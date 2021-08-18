Do sanctions really force change? It Depends.

Editor at Global Perspectives

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GqXK6_0bVLQiNi00
US Congress, Washington, DCWashington, DC

The Strong Arm of The Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act

U.S. President Biden started speaking as soon as the press pool entered the State Dining Room at The White House, July 30, 2021.

Answering one question from Correspondent Jeff Mason, Biden spoke passionately for over three minutes when asked if there will be more sanctions to come against Cuba. He responded, “There will be more unless there’s some drastic change in Cuba, which I don’t anticipate.”

Biden called the situation in Cuba “intolerable” and blasted the regime’s censorship of the internet, calling Cuban-Americans the best ambassadors for Cuba, and the Cuban government a failed regime. He said there would be new sanctions against the Cuban police coming soon.

This press event was held to highlight the 2021 protests in Cuba, which have captured international attention, increasing in intensity and violence.

The protests’ basis stems from food and medical supply shortages and rationing, price-fixing at stores, and the Cuban government blocking the internet. And because of these things, Cubans have been protesting, resulting in injury, death, and detainment by the Cuban police and Cuban military.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cEsUv_0bVLQiNi00
US-Cuba RelationsReuters

The U.S. will use The Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act to sanction two high-level Cubans for their role in alleged human rights abuses.

The press questioned this move to use sanctions because, after 50 years of embargo and sanctions on Cuba, they haven’t seen a significant transformation in Cuban democracy so, why now?

Although that answer wasn’t forthcoming, the President said the U.S. will focus on individuals and entities involved in the recent crackdowns. He said his goal is to layer on sanctions and make sure the U.S. keeps “violators” in the international spotlight and lets the Cuban people know the United States is supporting them.

The Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act

The origins of the act started with a man named Sergei Magnitsky, a Russian tax lawyer who uncovered a rampant multi-million-dollar corruption scheme by individuals associated with the Russian government. Magnitsky was arrested in 2008, for tax evasion, and denied due legal process, and died in a Russian prison, from what’s reported as heart failure after a beating, almost exactly one year after he was locked up.

The Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), which administers the economic sanctions, currently has 105 active individual designations. Among them, 60 individuals are designated for human rights abuse, 42 for corruption, and 3 for both. There are also 105 entities being sanctioned.

The Consequences of Sanctions and Do They Really Work

Sanctions have worked if you look at the case of Iraq prior to the Gulf Wars, but for China and Russia, it has very little consequence. Countries like China and Russia have learned to live without the U.S., moving around sanctions and operating independently. As one author put it, “Congress only sanctions these countries to show the American people and stakeholders they are serious, but know that it won’t mean much in reality.”

In poor countries sanctions cause a lot of collateral damage because those in power, and with all of the money, end up with access to less money, meaning the people below them will have even less money, food, and services.

For now, the legacy of The Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act will continue to stand for an idea more than a tool for change. The idea is that people shouldn’t use greed and power to cheat or harm others, and humanity is vulnerable and precious and should be protected.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_031df9b84a899d783fc6ad4003d259b0.blob

Global Headlines: breaking news, features, politics, military, analysis, and special reports.

Washington, DC
167 followers
Loading

More from Editor at Global Perspectives

Nigeria and Russia sign a military deal, equipment, training, intelligence

The Nigerian Embassy in Moscow issued a notice that Nigeria and Russia have signed a military agreement for the supply of equipment and the training of troops to combat the Boko Haram Islamic insurgency in the northeast. The Honourable Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Salihi MAGASHI (Rtd), who is on an official visit to Russia, signed on behalf of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, while the Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugaev, signed for the Russian Federation.Read full story

China threatens U.S. "counterattack if blamed for COVID origin"

China has warned the U.S. to prepare for a "counterattack" if a soon-to-be-released intelligence report blames them for the COVID origins, the Associated Press reported today. A theory that COVID-19 emerged from a lab leak in Wuhan, China, where the disease first appeared towards the end of 2019, has caused tension between the U.S., China, and the World Health Organization (WHO). U.S. President Joe Biden ordered U.S. intelligence agencies to conduct a 90-day review of "two likely scenarios" in late May, including the lab leak theory and another that COVID-19 potentially transferred from animals to humans from Chinese wet markets. Either way, putting China in the "hot seat" for the pandemic.Read full story
12 comments

Beijing & South China Sea U.S. VP's target after failures to secure the southern borders

The United States of America's Vice President Kamala Harris has been given a new task, to challenge China over the South China Sea after she was unable to secure the borders and restore order to migration flows from South America.Read full story

Will ex-Afghan President Karzai & terrorist group members rule Afghanistan together?

The Taliban has named a 12-member council with seven candidates selected, including ex-Afghan President Hamid Karzai, the High Council for National Reconciliation Chief Abdullah Abdullah, and Abdul Ghani Baradar.Read full story
2 comments

Flow of Global Money to Afghanistan Being Cut Off

The United States froze the country’s financial reserves, the International Monetary Fund cut off its Special Drawing Rights, and world leaders are weighing additional sanctions (in addition to the sanctions already imposed on the Taliban).Read full story

U.S. Marine Matthew Heath Political Prisoner in Venezuela - "Don't forget about me!"

