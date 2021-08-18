The U.S. Interest in Somaliland: The Country That Does Not Exist

Editor at Global Perspectives

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LW7DY_0bUmEDnH00
Somaliland Event 2020Foreign Brief

Welcome to Somaliland!

Three and a half million people live, work, and pray in actuality, but legally they don’t exist.

Somaliland is an autonomous region in northern Somalia, which broke away and declared independence from Somalia in 1991. ‘Somalilanders’ vote, issue passports, have a military, and even have a national currency, but the African Union and other agenda-setting powers have determined that acknowledging this small independent region will encourage other secessionist movements.

To understand why this region will not stay in the shadows much longer, you need to pay attention to two things. Somaliland’s port of Berbera is “Plan B” for the Djibouti Port, and Somaliland’s Taiwan alliance sends a clear message.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0glmBA_0bUmEDnH00
Somaliland Port rivals Djibouti'sThe Political Situation Map

In response to China’s aggressive policy preventing other countries from recognizing or maintaining diplomatic ties with Taiwan, the United States Congress unanimously passed the Taiwan Allies International Protection and Enhancement Initiative or the TAIPEI Act on March 26, 2020.

July of 2020, the President of the Republic of Somaliland HE Muse Bihi Abdi, used the TAIPEI Act to formally recognize the Republic of China (RoC, Taiwan) as a representative of China, strengthening diplomatic relations with Taiwan and allowing Taiwan to open an embassy in the capital city of Hargeisa, angering Beijing.

A risky move that will have consequences because Somalia takes opposition to Somaliland, much like China takes opposition to Taiwan. Now, as a result, we see a recent agreement, between China and Somalia to conduct joint patrols of Somaliland’s territorial waters.

What might be important about the relationship with Taiwan is that it signals Somaliland’s political interests to foreign powers looking for alternatives to the Chinese-controlled port of Djibouti.

Somaliland’s port of Berbera and the Berbera Corridor connecting to the hinterland of Ethiopia is very valuable.

This is a big threat to Djibouti, which is propped up by shipping and freight services to Ethiopia, accounting for 76 percent of its GDP. If Berbera port could capture 30 percent of Ethiopia’s cargo volume, this would likely squeeze Djibouti’s economy, but give Somaliland the boost it needs to rise from being the fourth poorest “country” in the world — if it were considered a country.

One thing they can’t afford right now, though, is terrorism and the extreme instability in neighboring Somalia if they want particular global partners. In July of this year, the Biden Administration launched an airstrike against terrorist militants in Somalia. The Pentagon reported that the airstrike “targeted al Shabaab fighters in the city of Galkayo.”

In a piece of recent news, “Somaliland’s major cities such as Hargeisa, Burco, and Berbera, Shabaab it’s also thought to maintain sleeper cells.” However, there have been no terror attacks inside Somaliland since 2008, yet we find them in Somalia frequently.

The U.S. has increased its interest in Somaliland. Is this because it's getting squeezed out of Djibouti, and if so is it making sure that Somaliland stays China-free by aligning with Taiwan? These are questions that will play out with time.

Want to read more?

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_031df9b84a899d783fc6ad4003d259b0.blob

Global Headlines: breaking news, features, politics, military, analysis, and special reports.

Washington, DC
167 followers
Loading

More from Editor at Global Perspectives

Nigeria and Russia sign a military deal, equipment, training, intelligence

The Nigerian Embassy in Moscow issued a notice that Nigeria and Russia have signed a military agreement for the supply of equipment and the training of troops to combat the Boko Haram Islamic insurgency in the northeast. The Honourable Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Salihi MAGASHI (Rtd), who is on an official visit to Russia, signed on behalf of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, while the Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugaev, signed for the Russian Federation.Read full story

China threatens U.S. "counterattack if blamed for COVID origin"

China has warned the U.S. to prepare for a "counterattack" if a soon-to-be-released intelligence report blames them for the COVID origins, the Associated Press reported today. A theory that COVID-19 emerged from a lab leak in Wuhan, China, where the disease first appeared towards the end of 2019, has caused tension between the U.S., China, and the World Health Organization (WHO). U.S. President Joe Biden ordered U.S. intelligence agencies to conduct a 90-day review of "two likely scenarios" in late May, including the lab leak theory and another that COVID-19 potentially transferred from animals to humans from Chinese wet markets. Either way, putting China in the "hot seat" for the pandemic.Read full story
12 comments

Beijing & South China Sea U.S. VP's target after failures to secure the southern borders

The United States of America's Vice President Kamala Harris has been given a new task, to challenge China over the South China Sea after she was unable to secure the borders and restore order to migration flows from South America.Read full story

Will ex-Afghan President Karzai & terrorist group members rule Afghanistan together?

The Taliban has named a 12-member council with seven candidates selected, including ex-Afghan President Hamid Karzai, the High Council for National Reconciliation Chief Abdullah Abdullah, and Abdul Ghani Baradar.Read full story
2 comments

Flow of Global Money to Afghanistan Being Cut Off

The United States froze the country’s financial reserves, the International Monetary Fund cut off its Special Drawing Rights, and world leaders are weighing additional sanctions (in addition to the sanctions already imposed on the Taliban).Read full story

U.S. Marine Matthew Heath Political Prisoner in Venezuela - "Don't forget about me!"

