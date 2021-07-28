Video of shoplifting theft by group of women in CVS store in San Francisco sparks outrage

A CVS store on Market Street in San Francisco that has had to struggle with chronic shoplifting Ed Walsh

Video of a theft by a group of women at a CVS store in San Francisco is sparking outrage. The video of the robbery posted below shows what has become a common occurrance in San Francisco and has forced the closure more than a dozen stores in San Francisco and has forced other chains, including Target, to shorten store hours. The video below shows the theft from the CVS store on Van Ness and Jackson Streets.

The problem of blatant shoplifting has not gone unnoticed by candidates to replace Governor Gavin Newsom in the recall race. The former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer blasted Newsom during a press conference outside a closed Walgreens store in San Francisco on Tuesday.

:Gavin Newsom has failed this city and he has failed this state. He’s supported laws that curtail penalties for theft for up to $950, supported granting early release to violent felons, and enabled the defund the police movement. This is a crisis. For years Gavin Newsom has stood up for criminals, I’m going to put the victims first. I’m the only candidate in this recall who has taken on defund the police radicals and won, and I’ll do it again as Governor.” Faulconer said.

“Right now, there is a lack of accountability on our streets. Criminals know many crimes will not be treated seriously due to state laws and policy decisions that limit the tools of law enforcement. In a civil society, lawlessness should never be accepted as the norm. Ignoring quality of life crimes, often leads to more disorder and more serious crime. Kevin Faulconer knows to reduce crime there must be consequences and accountability for those who commit crimes. That was his approach in San Diego, and it made our city safer. Californians can trust that Kevin Faulconer will stand up for victims and keep our communities safe.” said San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman

"It's time for crime in California to be taken seriously. We need real change, away from broken promises from Gavin Newsom, and more towards keeping all neighborhoods regardless of zip code in California safe. What we're seeing right now is a serious rise in crime that requires serious proven leadership. Kevin Faulconer kept his city safe as Mayor and that's the type of leadership we need right now to keep our communities safe because what we're seeing is simply unacceptable and it's forcing people to flee our cities and our state. Enough is enough." said Asher McInerney, local business owner.

Governor Newsom had supported a law making it a misdemeanor to steal anything less than $950. Shoplifting spiked after the pasage of that measure.

The CVS virial video of the group shoplifting is spakring outrage. A KTVU story on the robbery generated hundreds of outraged comments on Facebook.

"How can businesses stay alive with constant rampant thefts like this? Whatever happened to arresting thieves? If Democrats are not careful, the pendulum will swing the other way in the recall of the CA state Governor," wrote Gary Wong.

Denise Hampton-Hudson wrote: "They come in large groups, one security guard doesn't stand a chance. They hit fast and be out. Police need to go old school and start walking the beat again. At least in high shopping areas. We had more police presence on the street when I was a kid. Not much crime to speak of back then, but we saw police everyday walking their beat. "

The CVS group shoplifting by the women is not uncommon in San Francisco. Very seldom is anyone arrested for the crime. CVS, Walgreens and Target have been particularly hard-hit by the shoplifting epidemic.

