Can the Root Causes of Migration be Solved?

Inside of just 100 days, 800,000 people were slaughtered during the Rwandan genocide of 1994, over 75,000 of them children, forcing more than a million Rwandans to flee their homes. Still, most returned within three years after the conflict ended. Global organizations and governments helped restore lives and provide security to foster mass reentry, but even more importantly, the people who fled the massacre just wanted to go home.

To come back, you first have to leave.

As much as 96.5 percent of the planet’s human population stay in the country they were born in (not including taking “trips or temporary assignments”), according to the 2020 International Organization for Migration (IOM) Report. Only a very small percentage of people migrate away from home and the number one reason for migration is work, not danger. It’s economics.

In a country where over 60 percent of the population lives below the poverty line, most Guatemalans, like Rodolfo Antonio Arias, 22, migrate for economic reasons. — NBC NEWS

In the migration business, it’s called immigrating because people who move for economics are pulled by the idea that they can, for example, increase the quality of their lives and the lives of their family versus being pushed by some external force.

When you look at the data points, they seem small in comparison to the world’s population of 7.9 billion. Between 272 and 230 million people were considered international migrants in 2020. Of that, around 160 million were categorized as migrant workers. Then, you had approximately 80 million internally displaced, stateless, or refugees.

We hear more about the tiny fraction of the world’s population fleeing danger, caught in war, or climate catastrophes because they are the most in need and often in critical life and death situations.

It’s not that the world is falling apart and everyone is running away, as the media sometimes hypes. A small percentage of people are suffering in extreme situations, leading to the idea that it is possible to address many root causes of migration to reduce the number of refugees.

July 29, 2021: The U.S. launched a plan to address the root causes of irregular migration into the U.S.

The administration plans to focus on four areas:

(1) Economic insecurity and inequality (2) Corruption and democratic governance (3) Respect for human rights, labor rights, and a free press (4) Prevention of violence, extortion, and other crimes (5) Sexual, gender-based, and domestic violence.

Addressing root causes of migration will never solve 100 percent of the problem, especially when you look at the ebb and flow of economics and climate change, but it’s a start toward preventing unnecessary deaths, gaps in education, and the trauma of displacement.

