Enjoy a taste of summer in Westlake Village

The new menu items at Coin & Candor at the Four Seasons Westlake Village are exactly what this season should taste like: full of flavor while being impossibly light enough to eat a full meal and still slip into a bathing suit afterward. You are steps away from the pool, after all. Here's a look at what's new and offers the taste of summer at Coin & Candor.

To Share or Not To Share

While you could make a meal out of the starers alone, I hope you will read on (there's good stuff for your mains too!) A great place to begin is with thick pieces of Yellow Tail Sashimi with care cara orange-habanero, aguachile, citrus, carrot, and red onion (16). It's a rather large portion and perfect for sharing.

Sashimi Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

Next, move on to the seasonal Summer Heirloom Tomato with burrata, stone fruit, and basil ($16) to capture so much of what summer produce is about. Lastly, you'll think you can't fit it, but you absolutely must try the Grilled Avocado with peanut salsa matcha and honeycomb oil ($15). It's served with grilled naan bread that comes out warm and soft. One spoonful of the Grilled Avocado on top is an avalanche of flavors.

Summer Heirloom Tomato Photo Credit: Coin & Candor

Earth Grown

Also new on the menu for summer at Coin & Candor is the Salanova Salad with cucumber, labneh, red onion, seeds, and green goddess dressing ($14). Once again, Chef Jesus Medina is masterful at the perfect flavor combinations. You'll be looking around for something to scoop up that extra dressing.

Salanova Salad Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

House Milled Sourdough

Do you know what scoops up dressing nicely? Home-made bread! The Red Fife Sourdough is the product of a five-year starter and is served with Straus Creamery butter that's been finished with Malibu Sea Salt farmed by Chef Medina himself straight from the ocean ($6). Food this pure can't possibly have the same amount of carbs...

Sourdough Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

From the Wood Fire Grill

This section of the menu focuses on mains like Baja California Red Snapper ($32) and the Lobster Fettucine that is new for summer ($28). The lobster is served over a house-made pasta with burrata, summer corn, basil, and gremolata. The portion is just right for one person; especially one who has already had three starters :)

Lobster Fettucine Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

When to Visit

Coin & Candor is open every day from 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. The menu I just described is part of All Day Dining, although I recommend starting at 11 a.m.

Reservations can be made on their website. Free Self Parking is available with validation for 4 hours.

2 Dole Drive, Westlake Village, CA 91362

Four Seasons Westlake Village Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

