuse in Ethiopia's Tigray Region

General Filipos Woldeyohannes, Chief of Staff for the Eritrean Defence ForcesHagel Press. Monday, August 23, 2021: The US Department of Treasury, Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued a sanction notice against General Filipos Woldeyohannes, Chief of Staff for the Eritrean Defence Forces for leading and engaging in human rights abuse during Ethiopia's Tigray Region conflict that led to the humanitarian need of 5 million people and famine for 400,000.Read full story

Biden considers $300m waiver in military assistance to Egypt

Philippe Nassif, the advocacy director for the Middle East and North Africa, reports, "There have been new deliberations by the Biden administration to invoke a national security waiver to release $300 million USD of restricted military assistance to Egypt."Read full story

US denied access to Mozambican finance minister - South Africa says, "No!"

Mozambican finance minister Manuel ChangTimes Live South Africa. The US applied to South Africa to extradite former Mozambican finance minister Manuel Chang, instead, he is heading back to Mozambique. The US government says it's “disappointed” because it US investors have lost millions from scams masterminded by Chang.Read full story

COVID Greed Exposed - Indonesian Minister Got Rich on Lies

Juliari Batubara gets paid while everyone else suffers!Twitter Thaiger. Indonesia’s former social affairs minister has been slapped a 12-year prison term after he spearheaded a multi-million dollar Covid graft scandal. The Jakarta Corruption Court made its ruling today, August 23, 2021.Read full story
1 comments
Vermont State

Emergencies all over the world - Biden exhausted!

Yesterday, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared that an emergency exists in the State of Vermont, one of many declared due to Tropical Storm Henri beginning on August 22, 2021, and continuing. This, all while juggling foreign policy emergencies on many fronts - Afghanistan, Cuba, Haiti, and Venezuela.Read full story
90 comments

COVID-19 Vaccine FDA Approved Today

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced the approval for the first COVID-19 vaccine, today, August 23rd. The vaccine has been known as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, and will now be marketed as Comirnaty (koe-mir’-na-tee), for the prevention of COVID-19 disease in individuals 16 years of age and older.Read full story

Interpol Caught Bending the Rules for Friends - Politics Wins Again!

Several countries, including Nigeria, Iran, Russia, and Venezuela have highlighted the United States of America's failure to comply with a series of norms regulating Interpol's activities, beginning with Article 3 of Interpol's Constitution according to which “it is strictly forbidden for the Organization from undertaking any intervention or activities of a political, military, religious or racial character,” as well as Article 2 requiring Interpol and its members "to ensure and promote the widest possible mutual assistance between all criminal police authorities within the limits of the laws existing in the different countries and in the spirit of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.”Read full story

Is US extradition plan for Venezuelan diplomat unconstitutional?

At any moment a ruling from the Constitutional Court of Cape Verde is expected on the basis of an appeal lodged by Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab's attornies, highlighting the many unconstitutional irregularities in the processing of the US extradition case against him.Read full story

US citizens, the “Citgo 6,” still languishing in Venezuelan prison

Let's not forget that six executives from the US oil and gas giant Citgo were sentenced in Venezuela where they have been jailed since 2017 on charges of embezzlement, money laundering, and conspiracy on charges stemming from a proposal to refinance $4billion in Citgo bonds.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy