Venezuelan Diplomat to be extradited to U.S. - Welcome to Miami!

What if you’re a diplomat accused of a crime in a country that does not acknowledge your government is even legitimate? What if you’re not even in the accusing country when the alleged crimes occur? And not only that, the accusing country has taken significant steps to sanction and remove the government you represent.

This complicated situation is playing out today.

It’s the case of Alex Saab, a Venezuelan diplomat who was on his way to Iran in June 2020 undertaking a Humanitarian Special Mission for Venezuela, to purchase medicines and foodstuffs at the height of the pandemic. During a refueling stop, he was removed from his aircraft on the Island of Sal, which is one of ten islands that make up the mid-Atlantic located Republic of Cabo Verde (aka Cape Verde).

Saab says he was in the middle of a diplomatic mission, but the U.S. and Cape Verde disagree. Cape Verde argues that it is not obliged to Saab’s diplomatic status because it was not informed in advance of his transit.

In the 1969 Vienna Convention on Special Missions and the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, the obligation requires a country to object to the entry of a Special Envoy into its territory and declare him “persona non grata” and allow him to continue his journey.

This would have been a moot point as Saab was never seeking to enter Cape Verde territory, and was seeking to remain on his plane, refuel and leave.

The Indictment

There are two parts to this situation, which might redefine how global powers handle cases that involve diplomats traveling abroad. One is the extradition and the other is the Miami indictment which is the heart of the whole matter. Whilst connected, they are independent of each other.

A 2019 U.S. investigation and indictment, against Alex Saab, are based on US charges stemming from allegations of corruption and bribery originating out of Venezuela.

On the same day that the U.S. Department of Justice released its indictment, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC ) released sanctions against Alex Saab, some of his family members, and provided details of his extensive business network.

From a U.S. political perspective the network, having enabled the Venezuelan government to avoid U.S. sanctions, means that regime change has been delayed.

At this time, the U.S. continues to recognize Juan Gerardo Guaidó Márquez as the interim president of Venezuela and does not recognize Nicolás Maduro Moros, the current president. The U.S. openly rejects Maduro’s legitimacy, sanctioning the country and filing a series of indictments against Maduro and high-level political leadership, putting additional pressure on Venezuela, limiting its power to move money and support its social welfare programs.

Juan Gerardo Guaidó Márquez Reuters

This is where the US alleges that Alex Saab comes into the picture. Saab is described as a “financier” in the indictment, not in the capacity of a diplomat but more of an independent businessman. The indictment alleges acts of corruption relating to contracts linked to a social welfare housing program started under President Hugo Chavez.

In 2012 and 2013, it’s alleged that Saab was part of a deal to receive housing kits worth 150 million (USD), but only 3 million of that was spent, and the rest went missing.

The U.K. announced sanctions on Saab, using the same U.S. allegations of the “housing scheme” and a food scandal surrounding the Venezuela social welfare food program known by its local acronym “CLAP.”

The Inditement

Cape Verde detained Sabb, mid-trip, having not even set foot on the small island nation’s soil, and removed him from his flight based on an alleged Interpol Red Notice. The notice is not an arrest warrant but rather a message that Saab was wanted in connection to a U.S. indictment. We now know, based on submissions made in the ECOWAS Court of Justice, that the notice was not issued until well after he was detained, leading people to conclude that the U.S. had asked Cape Verde to hold him as a favor.

Cape Verde stated they obliged under the United Nations Transnational Organized Crime Convention.

Upon detainment, Saab presented a letter stating he was on a diplomatic mission. This was dismissed, and Saab has been held on the island for over a year while he fights extradition to the U.S.

From the U.S. government side, and even his own U.S. attorney, the argument of diplomatic immunity and the timing of the Interpol Red Notice has been the least of the best arguments in this case. This is because winning the extradition won’t cancel the indictment.

As for the Saab case, his U.S. attorney, Rivkin, says, despite what happens with the extradition, Saab wants the indictment dropped and wants immunity upheld based on his status as a diplomat. Rivkin also said that it saddens him that the U.S. doesn’t realize how profound the implications of this case are and how dangerous the precedent of not honoring diplomatic status will be for anyone in the world lobbying and operating on behalf of their country.