Heath was arrested and charged as an alleged terrorist in September 2020 in Venezuela. He was detained at a highway checkpoint under disputed circumstances in the porous La Guajira region, where Colombia and Venezuela share a haphazard border.Read full story

Citgo talks Venezuela oil swaps - What about Citgo prisoners swaps

Six U.S. oil executives known as the “Citgo 6” were arrested in Venezuela without due process, and the Maduro regime has shown no signs of releasing them. Five of the men are dual U.S.-Venezuelan citizens. The sixth is a U.S. lawful permanent resident. All worked in the U.S., where Citgo is headquartered and has offices.Read full story

U.S. government sanctions policy to get a review - Biden's pressure points being pushed!

The Biden administration has announced it will make a review of the United States’ broader sanctions policy. Sanctions regimes have expanded in recent years, whether it's the Trump administration leveraging sanctions in Venezuela or the Biden administration placing sanctions against Belarus, these countries learn to live and work around the U.S.'s strong arm.Read full story

Former CIA Detainee Meets with CIA Director in Kabul

CIA Director William Burns met with the Taliban's de facto leader Abdul Ghani Baradar, a former detainee of the CIA from 2010 to 2018, in Kabul on Monday, in what marked the Taliban's highest-level encounter with the United States of America since the fall of the Afghan.Read full story

South Africa Jobless Rates Highest in the World, Bloomberg Report

South Africa Unemployment is at an all-time high.File Photo. South Africa's official unemployment hit 34.4 percent versus 32.6 percent in the first quarter of 2021. In a new report, the median of three economists’ estimates was published in a Bloomberg survey that showed this negative trend, putting the country at the highest on a global list of 82 countries for unemployment.Read full story

NATO's chip on shoulder stays put with "Russian threat" rhetoric

Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, Russian PresidentFile Photo. The fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban has deeply damaged trust in NATO and left European leaders to stress about the influx of Afghan refugees while watching 20 years of nation-building go up in smoke.Read full story

Bolivia's former de facto president attempts suicide - US demands her release - Bolivia says MYOB

Bolivia's former de facto president Jeanine Áñez is "stable" after she tried to kill herself while in prison, local media outlets reported this Monday, August 23rd. According to Juan Carlos Limpias, the director of prisons, the authorities "can say, without a doubt, that her health is stable."Read full story
1 comments

US Sanctions Eritrean Leader for Human Rights Abuse in Ethiopia's Tigray Region

General Filipos Woldeyohannes, Chief of Staff for the Eritrean Defence ForcesHagel Press. Monday, August 23, 2021: The US Department of Treasury, Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued a sanction notice against General Filipos Woldeyohannes, Chief of Staff for the Eritrean Defence Forces for leading and engaging in human rights abuse during Ethiopia's Tigray Region conflict that led to the humanitarian need of 5 million people and famine for 400,000.Read full story

Biden considers $300m waiver in military assistance to Egypt

Philippe Nassif, the advocacy director for the Middle East and North Africa, reports, "There have been new deliberations by the Biden administration to invoke a national security waiver to release $300 million USD of restricted military assistance to Egypt."Read full story

US denied access to Mozambican finance minister - South Africa says, "No!"

Mozambican finance minister Manuel ChangTimes Live South Africa. The US applied to South Africa to extradite former Mozambican finance minister Manuel Chang, instead, he is heading back to Mozambique. The US government says it's “disappointed” because it US investors have lost millions from scams masterminded by Chang.Read full story

COVID Greed Exposed - Indonesian Minister Got Rich on Lies

Juliari Batubara gets paid while everyone else suffers!Twitter Thaiger. Indonesia’s former social affairs minister has been slapped a 12-year prison term after he spearheaded a multi-million dollar Covid graft scandal. The Jakarta Corruption Court made its ruling today, August 23, 2021.Read full story
1 comments
Vermont State

Emergencies all over the world - Biden exhausted!

Yesterday, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared that an emergency exists in the State of Vermont, one of many declared due to Tropical Storm Henri beginning on August 22, 2021, and continuing. This, all while juggling foreign policy emergencies on many fronts - Afghanistan, Cuba, Haiti, and Venezuela.Read full story
90 comments

COVID-19 Vaccine FDA Approved Today

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced the approval for the first COVID-19 vaccine, today, August 23rd. The vaccine has been known as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, and will now be marketed as Comirnaty (koe-mir’-na-tee), for the prevention of COVID-19 disease in individuals 16 years of age and older.Read full story

Interpol Caught Bending the Rules for Friends - Politics Wins Again!

Several countries, including Nigeria, Iran, Russia, and Venezuela have highlighted the United States of America's failure to comply with a series of norms regulating Interpol's activities, beginning with Article 3 of Interpol's Constitution according to which “it is strictly forbidden for the Organization from undertaking any intervention or activities of a political, military, religious or racial character,” as well as Article 2 requiring Interpol and its members "to ensure and promote the widest possible mutual assistance between all criminal police authorities within the limits of the laws existing in the different countries and in the spirit of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.”Read full story

Is US extradition plan for Venezuelan diplomat unconstitutional?

At any moment a ruling from the Constitutional Court of Cape Verde is expected on the basis of an appeal lodged by Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab's attornies, highlighting the many unconstitutional irregularities in the processing of the US extradition case against him.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy