Alameda County warns of an increase in COVID-19 cases

Alameda County announcement Alameda County

Alameda County announced Thursday of an increase in COVID-19 cases that is threatening to surpass the spring COVID19 wave the county experienced earlier this year. In addition to more cases, the county says hospitalizations are also on the rise. Early last month, cases and hospitalizations were at their lowest levels since April 2020, county officials said. The daily number of cases was as low as 28 per day at that lowest level. But the county says now cases are averaging over 70 per day, with more than 100 new cases reported on some recent day. Not surprisingly, health officials say new cases are impacting communities where vaccination rates are the lowest, including what it calls "priority neighborhoods" that have already been hit hardest by COVID-19.

The county is blaming the latest spike in numbers "due to reopened activities along with decreasing mask use" as well as the Delta variant. Alameda County Health officials add that a small number of "generally mild" cases are reported among the vaccinated.

“We expect to see more COVID-19 with reopening, but the rate of this increase is concerning,” said Dr. Nicholas Moss, Alameda County Health Officer. “COVID-19 is a serious threat to the health and wellness of unvaccinated residents. If you are still deciding about vaccination, continue to follow COVID safety precautions to keep from catching or spreading the virus, like wearing your mask in indoor public settings and outdoor crowded spaces. If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, please get tested and if you’re positive, stay home until you have completed your isolation.”

The county warns that COVID-19 can lead to severe illness, hospitalization, and death for unvaccinated people, including youth and young adults.

“There are many reasons why a person may have chosen not to get vaccinated yet. Many of our residents have experiences with the medical industry that make them pause when considering whether to get vaccinated,” said Kimi Watkins-Tartt, Alameda County Public Health Director. “My message right now to our community: COVID-19 has not gone away, and it is still making people very sick. Get vaccinated to protect yourself and your family and friends.”

The county says it will continue to prioritize vaccinating residents in "disproportionally impacting neighborhoods."

“Talk to your friends, family members, religious leader, or health care provider today. Ask your questions and get the information you need to make the decision that is right for you. When you are ready, we’ll be ready for you and in your neighborhood,” said Dr. Jocelyn Freeman Garrick, Alameda County’s lead for COVID-19 vaccinations and testing. “Vaccine is free for everyone 12 and up and all currently available vaccines are recommended by medical professionals because they are effective. You don’t need insurance and you won’t be asked for your immigration status.”

For more information

Vaccination rates by zip code are available on Alameda County’s data dashboard webpage: https://covid-19.acgov.org/data.page?#zipcode

COVID-19 vaccine frequently asked questions: https://covid-19.acgov.org/vaccines-faq

To find a vaccination clinic near you: https://covid-19.acgov.org/vaccines.page?#availability or call 510-208-4VAX (510-208-4829). The county says that residents can drop by a location near them and don’t need an appointment at County-supported vaccinations Points of Dispensing (PODs) and most pop-ups.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.