Heath was arrested and charged as an alleged terrorist in September 2020 in Venezuela. He was detained at a highway checkpoint under disputed circumstances in the porous La Guajira region, where Colombia and Venezuela share a haphazard border.Read full story

Citgo talks Venezuela oil swaps - What about Citgo prisoners swaps

Six U.S. oil executives known as the “Citgo 6” were arrested in Venezuela without due process, and the Maduro regime has shown no signs of releasing them. Five of the men are dual U.S.-Venezuelan citizens. The sixth is a U.S. lawful permanent resident. All worked in the U.S., where Citgo is headquartered and has offices.Read full story

U.S. government sanctions policy to get a review - Biden's pressure points being pushed!

The Biden administration has announced it will make a review of the United States’ broader sanctions policy. Sanctions regimes have expanded in recent years, whether it's the Trump administration leveraging sanctions in Venezuela or the Biden administration placing sanctions against Belarus, these countries learn to live and work around the U.S.'s strong arm.Read full story

Former CIA Detainee Meets with CIA Director in Kabul

CIA Director William Burns met with the Taliban's de facto leader Abdul Ghani Baradar, a former detainee of the CIA from 2010 to 2018, in Kabul on Monday, in what marked the Taliban's highest-level encounter with the United States of America since the fall of the Afghan.Read full story

South Africa Jobless Rates Highest in the World, Bloomberg Report

South Africa Unemployment is at an all-time high.File Photo. South Africa's official unemployment hit 34.4 percent versus 32.6 percent in the first quarter of 2021. In a new report, the median of three economists’ estimates was published in a Bloomberg survey that showed this negative trend, putting the country at the highest on a global list of 82 countries for unemployment.Read full story

NATO's chip on shoulder stays put with "Russian threat" rhetoric

Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, Russian PresidentFile Photo. The fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban has deeply damaged trust in NATO and left European leaders to stress about the influx of Afghan refugees while watching 20 years of nation-building go up in smoke.Read full story

Bolivia's former de facto president attempts suicide - US demands her release - Bolivia says MYOB

Bolivia's former de facto president Jeanine Áñez is "stable" after she tried to kill herself while in prison, local media outlets reported this Monday, August 23rd. According to Juan Carlos Limpias, the director of prisons, the authorities "can say, without a doubt, that her health is stable."Read full story
1 comments

US Sanctions Eritrean Leader for Human Rights Abuse in Ethiopia's Tigray Region

General Filipos Woldeyohannes, Chief of Staff for the Eritrean Defence ForcesHagel Press. Monday, August 23, 2021: The US Department of Treasury, Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued a sanction notice against General Filipos Woldeyohannes, Chief of Staff for the Eritrean Defence Forces for leading and engaging in human rights abuse during Ethiopia's Tigray Region conflict that led to the humanitarian need of 5 million people and famine for 400,000.Read full story

Biden considers $300m waiver in military assistance to Egypt

Philippe Nassif, the advocacy director for the Middle East and North Africa, reports, "There have been new deliberations by the Biden administration to invoke a national security waiver to release $300 million USD of restricted military assistance to Egypt."Read full story

US denied access to Mozambican finance minister - South Africa says, "No!"

Mozambican finance minister Manuel ChangTimes Live South Africa. The US applied to South Africa to extradite former Mozambican finance minister Manuel Chang, instead, he is heading back to Mozambique. The US government says it's “disappointed” because it US investors have lost millions from scams masterminded by Chang.Read full story

COVID Greed Exposed - Indonesian Minister Got Rich on Lies

Juliari Batubara gets paid while everyone else suffers!Twitter Thaiger. Indonesia’s former social affairs minister has been slapped a 12-year prison term after he spearheaded a multi-million dollar Covid graft scandal. The Jakarta Corruption Court made its ruling today, August 23, 2021.Read full story
1 comments
Vermont State

Emergencies all over the world - Biden exhausted!

Yesterday, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared that an emergency exists in the State of Vermont, one of many declared due to Tropical Storm Henri beginning on August 22, 2021, and continuing. This, all while juggling foreign policy emergencies on many fronts - Afghanistan, Cuba, Haiti, and Venezuela.Read full story
90 comments

COVID-19 Vaccine FDA Approved Today

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced the approval for the first COVID-19 vaccine, today, August 23rd. The vaccine has been known as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, and will now be marketed as Comirnaty (koe-mir’-na-tee), for the prevention of COVID-19 disease in individuals 16 years of age and older.Read full story

Interpol Caught Bending the Rules for Friends - Politics Wins Again!

Several countries, including Nigeria, Iran, Russia, and Venezuela have highlighted the United States of America's failure to comply with a series of norms regulating Interpol's activities, beginning with Article 3 of Interpol's Constitution according to which “it is strictly forbidden for the Organization from undertaking any intervention or activities of a political, military, religious or racial character,” as well as Article 2 requiring Interpol and its members "to ensure and promote the widest possible mutual assistance between all criminal police authorities within the limits of the laws existing in the different countries and in the spirit of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.”Read full story

Is US extradition plan for Venezuelan diplomat unconstitutional?

At any moment a ruling from the Constitutional Court of Cape Verde is expected on the basis of an appeal lodged by Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab's attornies, highlighting the many unconstitutional irregularities in the processing of the US extradition case against him.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy