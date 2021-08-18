Do sanctions really force change? It Depends.

US Congress, Washington, DC Washington, DC

The Strong Arm of The Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act

U.S. President Biden started speaking as soon as the press pool entered the State Dining Room at The White House, July 30, 2021.

Answering one question from Correspondent Jeff Mason, Biden spoke passionately for over three minutes when asked if there will be more sanctions to come against Cuba. He responded, “There will be more unless there’s some drastic change in Cuba, which I don’t anticipate.”

Biden called the situation in Cuba “intolerable” and blasted the regime’s censorship of the internet, calling Cuban-Americans the best ambassadors for Cuba, and the Cuban government a failed regime. He said there would be new sanctions against the Cuban police coming soon.

This press event was held to highlight the 2021 protests in Cuba, which have captured international attention, increasing in intensity and violence.

The protests’ basis stems from food and medical supply shortages and rationing, price-fixing at stores, and the Cuban government blocking the internet. And because of these things, Cubans have been protesting, resulting in injury, death, and detainment by the Cuban police and Cuban military.

US-Cuba Relations Reuters

The U.S. will use The Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act to sanction two high-level Cubans for their role in alleged human rights abuses.

The press questioned this move to use sanctions because, after 50 years of embargo and sanctions on Cuba, they haven’t seen a significant transformation in Cuban democracy so, why now?

Although that answer wasn’t forthcoming, the President said the U.S. will focus on individuals and entities involved in the recent crackdowns. He said his goal is to layer on sanctions and make sure the U.S. keeps “violators” in the international spotlight and lets the Cuban people know the United States is supporting them.

The Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act

The origins of the act started with a man named Sergei Magnitsky, a Russian tax lawyer who uncovered a rampant multi-million-dollar corruption scheme by individuals associated with the Russian government. Magnitsky was arrested in 2008, for tax evasion, and denied due legal process, and died in a Russian prison, from what’s reported as heart failure after a beating, almost exactly one year after he was locked up.

The Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), which administers the economic sanctions, currently has 105 active individual designations. Among them, 60 individuals are designated for human rights abuse, 42 for corruption, and 3 for both. There are also 105 entities being sanctioned.

The Consequences of Sanctions and Do They Really Work

Sanctions have worked if you look at the case of Iraq prior to the Gulf Wars, but for China and Russia, it has very little consequence. Countries like China and Russia have learned to live without the U.S., moving around sanctions and operating independently. As one author put it, “Congress only sanctions these countries to show the American people and stakeholders they are serious, but know that it won’t mean much in reality.”

In poor countries sanctions cause a lot of collateral damage because those in power, and with all of the money, end up with access to less money, meaning the people below them will have even less money, food, and services.

For now, the legacy of The Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act will continue to stand for an idea more than a tool for change. The idea is that people shouldn’t use greed and power to cheat or harm others, and humanity is vulnerable and precious and should be protected.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.