Cool down your work week with some hot new food for your weekend in Los Angeles and the O.C. It's sizzling!

Arth Bar & Kitchen (Culver City)

Arth Bar & Kitchen is a brand new contemporary Indian restaurant that opened just this week. Executive Chef Sagar Ghosh has prepared a menu that's a blend of the dishes you are used to, like Paneer Makhanwala and Fish Tikka Masala and fresh newcomers like Chicken & Paneer Tika Tacos and a Bombay Burger.

The cocktail I'm most lusting after is the Peppered Anarosh is made with Beluga Transatlantic, vanilla liqueur, fresh pineapple, Kali Mirch, Angostura Bitters, garnished with a candied chile. Zero-proof cocktails like the Indian Detox with ginger, honey, turmeric, lemon, orange juice, and ginger beer also offer a nice change if you're not imbibing.

Hours are Monday to Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Make your reservations here.

An array

Side Pie (Altadena)

Ok, this spot isn't new, but it's newish, as they just recently opened their brick and mortar take-out only location following a pandemic side-hustle that just blew up! They are open Thursday through Sunday from 4 to 9 p.m. and have a website for easy ordering.

The pies to try The Altadena made with Bianco DiNapoli Organic Tomatoes, basil, Ezzo Pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, and garlic ($24); and the Honey's Hammered with organic heavy cream, mozzarella, Roma's Deli Ham, and honey ($22).

Honey's Hammered Photo Credit: Side Pie

El Torito (Pasadena)

El Torito has a new look, and it's debuting in Pasadena before rolling out at other restaurants. Expect new floors, brand new TVs in the Cantina area, and other facelifts that will have you facing up to the fact that you need more tacos!

The best time to visit is during Happy Hour, which starts as early as 3 p.m. in the Cantina area. Specials start at just $4, and it includes Well Drinks ($4), Mini Tacos ($6), and Spicy Margaritas ($8).

El Torito Happy Hour Photo Credit: El Torito

Blu SkyBar (Anaheim)

Blu SkyBar is located on the 12th story of the Radisson Blu Anaheim. While the hotel isn't open for bookings yet, this restaurant by Executive Chef Edgar Beas features Basque, wines, and cocktails that will make you feel like you're on vacation.

Menu highlights include small plates or Pintxos like Patatas Bravas (crispy potatoes) and Bacalao al Pil Pil, a signature cod dish. These are perfect to pair with classic Gin and Tonic Cocktails or an Oaxacan Old Fashioned with mezcal, tequila, and Luxardo agave.

Large plates are also available, like the Arroz Negro de Txipiron y Carabinero, squid ink rice with prawns, and chorizo.

Dinner is available from Tuesday to Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. and late-night cocktails on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 to 11 p.m. Make your reservations online.

Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi Photo Credit: Blu SkyBar

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.