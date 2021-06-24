Los Angeles, CA

The 6 Best Healthy Meal Delivery Services in Los Angeles

EatDrinkLA

What do you do if you can't eat out?? Rely on the best healthy meal delivery services in Los Angeles instead!

Even when I'm not making reservations, I still want to eat like a restaurant at home! But constantly ordering Postmates and Doordash don't do much for keeping the calories in check.

These healthy meal delivery services in Los Angeles are guaranteed to both minimize kitchen time and maximize eating!

Macro Plate

Macro Plate offers healthy meal plans and a la carte options to keep you humming like a well-oiled engine all day. The menu is designed by a nutritionist and gets delivered fresh to you EVERY MORNING before 6 a.m. You just have to leave a little lunch box out at night when you're done. If you go with a meal plan your decision-making will be minimal, just choose Traditional, High Protein, or Paleo. Best of all, it cooks in 90 seconds or less.

Menu highlights from Traditional include Paleo Waffles and the Pot Roast for dinner.

Pricing ranges based on your dietary restrictions, but for 3 meals a day 5 times a week it's $175.

Pros: Every meal is different and comes FRESH each day.

Cons: A little more money than the competition, but you are paying for freshness. Like having a personal chef.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ftW5X_0aeAjmUO00
Paleo WafflePhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

Dailycious

Dailycious is relatively new on the L.A. market and offers chef-cooked meals that are just as the title states: delicious every day! All their meals are dairy-free and certified Kosher and no matter the diet you're on, they have something for you. The price is as low as $11.49 a meal and all the bulky packaging it comes with is completely recyclable, down to the biodegradable cushioning that melts away with water.

Menu highlights include Beef Kefta and Chicken Meatball pasta.

Pros: Everything is really good and can be eaten in a week or up to 10 days.

Cons: The calories a little higher than the competition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nVcZX_0aeAjmUO00
Chicken MeatballPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

Everytable

Everytable is an L.A.-based social enterprise company whose vision is to make healthy food affordable for all. How do they do it? With a unique pricing model that is based on your delivery zip code.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bIZA9_0aeAjmUO00
EverytablePhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

Now before you cry classism I should let you know that even in Brentwood a delicious Kale Chicken Salad or Spaghetti (Squash) & Meatballs only costs you $8.95, and it's worth every extra dollar!! This pricing model allows Everytable to open up locations in more underserved communities and offer those items for the same price that you might pay for fast food.

My personal favorites from my delivery bundle were the Jamaican Jerk Chicken and the Superfood Cookie made with pumpkin seeds, cranberries, oats, hemp seeds, and coconut flour that was the BEST COOKIE I've had in a while. I'm not sure how this is vegan, gluten-free, and less than 200 calories...but just lie to me even if it's isn't!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F0veZ_0aeAjmUO00
Superfood CookiePhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

Pros: Delicious food that gives back with every bite and is under $9 a dish!

Cons: They don't deliver everywhere in Los Angeles yet, but with every delivery comes the opportunity to open a new store. (Also you can always pick it up at one of their 6 locations).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mixjS_0aeAjmUO00
Sample Everytable MealsPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

Freshly

Freshly was my first foray into healthy meal delivery services in Los Angeles thanks to an amazing 6 meal deal! The delivery is free and there are over 40 meals to choose from for Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner. The meals lean toward the healthier side of life with side dishes like mashed cauliflower and green beans. However, there are a few meals that are 600-700 calorie dinner bombs!! So read before you eat. 

Pros: One of the most affordable meal delivery services and free delivery on multiple days! Plus they are always sending new coupons if you cancel.

Cons: High sodium intake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eEKO8_0aeAjmUO00
Freshly Sample BoxPhoto Credit: Freshly.com

Muscle Up Meals

Muscle Up Meals was created by Adam Karapetyan, who lost 200 pounds in less than 2 years just by taking care of the diet and exercise portion of his life.

The meal categories here go beyond your daily three square by including Ketogenic, Competition, Low Carb, and Vegan. And while you might think this is a little too restrictive for you I have to add that it's BEYOND DELICIOUS and you barely notice you're eating something "healthy".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IhCJu_0aeAjmUO00
Chicken Skewers Muscle Up MealsPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

The average price is about $13 and I recommend starting with a 10 pack of meals to get an even further 10% discount.

Pros: Delicious, healthy meals that have portioned out for you to perfection.

Cons: You have to pay for delivery and it can only be made on Sunday or Monday (but you don't have to be there).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EJlas_0aeAjmUO00
Armenian Chicken Muscle Up MealsPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

Diet to Go

Diet-to-go powered by Freshology is a great way to lose weight while eating nutritious meals that you don't have to think about and that have been customized based on diet preferences and your own personal stats.

Choose between four menu plans like Balance and KetoCarb30 and decide if you want two or three meals a day and how many calories you want (women's or men's).

Pros: The cost is pretty good at about $12 a meal if you are ordering two a day and you can get 20% off your first order.

Cons: Delivery is limited and costs $10!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gdfG0_0aeAjmUO00
Healthy Los AngelesPhoto Credit: Christine Sponchia/Pixabay

