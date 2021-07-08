Catalina Island, The Perfect L.A. Escape

Catalina Island is the perfect L.A. escape for the summer because it's so close to home but feels like a world away.

A Brief History of Catalina Island

Catalina Island is located just 22 miles off the coast of southern California and is split between the area of Avalon (where most of the tourists go) and Two Harbors. The first inhabitants of the island originally called it Pimu and the name Santa Catalina was given November 24th, 1602 by the explorer Sebastian Viscaino for the St. Catherine's Day anniversary.

The island as we have come to know it today was originally owned by James Lick, one of the wealthiest men in California, in 1864. He sold it to the Banning Brothers, who founded the Santa Catalina Company in 1894 and began building hotels and attractions. Following a devastating fire in 1915, the brothers sold the island to William Wrigley Jr. by 1919, who further developed the island with attractions like the Casino in 1929, which attracted the Hollywood elite for both filming and entertainment. The Catalina Island Company still belongs to the Wrigley family today, who have gifted 42,000 acres of land to the Catalina Island Conservancy to maintain preservation efforts.

View from the top of Catalina Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

Planning your Trip

Catalina Island is just one hour from Los Angeles by boat or 15 minutes by helicopter. The most popular and cost-effective way to travel is by boat using the Catalina Express, which takes off from San Pedro, Long Beach, and Dana Point. It's amazing to imagine that this trip once took 8 hours by steamship!

The average ticket price is $38 each way for adults; $30.25 for children; and FREE for babies under 2. If you're looking for that "lounge life" then you can upgrade for just $15 each way for the Commodore Lounge or $60 each way for the Captain's Lounge.

What you can expect during a traditional experience

If you're leaving out of the Long Beach Downtown Landing you'll want to arrive at least 30 minutes early. You must arrive at least 15 minutes early to not lose your reservation. The Catalina Express recommends an hour before as seats are first come first serve, but you are guaranteed a spot on the boat. If you'd like to secure outdoor seating, you'll have to abide by the 1-hour rule as those fill up fast. Parking is a breeze and costs $19 a day. The walk to the Catalina Express Terminal Building takes only a few minutes.

While you can purchase your tickets the same day at the Catalina Express Terminal Building, I would play it safe and pre-order online.

Catalina Express Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

What you can expect during an upgraded experience

The upgrade to the Commodore Lounge is a popular choice since for only $15 a person each way you receive priority check-in; a complimentary beverage and snack (including their famous Bloody Mary); and a special upstairs cabin with leather-trimmed reclining seats. That means you don't need to be lined up an hour early to get great seats!

The Captain's Lounge offers everything that the Commodore Lounge does, but it's limited to just 8 passengers. This is a perfect option if you're looking to severely limit interaction with other guests following the pandemic.

Both lounges offer cabin attendant services with seating and luggage. The type of lounge you have access to will depend on the vessel you are on.

No matter how you choose to travel, the ride will fly by and in as little as an hour you'll be in paradise!

welcome to avalon Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

Where to Stay

The first hotel built on Catalina Island was the Metropole Hotel back in 1887. If you've ever been to Monte Carlo, you might start to notice some similarities including the Casino and this hotel's name. Currently, there are over 20 recommended hotels on the island and almost all of them are accessible by FOOT once you disembark. That's assuming that you travel light of course. If not taxis are lined up at the Port of Avalon.

The Heart of the Action

Crescent Avenue is the main drag on Catalina Island, and you'll find many of the hotels are either right on this street or one block up on the side streets. Personally, I recommend the newly remodeled Bellanca Hotel, formerly the Portofino Hotel. It is located on Crescent Avenue, just eight minutes on foot from where the boat dropped you off. It's the perfect central location to access everything within minutes, including just a short walk to the Casino and Descanso Beach Club.

The Bellanca Hotel Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

Bellanca Hotel

The Bellanca Hotel offers a boutique-style modern stay with upgraded amenities like memory foam mattresses and coffee service in your room. Choose between courtyard access or a coveted ocean view knowing all rooms have access to a sweeping Rooftop Sun Deck not found anywhere else on the island!

The bright splashes of color are reminiscent of Palm Springs, which is quite a coincidence since the chef of their restaurant, The Naughty Fox, hails from the Ace Hotel in that city.

The Naughty Fox Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

This is one of the ocean-view suites, which is perfect if you’ve got kids with you! The spacious seating area is instantly transformed into an extra bed, and it’s one of the most comfortable pull-out sofas I’ve ever felt! You’ll also enjoy a gas fireplace, a separate tub and shower, and a private balcony.

At first, I was a little concerned that it might get noisy being so close to the Rooftop Sun Deck, but every night at 9 p.m. the noise just shut down! Overall the hotel also follows quiet hours beginning at 10 p.m. The view is worth the upgrade!

View from Bellanca Hotel Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

Hotel Dining

The Naughty Fox from Executive Chef Russel Hayden is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The menu features Shareable dishes like Ahi Poke Nachos ($18) and Frito Misto ($16), along with Salads and Handhelds. My personal favorite was the Lobster BLT with bacon and tarragon aioli on a brioche bun, which is served with your choice of patatas bravas, broccoli salad, fruit, or sticky rice ($23).

Also, be sure to check out the extensive cocktail menu for drinks like a Barrel-Aged Old Fashioned with Old Forester Bourbon ($13).

