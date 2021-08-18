U.S. ready for a change in the Horn of Africa

Editor at Global Perspectives

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rXQdd_0bVajFSD00
FTZ Port, Djibouti, AfricaReuters

Could last week’s first airstrike under the Biden Administration be an indication of a change in the Horn of Africa or is this just another strike to put a band-aid on a gushing wound?

July 23, 2021, Rep. Ilhan Omar wrote a letter to President Joe Biden to challenge a July 20 airstrike near Galkayo, Somalia, against suspected members of Al-Shabab.

Pentagon spokesperson Cindi King said AFRICOM had the power to authorize the response under the military’s “collective self-defense” justification. ⁠Despite the explanation, Omar wasn’t satisfied given that Jake Sullivan, national security adviser, instructed the military and CIA to gain White House permission before attacks in Somalia and Yemen.⁠ In her letter, she asks, “How does the Department of Defense define “collective self-defense” in the context of the July 20th strike?”

The target, Al-Shabaab, is a known Islamic extremist group carrying out terrorist attacks across borders and extorting millions from taxing citizens, ransoms, and extortion. They remain Somalia’s biggest threat, according to African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM).

March 12, 2021, U.N. Security Council Resolution 2568 (2021) stated, “that while Al Shabaab remains the most immediate and pressing security and stability threat to Somalia, it and armed opposition groups will not be defeated by military means alone.” Asking partners and stakeholders to address Al-Shabaab’s organized crime, illicit finance, access to and trafficking in small arms and light weapons, procurement, justice, and propaganda activities.

Jay Bahadur, former head of the U.N. Panel of Experts on Somalia, explained in an interview last year that Al-Shabaab has a pervasive spy network, assassinating people at will, and maintaining authority through terror. “If you count affiliates, spies, facilitators, etc, you’re looking at a large chunk of the Somali population.”

The strike undoubtedly aligns with the fight against global terror, especially since Al-Shabaab killed an American soldier and two American civilians last year at Manda Bay Airfield in Kenya near the Somalia border.

However, some wonder if there are discussions underway about the changes taking place in the Horn of Africa since China has all but taken over Djibouti (above ground and under the water). And if so, do these discussions include a new base in Berbera, Somaliland, officially the Republic of Somaliland, an unrecognized sovereign state in the Horn of Africa? And is this first strike part of a bigger plan to move U.S. military operations closer to Somalia?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qi2e7_0bVajFSD00

China’s Strategic Grip on the Horn of Africa

Beijing’s extensive investments in Djibouti span above-ground infrastructure and undersea. They’ve built railways, control the ports, and are building comprehensive undersea telecommunications to support their operations.

It’s been an ongoing concern that with control over the port, all shipments and equipment arriving to Djibouti goes through a Chinese controlled port including suspected classified cargo heading to the U.S. base, Camp Lemonnier. This means that the Chinese Port Authority can see the whole manuscript of content inside the cargo and inspect it at will.

What has the U.S. done to mitigate this risk?

Reuben Brigety, former U.S. ambassador to the African Union, told The Washington Post in 2018 that Djiboutians were up to their necks in debt to China and that in six months, the Djibouti government would hand control of the port to a Chinese company.

Fast forward to 2021, and debt to China makes up over 71% of Djibouti’s GDP, China controls Doraleh Port, where the majority of shipments allowed through come from China and are processed and handled by the Chinese.

If America is squeezed out of the country, where will it go? Next door.

The Republic of Somaliland’s Strategic Position

Without significant mineral resources and primary industries, Somaliland at least has a great location to offer. And although the UAE recently canceled its plans to set up a military case in Berbera, Russia has announced its interest in staging an army base there with access to a naval port.

With the Chinese having strategically dwarfed American dominance in the region will the U.S. be able to safely maintain its ground in Djibouti?

Is Berbera a possible answer to a drawdown of dependence on the Djibouti location?

Will the Biden Administration, and President Biden himself, get involved to keep consistent high-level engagement in the region to overcome the advantage China has due to its long-term high dollar investment and strategic integration across all sectors?

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_031df9b84a899d783fc6ad4003d259b0.blob

Get the latest world news: breaking news, features, politics, military, analysis, and special reports, plus audio and video from across the African continent.

Washington, DC
132 followers
Loading

More from Editor at Global Perspectives

US denied access to Mozambican finance minister - South Africa says, "No!"

Mozambican finance minister Manuel ChangTimes Live South Africa. The US applied to South Africa to extradite former Mozambican finance minister Manuel Chang, instead, he is heading back to Mozambique. The US government says it's “disappointed” because it US investors have lost millions from scams masterminded by Chang.Read full story

COVID Greed Exposed - Indonesian Minister Got Rich on Lies

Juliari Batubara gets paid while everyone else suffers!Twitter Thaiger. Indonesia’s former social affairs minister has been slapped a 12-year prison term after he spearheaded a multi-million dollar Covid graft scandal. The Jakarta Corruption Court made its ruling today, August 23, 2021.Read full story
Vermont State

Emergencies all over the world - Biden exhausted!

Yesterday, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared that an emergency exists in the State of Vermont, one of many declared due to Tropical Storm Henri beginning on August 22, 2021, and continuing. This, all while juggling foreign policy emergencies on many fronts - Afghanistan, Cuba, Haiti, and Venezuela.Read full story
84 comments

COVID-19 Vaccine FDA Approved Today

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced the approval for the first COVID-19 vaccine, today, August 23rd. The vaccine has been known as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, and will now be marketed as Comirnaty (koe-mir’-na-tee), for the prevention of COVID-19 disease in individuals 16 years of age and older.Read full story

Interpol Caught Bending the Rules for Friends - Politics Wins Again!

