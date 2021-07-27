Caitlyn Jenner says former Senator Barbara Boxer's mugging in Oakland is another good reason to recall Gavin Newsom

Former Senator Barbara Boxer mugged in Oakland Office of Senator Barbara Boxer

In a Facebook post Monday evening Caitlyn Jenner linked a Tweet from former US Senator Barbara Boxer who had been robbed and assaulted in Oakland on Monday.

The candidate for governor in the recall campaign against Governor Gavin Newsom wrote, "This is sad and tragic. Hoping the Senator is ok and safe.n This out-of-control violence has to stop. And it starts at the very top. That’s why we need to recall Gavin Newsom. "

The official Tweet on Boxer's Twitter feed read, "Earlier today former Senator Barbara Boxer was assaulted in the Jack London Square neighborhood of Oakland. The assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car. She is thankful that she was not seriously injured."

A statement from Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf's office stated:, The Mayor was deeply troubled to learn of the assault and robbery of Sen. Boxer today. She spoke with the Senator’s family to extend her well wishes for a speedy recovery and was relieved to learn she was not seriously injured. OPD is investigating the incident and is working to collect any surveillance images from the area that will assist in their investigation..”

Boxer is 80 years old.

In a statement on the incident that didn't name Boxer, Oakland Police wrote

"The Oakland Police Department has received media inquiries regarding a strong robbery that occurred today. The Department can confirm at 1:15 PM, the victim was walking in the 300 block of 3rd Street, when they were approached by a suspect. The suspect forcefully took loss from the victim, and fled in a nearby waiting vehicle. This incident is currently being investigated by the Oakland Police Department’s Robbery Section. The identity of the victim is not being released.

"The Oakland Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering up to $ 2, 000 dollars in reward money, leading to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD’s Robbery Section at (510) 238-3326 or the Crime Stoppers TIP LINE at (510) 777- 8572."

Jenner's Facebook post was met with mixed comments.

"I always liked Barbara and voted for her and I'm a Conservative Green," Jennifer Nie wrote. "She has worked with Republican Senator Rand Paul on several occasions and they co sponsored a bill. I consider these bipartisan people heroes. I hope Barbara is feeling better, im sure it really frightened her and YES, Newsom COVID19 catch and release of criminals needs to end!"

Peggy Williams wrote, " Boxer was robbed in Jack London Square in Oakland, CA. Oakland just defunded their Police Dept. 17 Million Dollars! Good Luck with that Oakland, CA, my old home town... "

"Yes Catilyn the violence is out of control. If you live behind a gated community of course you are not going to notice. Those are the same ones yelling defund the police. The same ones that can afford personal security or live behind a wall. These blue states are getting bad......," wrote Keri Grace Charles.

