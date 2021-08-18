Nigeria & U.S. Trade and Development Agency Solar Partners

Nigeria’s EM-ONE Energy Solutions Limited EM-ONE

The awarded a grant to Nigeria’s EM-ONE Energy Solutions Limited for a feasibility study that will strengthen healthcare delivery in rural and underserved regions of Nigeria through solar mini-grid systems.

“USTDA’s support for this project will help provide access to clean and affordable electricity for healthcare facilities across Nigeria. This will improve healthcare services and quality of life for many communities,” said Enoh T. Ebong, USTDA’s Acting Director. “With our action, we are also creating opportunities for U.S. companies to supply reliable, high-quality infrastructure solutions to Nigeria.”

USTDA’s study will assist EM-ONE in implementing solar-plus-storage mini-grid systems for up to 150 healthcare facilities and more than 300,000 nearby households. The study will identify the best-suited sites for the mini-grids, develop a business model to attract commercial and concessional financing, and finalize the design and technical specifications. The study will be completed by Colorado-based Odyssey Energy Solutions, Inc.

“Our firm has been working at the nexus of sustainable energy and health in West Africa for the past decade,” said Mir Islam, Chief Executive Officer at EM-ONE. “This grant will reshape how we provide reliable and sustainable power at scale to healthcare centers across the region. It will set the precedent for future donor and private sector involvement through sustainable technology and business model designs.”

This project supports the U.S. government’s Power Africa and Prosper Africa initiatives.

"EM-ONE is an engineering, technology, and consulting firm with over 10 years of experience delivering sustainable energy solutions and smart electricity infrastructure to West Africa. We have worked closely with donors, private sector players, and leading technology partners to build over 400 solar microgrids for both rural communities and commercial & industrial applications. Our work helps our clients of all sizes increase their efficiency, leverage clean technology, and develop new and innovative energy services.

Our global headquarters are situated in Toronto, Canada, and our regional office is in Abuja, Nigeria. We leverage our strong local knowledge with industry best practices, innovative technologies, and strategic partnerships to transform aging power models into decentralized, decarbonized, and digitalized energy systems."