Frito Misto Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

What to Eat

Breakfast

Many of the restaurants open at 11 a.m., but if you’re traveling with a little one, you might find yourself up with the sunrise and jonesing for something sweet! Luckily the Catalina Coffee & Cookie Company has got you covered with extra-large lattes and the Best Cinnamon Roll Ever ($4.75).

Catalina Coffee & Cookie Company Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

Lunch

The Descanso Beach Club is open year-round for beachfront dining that boasts one of the few places where you can legally have, “a drink in your hand and your feet in the sand.” The menu from Executive Chef Roberto Hernandez features everything you want on a sunny day like a Chicken Skewered Cobb Salad ($16); Street Tacos with Carne Asada ($13); and a DBC Burger on a kaiser roll with all the fixings’($14).

The drink side of the menu takes up for space than the food but if it’s your first time in Catalina you must have The Original Buffalo Milk which is the official drink of the island. It’s made with vodka, coffee and banana liqueur, creme de cacao, nutmeg, and whipped cream ($13). If you’re daring they’ve also got a DBC Bloody Mary which is topped with a DBC cheeseburger, Thai chicken wings, onion rings, and chicken al pastor: which has both lunch and dinner covered ($37). Sara’s Bloody Mary with that famous house-made mix isn’t so bad either and can be served without the vodka too ($14).

Traveler's Tip: Beware the Birds, they are no joke! Drinking on the beach might be easier than eating there because there's not much for them to grab. Consider eating a little higher on the patio and then enjoying your cocktails in the sand.

Bloody Mary Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

Dinner

M Restaurant at the Hotel Metropole offers an expansive outdoor patio that serves Italian food under twinkling lights.

M Restaurant Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

Menu item musts include Appetizers like Manilla Clams with garlic ciabatta bread ($16) or any of their Hand Crafted Flatbreads ($14-$16).

Flatbread Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

Under Mains, you can enjoy an array of pasta and meat dishes, like the All-Natural Chicken Breast Milanese ($23). The real stars of the show come from the Seafood Specials of the day. During my visit, it was a Seafood Pasta with fresh-caught halibut. It's served in either olive oil and butter sauce or a light alfredo.

Wild Cut Halibut Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

Sweets

Stop by Lloyd’s of Avalon Confectionery for a sweet treat. They are known for Ice-cream Sundaes and Salt Water Taffy with a turn-of-the-century feel. It's been open since 1941.

Lloyd's of Avalon Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

Other Restaurants to Note

Open for lunch and dinner, the Bluewater Avalon is great for fresh seafood and cocktails if you’re looking for a nice patio sit-down.

Bluewater Avalon Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

NDMK Fish House is a great choice if you’re just craving a Chowder or some Poke in a low-key setting.

NDMK Fishhouse Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

What to Do

Descanso Beach Club is your place for fun in the sun and sea. But if you’re looking to stay dry, there is PLENTY to keep you busy!

Tour the Island in your Own Private Golf Cart

Fun for children and adults alike, there is no better way to see the whole Island than in your own golf cart. Catalina Island Golf Cart Rentals and Tours supplies you with a vehicle that seats 4-6, and an easy to read map for freestyle touring. It’s $50 an hour (minimum 2) and it’s truly the best way to get those epic views that make memories forever. Be sure to follow the path on Wrigley Road to the views from Three Palms Overlook. Then make your way up to the Botanical Garden on Avalon Canyon Road. From there, you can loop around the whole island for a closer look at the Casino and Descanso Beach Club.

Travelers Tip: Parts of the island are blissfully not accessible by car, so follow the map and avoid any red spots.

Catalina Island Golf Cart Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

Catalina Tile History & Making Session

Catalina Island has a rich history of tile making and there’s no better way to get a feel for it than by making your own. The private and semi-private tile-making sessions are led by renowned tile artist Robyn Cassidy. She is also a master at explaining the history of the island to all ages.

The class runs from 60 to 90 minutes and includes a shuttle to her studio; a history lesson; and 1-2 tiles. Children as young as 5 can participate (younger with a private session), and they are guaranteed to fall in love with Robyn’s style for explaining both the history and the tile instructions. I was SHOCKED at the precision my 5-year-old took with it. Plus, he loved having permission to use a mallet! Best of all in about a week’s time you’ll have your own painted tiles at your doorstep and your own piece of the island sealed in clay.

The cost of the Catalina Tile Making Experience is $59 per person for 1 tile; $79 for 2 tiles; and $375 for a group up to 10 with 2 tiles.

Catalina Tile Making Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

Miniature Golf

Although one of the first golf courses in California is actually found on Catalina Island, if you’re traveling with the family then your destination is Golf Gardens Miniature Golf.

The course opens bright and early at 9 a.m. and offers 18 holes of fun in a plush garden setting all year round. All the holes are designed after local attractions and it ends with a Par 1 at the Bald Eagle.

The cost is $12 per adult and $10 for children under 11 and seniors.

Traveler’s Tip: Save your scorecard to return for an “Instant Replay” for just $5 a person. We came back the following day because my son loved it so much and they still honored it :). Just another perk of visiting Catalina Island in the off-season.

Miniature Golf Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

Just Walk Around

It’s impossible to miss the beauty and history of the island when you’re just making your way from one destination to another. Take note of the hand-crafted tiles that canvas the city as well as the art deco ones flanking the famed Casino and Avalon Theater. Next, enjoy landmarks like one of the first Yacht Clubs and others when you’re walking on the Via Casino.

Catalina Tiles Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

Lastly, just let yourself get lost, and see what discoveries and new adventures await you when you’re visiting Catalina Island.

Under the docks Catalina Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

