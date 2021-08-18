Too little too late: virtual G7 leaders’ meeting set to lament over Afghanistan

G7 2021 Business Insider

President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke today regarding developments in Afghanistan. Two days ago the Minister said on "like-minded" powers to should work together and not recognize any new government without agreement. He also said, after a meeting of the emergency Cobra committee, "What we're dealing with now is very likely the advent of a new regime in Kabul. We don't know yet exactly what kind of regime it will be."

The reality is setting in and world leaders will have to negotiate new terms with an unknown.

During the phone call today, Biden and Johnson commended the bravery and professionalism of the military and civilian personnel, who are working shoulder to shoulder in Kabul on the evacuation of their citizens and Afghan nationals who assisted in the war effort.

They also discussed the need for continued close coordination among allies and democratic partners on Afghanistan policy going forward, including ways the global community can provide further humanitarian assistance and support for refugees and other vulnerable Afghans.

They agreed to hold a virtual G7 leaders’ meeting next week to discuss a common strategy and approach.

The British Foreign Office has advised more than 4,000 British citizens thought to be in Afghanistan to leave. UK defense forces have told the BBC most of the UK's embassy staff have already been flown out of the country on military flights. All commercial flights out of Kabul have now been suspended.