Several countries, including Nigeria, Iran, Russia, and Venezuela have highlighted the United States of America's failure to comply with a series of norms regulating Interpol's activities, beginning with Article 3 of Interpol's Constitution according to which “it is strictly forbidden for the Organization from undertaking any intervention or activities of a political, military, religious or racial character,” as well as Article 2 requiring Interpol and its members "to ensure and promote the widest possible mutual assistance between all criminal police authorities within the limits of the laws existing in the different countries and in the spirit of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.”Read full story

Is US extradition plan for Venezuelan diplomat unconstitutional?

At any moment a ruling from the Constitutional Court of Cape Verde is expected on the basis of an appeal lodged by Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab's attornies, highlighting the many unconstitutional irregularities in the processing of the US extradition case against him.Read full story

US citizens, the “Citgo 6,” still languishing in Venezuelan prison

Let's not forget that six executives from the US oil and gas giant Citgo were sentenced in Venezuela where they have been jailed since 2017 on charges of embezzlement, money laundering, and conspiracy on charges stemming from a proposal to refinance $4billion in Citgo bonds.Read full story

Venezuela’s Maduro & Opposition's Guaido negotiate a truce, US wants nothing to do with it

While all attention is on Afghanistan, negotiations between Venezuela’s Maduro and the democratic opposition's Guaido officially commenced last week in Mexico City. The talks are designed to set the stage for negotiations between the two parties to move forward in the South American country.Read full story

Last 24-hours in Afghanistan! 23 US military flights, 35 coalition aircraft, evacuating approximately 3,900 personnel

Washington, D.C.: The Biden Administration has just reported to the Daily Mail that from August 21 at 3:00 AM to August 22 at 3:00 AM EDT, there have been 23 US military flights (14 C-17s, 9 C-130s) evacuating approximately 3,900 personnel, and 35 coalition aircraft (including partners, foreign military, and commercial airlines) evacuating approximately 3,900 personnel.Read full story
1 comments

Somaliland & Taiwan host a party and China ain't invited!

Taiwan celebrated the first anniversary of its diplomatic cooperation with Somaliland, promising to help empower the people of the Horn of Africa nation. August 17, 2020, the Taiwan Representative Office was established in Hargeisa, Solamilandthe Taiwan. This marked a milestone in relations between the two nations.Read full story

The gap has closed in on Biden's approval ratings.

The website RealClear Politics is a polling site that tracks all kinds of political data across the country. What they've noted is that the gap between President Biden's approval and disapproval ratings has closed. In this case, it means that more people are disapproving and fewer people are approving of his job.Read full story
1 comments

South Koreans Kick Chinese Cultural Experiences to the Curb!

Growing anger and controversy over a large-scale China-themed tourism complex in Gangwon Province, South Korea inspires over 500,000 to sign a petition to stop the project. Chinese investors clearly got it wrong and are not in touch with what the youth of South Korea wants.Read full story

Biden Banning Bullet Imports Drive Ammo Cost to Insane Levels

US President Joe Biden has banned imported Russian ammunition and firearms. These restrictions on permanent imports are already driving up the cost of US-manufactured ammo, making 2nd Amendment Rights suffer through economic punishments.Read full story
72 comments

Trump's picks are out! New US Ambassador to Tanzania announced

Michael Battle has been selected to serve as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Tanzania. Battle will be replacing Donald Wright who served since August 2020.Read full story

Global Crime: Spy phones and 3-D printers used to manufacture gun parts

June of 2021 a global sting operation involved selling encrypted and monitored phones to gangs. The operation, a joint project led by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, Australian and European police, led to 800 arrests and the confiscation of drugs, weapons, and luxury items.Read full story

President Biden’s Call with Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar

President Biden called the Amir of Qatar to thank him for Qatar’s generous support for the ongoing evacuation in Afghanistan of U.S. citizens, diplomatic staff from the U.S. and several partner nations, and vulnerable Afghan nationals. During the call, Biden acknowledged that the biggest evacuation of people in history would not have been possible without Qatar facilitating the transfer of thousands of people daily.Read full story

USAID demands Ethiopia stop starving people to death!

USAID chief Samantha Power described the flow of humanitarian assistance into Ethiopia as "woefully insufficient" with food aid warehouses "virtually empty," and the government's deliberate efforts to "obstruct" access to Tigray, a region in northern Ethiopia caught in civil war.Read full story
2 comments

US demanding $2k from Americans trying to leave Afghanistan

Although $500 million USD is being marked for housing Afghans the US State Department is reportedly demanding up to two thousand USD for Americans to repatriate home or sign a promissory note.Read full story
8 comments

The Warrior Ethos: Leave No One Behind - What about American Mark Frerichs still Taliban hostage?

Mark Randall Frerichs is an American Civil Engineer and a U.S. Navy veteran who disappeared in the Afghan capital city of Kabul, Afghanistan in January 2020. Newsweek magazine reported that officials who insisted on anonymity had confirmed that Frerichs had been taken captive by the Haqqani network, a group closely aligned with the Taliban.Read full story

US offers $5 million reward for information on Antonio Indjai, Guinea-Bissau

Antonio Indjai is the former head of the Guinea-Bissau Armed Forces and has been the subject of a United Nations travel ban since May 2012, as a result of his participation in an April 2012 coup d’état in Guinea-Bissau.Read full story
11 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy