7 Spots for Shucking Good Deals on National Oyster and IPA Day

Thursday, August 5th, is National Oyster AND IPA Day! While these foodie holidays are separate entities, some of the best spots in Los Angeles are having combination celebrations. After all, what's better than oysters and beers?

Castaway (Burbank)

Celebrate National Oyster Day at Castaway with a pearl of a deal. From 5 to 7 p.m., enjoy a Half Dozen Oysters plus a FREE glass of sparkling wine for just $12. The views are free too.

View from Castaway Photo Credit: Rachel Ayotte

Messhall Kitchen (Los Feliz)

This is one of the spots that's shucking out some deals on both Oysters and IPA's. Head to Messhall Kitchen for two mini pilsners for $6, including Stone Delicious IPA and Elysian Full Contact Imperial Hazy IPA; both are on draft. They are also doing an Oyster and IPA Pairing for $24. Reservations are encouraged. Hours are Noon to 9 p.m.

Oyster Platter Photo Credit: Messhall Kitchen

Rappahannock Oyster Bar (Row DTLA)

Rappahannock Oyster Bar at Row DTLA hasn't brought back their daily happy hour yet, but these prices will make it feel like happy hour ALL DAY! Enjoy a glass of Prosecco with 3 Oysters for $10; an Oyster Sampler for $5; and a glass of Prosecco alone for $7. Hours are Noon to 8 p.m.

River Oysters Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

Carlsbad Aquafarm

This is a fun one if you don't mind a quick trip to San Diego. Just in time for National Oyster Day, Southern California's only oyster farm has just opened its doors to the public for tours, tastings, and even shucking classes. The Carlsbad Aquafarm, SoCal's only oyster farm, is opening its doors to the public for tours and tastings. Learn about safe harvesting processes and farming and enjoy an Oyster Shucking Class at the end of your tour.

The tour package costs $30 per person and includes generous tastings. Kids under 12 are FREE! Reservations are required.

Found Oyster (East Hollywood)

Found Oyster is your home for all things seafood, bubbles, and brews. They have a daily Oyster Selection and a Baywatch Platter, which features a dozen Oysters plus Prawns and other Shellfish delights crafted by Chef Ari Kolender for ($95). Hours on Thursday are from 4 to 10 p.m, and they no longer take reservations but do offer a space to hang out with a beverage while you wait.

Oysters Photo Credit: Patou Ricard/Pixabay

L&E Oyster Bar (Silverlake)

This neighborhood spot specializes in fresh Oysters that are flown in daily. It's $18 for a half-dozen and $35 for a full. They are open Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m.

Connie & Ted's (West Hollywood)

Stop into Connie & Ted's for a rotating daily selection from the Raw Bar. Pair that with a Craft Beer on Tap, and you've got yourself a wicked National Oyster and IPA Day combo. They are open from 5 to 9 p.m on Thursday.

Connie & Ted's Platter Photo Credit: Stella Yeo

