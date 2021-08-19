Global powers are doubling down on a tiny little.

Cape Verde, Africa TJM

A small group of islands surrounded by hundreds of miles of Atlantic ocean, part of the African Continent, a member of the United Nations, and the African Union, is swiftly learning there are no giveaways in politics.

Agenda setting powers have recently invested hundreds of millions of dollars and high-level resources with big plans attached. Island leadership isn’t new to making deals, but not at this level and not with competing powers that have extensive capabilities to forecast failure and detect distrust.

To understand how complicated things will become, you’d need to understand the makeup of the islands, its leadership, and the significant events that have marked its unknown future.

Cape Verde Islands, Africa Google Maps

The Republic of Cabo Verde (or Cape Verde) is part of an archipelago of ten volcanic islands located about 400 miles off Dakar, Africa, and 600 miles from Guinea-Bissau. It’s the fifth smallest nation in Africa. About half of its estimated 500,000 citizens are under 15 years of age, and most of the population lives on Santiago Island, while most of the tourism takes place on Boa Vista and Sao.

Geostrategic Positioning

For China, the U.S., and Cartels, it boils down to geostrategic positioning and trade routes, but this type of positioning takes time to install.

Long before the U.S., China started putting down roots to lay the groundwork for bigger and bigger projects and deals. Before China, the Cartels enjoyed decades of smuggling success, boosting illegal revenues across the islands. However, there seems to be a clear favorite.

Cape Verde and China CTN

In 2018 Cape Verde’s Prime Minister Ulisses Correia traveled to Beijing for the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). He shook hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping and actively agreed to participate in China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Suppose China expands its military and Naval position on one of the islands. In that case, it’s possible to reach the U.S. via submarine-launched cruise missiles or by aircraft with a combat radius of 5,000 km or more, according to reports.

We’ve seen a similar China takeover in Djibouti. Undersea fiber-optic cables were laid by Huawei Marine Networks. China Merchants Group bought a 23 percent stake in the Port of Djibouti and a Chinese-funded $3.5 billion Djibouti International Free Trade Zone, now the largest in Africa.

The Cabo Verde Islands are essential for China’s “One Belt, One Road,” which should worry the United States, explaining the renewed attention on U.S. maritime position and surveillance expansion via the new EllaLink submarine cable system.

Communication and Surveillance

December 13, 2018, Cabo Verde Telecom’s CEO, Jose Luis Livramento, signed an agreement with EllaLink (a privately Spain, EU, and the U.S.-funded company) for a submarine cable system to be installed, providing a direct, high-speed internet connection to Europe and Latin America. The 25 (USD) million dollar project was funded by European Investment Bank (EIB).

Before 2018 the Cape Verde Islands were only connected by one cable, the West Africa Cable System (WACS), a submarine cable system connecting 15 countries, starting in South Africa, ending in London. Chinese-owned Huawei Marine owns the service contract for that cable, leading to speculation over Chinese spy operations.

Ela Link Ela Link

The U.S. seemed to want its own communication system in place before expanding operations. On February 18, 2021, EllaLink, the UK-US-backed communications subsea cable, landed in Cape Verde.

On July 4, 2021, The U.S. Embassy in Cabo Verde formally announced the construction of a new U.S. Embassy on land adjacent to the Government Palace, noting its more than $400 (USD) million investment in bilateral relations, promising staff of 300, 90 percent of which will be Cabo Verdeans.

Too Little Too Late

These latest projects and announcements from the U.S. come after China already built a stadium, the Poilão Dam, government and parliament buildings, schools, residential buildings, opened more than 400 Chinese stores, relocated thousands of Chinese to the island, and in 2021 will complete a casino resort project.

On July 22, 2015, the Government of the Republic of Cabo Verde granted China’s Macau Legend Development Ltd (Macau Legend), led by Chinese billionaire David Chow a 75-year lease on the land, beach, and waterfront rights for a $275 (USD) million casino resort project, along with exclusive rights to operate all online gaming.

What will the island be willing to do to capitalize on this new windfall of attention? And will sides have to be taken, winners and losers, opportunity and consequences?

Vulnerabilities of the Past & Future

On June 15, 2021, Pangea-Risk, a “specialist intelligence firm providing analysis and forecasts on political, security, and economic risk in Africa,” published a damning report on the erosion of political and financial stability in Cape Verde. The firm reported that the sharp downturn in commercial activity across tourism and transport drove the country to the brink of collapse.

The report stated the International Monetary Fund (IMF) anticipated Cape Verde’s default on sovereign debt payments, with gross public debt reaching 139 percent of the GDP in 2020.

The country’s lack of resources puts it at the mercy of external aid so, the tiny islands are gambling on a big change. However, China’s investments could lead to conflict with the U.S., especially regarding maritime routes, port control, and military positioning. And U.S. investments could lead to conflict with Africa, the United Nations, and the Cartels, which we already see playing out now.

The Republic of Cabo Verde has become a strategic post for agenda-setting powers, and with that will come great rewards and big problems.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.