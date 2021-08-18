Somaliland slaps Beijing back, giving Taiwan a red carpet!

Taiwan Embassy at Hargeisa, Somaliland Taiwan Foreign Affairs

After months of pressure, the Somaliland government cut out Beijing and invited Taiwan to open an embassy in the capital, Hargeisa. A move that, no doubt, will upset China's Belt-and-Road initiative grand plan. The National Interest reported that "Taiwan now has a scholarship program for Somaliland students to study in Taipei and Taiwanese aid is flowing into the country to assist with energy, agriculture, and human-capital projects.

Somaliland is an autonomous region in northern Somalia, which broke away and declared independence from Somalia in 1991. ‘Somalilanders’ vote, issue passports, have a military, and even have a national currency, but the African Union and other agenda-setting powers have determined acknowledging this small independent region as Somaliland “country” will encourage other secessionist movements.

To understand why this region is not going to stay in the shadows much longer you need only look at a map and remember that Somaliland’s port of Berbera is Plan B for the Djibouti Port.

“If Berbera port could capture 30% of Ethiopia’s cargo volume, this would likely devastate Djibouti’s economy.” As China has tightened its grip on control over Djibouti and its leadership many countries are searching for a Plan B. Djibouti Foreign Minister Mahamoud Ali Youssouf said in the Washington Post, “Yes, our debt to China is 71% of our GDP, but we needed that infrastructure.”

A small region with a gutsy decision, showing other small countries there are alternatives to China’s Belt-and-Road initiative in East Africa that can come with a hefty price tag, costly loans, and expectations of regional influence and ownership.

After all, Taiwan and Somaliland are both NOT recognized by the United Nations, and they both maintain their own independent governments, currencies, and security systems. They both face similar challenges to be formally recognized, it's not surprising that they've teamed up for support.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian accused Taiwan of “undermining Somali sovereignty and territorial integrity." Saying, "China firmly opposes Taiwan and Somaliland establishing an official agency or having any form of official exchanges."

