How to get paid $100 to get a vaccine in New York City

New York City gives away $100 per vaccine City of New York

President Joe Biden on Thursday urged states to give $100 as an insentive to anyone who gets a vaccine shot. The city of New York already has such a policy in place.

New Yorkers can gate either $100 or free tickets, memberships, or gifts for getting vaccinated against COVID-19 coronavirus. The city warns that these giveaways will be available for a limited time.

Ways to collect cash and prizes

City officials say if you get your first vaccine dose at a New York City-run vaccine location, you will be eligible to choose one of the incentives listed below. Among the inscentives are a $100 pre-paid debit card. The program begins July 30, 2021. If person receives their first dose on July 28 or 29, they should wait until July 30 to go to www.vax4nyc.nyc.gov/incentives to redeem their $100 pre-paid debit card.

Vaccine prizes

New York City says people ages 18 and older can also enter to win some substantial prizes. First you must complete your first COVID-19 vaccine dose. After that, you will receive an email with instructions on how to select your money or incentive and enter the contest. You can also call 877-VAX4NYC (877-829-4692) to learn more.

How to book an appointment and collect the cash

You can book an appointment at any site listed on the NYC COVID-19 Vax4NYC Appointment Scheduler or call 877-VAX4NYC (877-829-4692) to find a participating site.

Free tickets for vaccines at New York City top attractions If you opt in for prizes rather than cash, here is a list from which you can choose.

New York City Football Club tickets

Brooklyn Cyclones tickets

NYC Ferry 10-Ride Pass

Statue of Liberty and accompanying ferry ticket

NYC Public Markets gift cards ($25)

Public Theater annual membership

Two-week membership to Citibike

Snug Harbor family membership

Family fun wristband and free ride on the Cyclone at Luna Park in Coney Island



Vaccine weekly lottery contest

If you get your first vaccine dose at a New York City-run vaccine location — as identified on the NYC COVID-19 Vax4NYC Appointment Scheduler — and you will receive instructions on how to win a special prize, which changes weekly. Be sure to read the insrcutions carefully. Oneo of the top prizes is staycations at some of New York City's best hotels or $2,5000.

Free donuts for all vaccinated New Yorkers

The city reminds everyone that anyone who has received a COVID-19 vaccine at any time can enjoy giveaways from Krispy Kreme, Shake Shack, and Crunch Gym. You can also get 20% off at the CityStore but only if you have been vaccinated

New York City Vaccine referral bonus

The New York City Vaccine Referral Bonus program is designed to create incentives for community- and faith-based organizations to encourage members of their neighborhoods to get vaccinated by awarding $100 for each person they refer who gets their first vaccine at a New York CIty-run site. To get the rerral bonus, when a person makes an appointment ahead of time or walks up, they can select the organization that referred them to get vaccinated. After the person receives their first dose, the referral organization will be credited $100, up to a total of $20,000 per organizations.

If you would like to resgister your organization, you can sign-up through nyc.gov/vaccinereferralbonus.

