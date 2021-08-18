Violence Breaks in Afghanistan as Taliban Fire into Crowd Protesting New Regime

Reuters

In the city of Jalalabad, Afghanistan, three people have been reported dead after an anti Taliban protest turned deadly in the occupied city. These protests come after the Taliban have officially taken control of the government of Afghanistan and their public statements of promising peace and seeking an end to violence.

Witnesses report the deaths occured when Taliban protesters put up the Afghan national flag in a square of the city, about 90 miles away from the capitol, and the resulting protest led to the Taliban opening fire onto the protesters. It is also reported that in the eastern city more than a dozen more citizens were injured from Taliban gunfire.

This outbreak of violence comes as the United States and Western countries desperately evacuate the Taliban controlled country, taking thousands of former Afghan citizens as refugees seeking protection against the new Sharia Law enforced by Taliban rule. Under the new Sharia Law, women are not allowed to work, go to schools, and are required to wear full body burqas if they want to leave their houses.

The British Prime Minister commented on the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, saying: "We will judge this regime based on the choices it makes, and by its actions rather than by its words, on its attitude to terrorism, to crime and narcotics, as well as humanitarian access and the rights of girls to receive an education." It is yet to be seen if any actions will be taken following this display of violence by the Taliban.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.