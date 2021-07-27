Alameda, CA

California Governor Gavin Newsom faces backlash after he announces COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Governor Gavin Newsom announced a mandate for vaccines for all state workers and for those in the health care profession on Monday in Alameda but not everyone is onboard with the idea.

"Back in 2020 Newsom made the grand announcement that he wasn’t going to trust anyone’s word on the efficacy of the vaccine & said that world renowned scientists in CA were going to run their own tests," wrote Lori Miller on Newsom's official Facebook page. "Still waiting to hear about this study but I guess as soon as Biden won the vaccine became the miracle drug that needed no further vetting."

"Newsom had his go to school through total lockdown but closed your kids schools down," wrote Kelly Skidmore. "He had his winery open but closed your business down. Your voting against your community and for your abuser if you keep this guy. "

"Californians must get rid of Dictator Gavin Newsome for all the untold damage he has done to the state and small business owners and replace him with Larry Elder who is an African-American conservative non-politician," wrote Bill Honda.

Newsom said at the briefing on Monday in Alameda that he is taking decisive action to combat the spread of COVID-19 and protect vulnerable communities. The governor said he is doing so by implementing a first-in-the-nation standard to require all state workers and workers in health care and high-risk congregate settings to either show proof of full vaccination or be tested at least once per week. He governor said he is encouraging all local government and other employers to adopt a similar protocol.

“We are now dealing with a pandemic of the unvaccinated, and it’s going to take renewed efforts to protect Californians from the dangerous Delta variant,” said Governor Gavin Newsom. “As the state’s largest employer, we are leading by example and requiring all state and health care workers to show proof of vaccination or be tested regularly, and we are encouraging local governments and businesses to do the same. Vaccines are safe – they protect our family, those who truly can’t get vaccinated, our children and our economy. Vaccines are the way we end this pandemic.”

Governor Newsom also announced Monday that the state will also be requiring health care settings to verify that workers are fully vaccinated or tested regularly. Unvaccinated workers will be subject to at least weekly COVID-19 testing and will be required to wear appropriate PPE. This requirement also applies to high-risk congregate settings like adult and senior residential facilities, homeless shelters and jails.  Governor Newsom says these steps will help protect vulnerable patients and residents.

The new policy will take effect August 2 and testing will be phased in over the next few weeks, the state said Monday. The policy for health care workers and congregate facilities will take effect on August 9, and health care facilities will have until August 23 to come into full compliance.

“California has administered more vaccines than any other state, with 75 percent of those eligible having gotten at least one dose, and we were weeks ahead of meeting President Biden’s 70 percent goal. But we must do more to fight disinformation and encourage vaccine-hesitant communities and individuals,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly. “The Delta variant is up to 60 percent more infectious than the Alpha strain but many times more infectious than the original COVID-19 strain. If you have been waiting to get vaccinated, now is the time.”

