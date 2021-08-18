The U.S. Interest in Somaliland: The Country That Does Not Exist

Somaliland Event 2020 Foreign Brief

Three and a half million people live, work, and pray in actuality, but legally they don’t exist.

Somaliland is an autonomous region in northern Somalia, which broke away and declared independence from Somalia in 1991. ‘Somalilanders’ vote, issue passports, have a military, and even have a national currency, but the African Union and other agenda-setting powers have determined that acknowledging this small independent region will encourage other secessionist movements.

To understand why this region will not stay in the shadows much longer, you need to pay attention to two things. Somaliland’s port of Berbera is “Plan B” for the Djibouti Port, and Somaliland’s Taiwan alliance sends a clear message.

Somaliland Port rivals Djibouti's The Political Situation Map

In response to China’s aggressive policy preventing other countries from recognizing or maintaining diplomatic ties with Taiwan, the United States Congress unanimously passed the Taiwan Allies International Protection and Enhancement Initiative or the TAIPEI Act on March 26, 2020.

July of 2020, the President of the Republic of Somaliland HE Muse Bihi Abdi, used the TAIPEI Act to formally recognize the Republic of China (RoC, Taiwan) as a representative of China, strengthening diplomatic relations with Taiwan and allowing Taiwan to open an embassy in the capital city of Hargeisa, angering Beijing.

A risky move that will have consequences because Somalia takes opposition to Somaliland, much like China takes opposition to Taiwan. Now, as a result, we see a recent agreement, between China and Somalia to conduct joint patrols of Somaliland’s territorial waters.

What might be important about the relationship with Taiwan is that it signals Somaliland’s political interests to foreign powers looking for alternatives to the Chinese-controlled port of Djibouti.

Somaliland’s port of Berbera and the Berbera Corridor connecting to the hinterland of Ethiopia is very valuable.

This is a big threat to Djibouti, which is propped up by shipping and freight services to Ethiopia, accounting for 76 percent of its GDP. If Berbera port could capture 30 percent of Ethiopia’s cargo volume, this would likely squeeze Djibouti’s economy, but give Somaliland the boost it needs to rise from being the fourth poorest “country” in the world — if it were considered a country.

One thing they can’t afford right now, though, is terrorism and the extreme instability in neighboring Somalia if they want particular global partners. In July of this year, the Biden Administration launched an airstrike against terrorist militants in Somalia. The Pentagon reported that the airstrike “targeted al Shabaab fighters in the city of Galkayo.”

In a piece of recent news, “Somaliland’s major cities such as Hargeisa, Burco, and Berbera, Shabaab it’s also thought to maintain sleeper cells.” However, there have been no terror attacks inside Somaliland since 2008, yet we find them in Somalia frequently.

The U.S. has increased its interest in Somaliland. Is this because it's getting squeezed out of Djibouti, and if so is it making sure that Somaliland stays China-free by aligning with Taiwan? These are questions that will play out with time.

