Where to eat around the Pantages

Live theater is officially back in Hollywood for those with proof of vaccination with the first show being Hamilton on August 17th, 2021. Looking for a place for dinner around the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood before or after the show? I've got Prix fixes and pretty cocktails for you by the dozen!

Pantages Theater Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

Delphine

Delphine, located on Hollywood Boulevard inside the W Hotel, is the perfect spot for pre-Pantages or a post-show pow wow. After all, it's literally across the street!

Delphine Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

Executive Chef Charles Lacad focuses on simple delicacies for the people, so you can expect elevated versions of some of your favorite foods chock full of localized ingredients!

Hand-Crafted Cocktails

Settle into your booth while sipping on a story. Bourbon Dreams made with Bulleit rye, absinthe rinse, honey, peychards, and angostura bitters ($15); or The Noble Manhattan with Woodford Reserve bourbon, angostura orange bitters, luxardo, and sweet vermouth are my personal favorites ($16).

The Noble Manhattan Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

Appetizers & Salads

Next, whet your appetite with a Purple Kale and Arugula Salad with pepitas and chevre cheese ($17) or an Ahi Crudo ($16).

Purple Kale Salad Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

Entrées

The Prime Brisket Burger on a potato bun and served with sea salt chips is often raved about, but if you don't want to get your hands dirty then satisfy your meat craving with a Short Rib Pappardelle instead ($30).

My surprising favorite? The Diver Scallops over a truffled sweet corn porridge with grilled mushrooms and shredded pork belly ($34).

Scallops Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

Dessert

These are whipped up on a whim with surprising mastery from the chefs who are capable of handling all aspects of a meal! This Flourless Chocolate Cake is not even on the menu, so ask for one nicely and say EatDrinkLA sent you :)

Flourless Chocolate Cake Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

Gwen

Gwen, the butcher shop and restaurant from Chef Curtis Stone, is bringing back pre-theater dining. They are offering a 3-course for $55 menu from 5 to 6 p.m.

The meal begins with Stecca Bread before moving on to your choice of a Market Salad with seasonal produce or a yellowtail Hamachi Crudo. Next comes your choice between a Josper Grilled Swordfish with olives and squashini or a Hanger Steak (other substitutions are also available for a supplemental fee). This all comes with Duck Fat Potatoes and Creamed Corn. Lastly, you'll finish the meal with a Goat Milk Panna Cotta with buckwheat graham and yuzu sorbet.

Considering the Hanger Steak is almost $55 on its own, this is an incredible deal for dinner around the Pantages.

APL Restaurant

http://aplrestaurant.com/APL Restaurant on the corner of Hollywood and Vine once offered a Pre-Show Pre-Fixe menu 3-course for $65, but that's paused for the moment following their pandemic closure. I'm still hoping they will bring it back, but in the meantime, you can enjoy many of those items à la carte for close to the same price.

Adam Perry Lang is known for his artistry in the meat department so I'd go with either the Bone-in Dry-Aged Ribeye for Two ($99) or a NY Strip for one ($45). Sides include Mashed Potatoes ($8); Duck Fat Fries ($8); and Roasted Turnips ($9). For dessert, it's a hard choice between Marcus' Chocolate Chip Cookie; Cheesecake; or Mississippi Mud Pie(all $7).

APL Meal Photo Credit: Jakob Layman

The Barish

If you like steak with a side of Hollywood glamour, then take yourself down to The Roosevelt Hotel a few blocks down from the Pantages on Hollywood Boulevard. The steakhouse by Chef Nancy Silverton offers that Italian-California flair with the menu being broken into sections like Cicchetti and Secondi and being filled with fresh produce.

My personal favorites include The Barish Farmhouse Roll with butter from Normandy ($8) to begin and the Rotolo with swiss chard and strained tomatoes buried underneath for your pasta course ($22).

Barish Roll Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

In the Bistecca section, you can't go wrong with a 10-ounce Bavette ($38) if you've been filling up with carbs along the way. If you're in a big group then go with the 40-ounce Porterhouse that has been aged for 40 days ($150).

Bavette with Cacio e Pepe sauce Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

Now on with the show!