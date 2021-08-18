Innovation cannot survive in a world that limits it.

Innovation cannot survive in a world that limits it. Without access to information, and the ability to expand the scope and scale of what you can do with that information you don’t innovate and grow, let alone survive.

It’s not that easy to understand so, I’ll try to break down the main points.

In simple terms, when homes and phones were connecting to 3G, internet connection points were typically further away and shared with more people. As the need for streaming, downloading, and connecting to the Internet of Things (IoT) has increased, there has become a need for telecommunication infrastructure to be closer to users, upgraded, and for carrier diversity.

For new housing developments and business campuses, you typically have the latest fiber cables laid during construction, but the bottlenecks to telecommunication upgrades are in updating older existing lines. However, as one Deloitte study pointed out, “New build U.S. houses grow at approximately 1.5 percent per year (average since 1955), a rate insufficient to address the fiber shortage or coverage of existing houses.”

If the U.S. is going to realize opportunities for the economy by promoting competition, it will require increased connectivity in a diverse and affordable market, while incentivizing carriers to upgrade infrastructure even when there is not a clear “business positive case.” In the Federal Communications Commission 2021 Report we find that in some cases, the federal government did provide subsidies between 2017 and 2020 for broadband in areas where “market incentives are insufficient.”

That’s positive, but we need this digital transformation to happen faster and broader because we can’t afford any setbacks.

The Global Telecommunication Landscape

If hungry beavers and slow governments weren’t enough to scare you, how about the competition?

Qualcomm is an American multinational corporation and one of the most significant 5G competitors in the world, next to China’s Huawei.

Under Chinese law, 5G ICT firms like Huawei are required to grant Chinese authorities access to any data that touches its systems. Suppose the United States doesn’t host a technologically competitive environment for the world’s leading innovation labs and talent. In that case, they risk losing to host countries that run information through Chinese-owned ICT firms.

On the flip side, policies that tighten international investment and block information sharing can stifle China’s Belt and Road Initiative and innovation for China.

There is fierce competition taking place around the world for technological advancement, control, and superiority.

The Future is Now

No commercial 5G networks operated in the United States in early 2018, and if you look at where it is now, it’s impressive.

In 2020 T-Mobile published a press release stating that they had launched the “World’s First Nationwide Standalone 5G Network,” expanding the company’s 5G service to 2,000 additional cities and towns, bringing 5G deeper into buildings.

There have been breakthroughs, especially over the last two years, but it is not enough. U.S. Senators, including Sens. Marco Rubio (R-FL), Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) and Mark Warner (D-VA), and others, wrote a letter to the Biden Administration in April of this year.

“Current RAN infrastructure relies on closed, end-to-end hardware solutions that are expensive to operate and dominated by foreign companies. For example, Huawei, a company with inextricable links to the Chinese government and a history of disregard for the intellectual property rights of U.S. companies, offers end-to-end RAN hardware, which poses significant counterintelligence concerns. For years, we have called on telecommunications providers in the U.S., as well as our allies and partners, to reject Huawei 5G technology, but we have not provided competitively-priced, innovative alternatives that would address their needs,” the Senators wrote.

The United States is working toward smart factories, mixed reality, autonomous vehicles, smart cities, edge computing, and 5G, and someday 6G, is going to be required to stabilize and advance this technology. If you want an example, take a look at what Microsoft is doing with its HoloLens2 Project.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UHCEx_0bVSM9cT00
Real-time 3DMicrosoft

The U.S. needs these advancements to compete commercially, deter war, stop cyberattacks, and create better lives for people, improving health and early detection systems. Innovation can make our lives fun and interesting, but it also keeps us safe.

When a country looks at the core values of its competition and what the other side is innovating, it must be ready to respond in a way that meets the challenge equally. That is going to require policy and investment to foster talent and innovative environments.

