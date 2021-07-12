The Subtle Signs of Childhood Trauma We Often Overlook

E.B. Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fkMkI_0auk0N6v00
Image by bialasiewicz via Envato

by: E.B. Johnson

While some of us live openly with the knowledge of our turbulent pasts, not everyone understands or even recognizes the signs of childhood trauma in their lives. It’s understandable. The effects of this early trauma are complex and far-reaching. In order to find truth and connection in our adult lives, though, we have to be brave enough to pull back the curtain and accept how these traumas of the past are affecting our here-and-now.

The subtle signs of childhood trauma we often overlook.

Not all signs of childhood trauma are overt. Sometimes, only little cracks appear as a result of the trauma we suffer early in life. Still, these cracks can grow over time and turn into major issues that undermine our happiness in adult life. Want to build a future that’s better and brighter than now? Admit when childhood trauma is tripping you up in the present.

Hyper-critical of self

One of the most common signs of childhood trauma is a development of a highly critical inner voice. While this is one of the most common signs, it’s also one of the most overlooked. When you are overly self-critical, you tear yourself down constantly in thought and downplay your own thoughts and the value of your own skills and person.

Inappropriate attachment

What happens when you get attached to a person or a thing that you own? Do you fall quickly? Get upset and throw a fit if it gets taken away from you? What about your intimate relationships? Do you get overly attached to people? Do you get clingy and obsessive? Or do you struggle to attach deeply at all? All of these can be signs that you’re disconnected with something in childhood.

Head in the clouds

Are you someone who is always lost in fantasy or mentally checked out most of the time? While we very often treat this like an aspect of a fanciful personality, it can actually come as a result of a dysfunctional or traumatic childhood. Disassociating can result from an inability to deal with the hard or complex emotions and memories that are anchored inside of you. It’s a way of surviving without keeping the body in a total state of stress.

Being a people pleaser

Are you someone with an extremely people-pleasing nature? Does it make it hard to make quality friends or keeping them on a real (and mutually valuable) level? This may be related to events in your childhood that you taught you this behavior was necessary. Perhaps your parents forced you to work for their love, or you were denied the love you needed — so you go to extremes to keep it in your life now.

Looking for perfection

Are you someone who has an obsessive need for perfection? While we tend to brush this off as something that we “inherit” it can very often be a result of a turbulent childhood. Did your parents make it clear that you had to earn their love with peak performance? Did you grow up in the midst of chaos that made you overcorrect or fear messing up? This need for perfection in all things will push you to the brink and may be a result of childhood trauma.

Out-of-whack sleep patterns

No matter how many years pass between you and your trauma, it can still find the power to undermine your physical wellbeing and this often manifests through sleep disruption. Have you ever described yourself as someone who has “never slept well”? While you may not be consciously dwelling on your childhood trauma, your brain is still desperately trying to process it, resolve it, and protect you from ever experiencing it again.

Struggling with emotional balance

Are you at an emotional place in your life? Are you lashing out at others, or finding that you feel more and more out of control? Childhood trauma very often leads to an inability to emotionally regulate, or self-soothe. That’s because you’re not taught how to deal with your emotions as a child, and you’re not taught how to process the negative ones. Maybe you blow up at minor irritations and have a hard time bringing yourself back down any time you get to one emotional extreme or another.

Failing to following through

Another subtle sign of childhood trauma in our adult lives can be an inability to follow through. You may leave things unfinished, or have trouble staying focused on a task or starting at all. Maybe you think you won’t be good enough, or you’re completely frozen with fear and self-doubt. Either way, you end up dropping the ball, procrastinating on tasks, and letting down yourself and those around you with your failed projects.

How we can find our way to the healing path.

Realizing the subtle signs of childhood abuse and dysfunction is only a beginning point, we can’t stop there. Once we’ve realized that there’s pain lurking in our past, we have to confront it and find ways to put it to bed once and for all. We have to learn from the past and then move on from it. We can do that by healing.

1. Learn everything that you can

Learning about childhood trauma after you’ve made peace with it isn’t enough. In order to truly heal, we have to first surround ourselves with knowledge that empower us to move forward and accept what happened. Looking for a sense of justification or validation? You won’t get it in revenge or lashing out at the world? You’ll get it with knowledge and understanding what really happened to you.

You’re not even going to be able to admit what went wrong in your childhood until you understand what childhood trauma actually looks like. It’s not limited to the bounds of physical or sexual abuse. It includes neglect, extreme emotional turmoil, and even natural events like the loss of a loved one or caretaker.

Learn everything you can about childhood trauma and the ways in which it impacts your adult life. Your relationships, your mental health, and even your physical wellbeing is touched by what happened with your parents and those you trusted throughout your adolescence. In order to see that, however, you’re going to first need to have a foundation of knowledge to reference from and build on.

2. Find your way to the present moment

Believe it or not, we don’t heal what happened in our childhood by ruminating on our past. That’s not how healing works. We have to occasionally look back at our pasts, find the lesson, and move on. The true healing happens right here in the present moment, with the decisions that we make and the ways in which we decide to treat ourselves.

In order for you to heal and gain some real control over your life, you’re going to have to learn to be present in your body and present with your emotions. One reason you’ve probably struggled to identify the symptoms you were struggling with was because you were disassociated from what was going on with your mind and with your body.

Being present is a matter of being mentally and emotionally forward in the current moment. You’re not thinking about the past and you’re not worrying about the future. You’re rooted in the here-and-now with your body and your emotions exactly as they are. It’s a state of actively listening to yourself and your environment. It’s how you tune in and figure out things like emotional and physical needs.

3. See your trauma for what it really is

Until you admit to your trauma and voice it, you’re going to struggle with it all your life. Naming our trauma for what it is does not give it new life. As a matter of fact, it can provide us with relief when we speak it to ourselves and the right people first. You have to accept what happened so that you can find the right way to heal the wound. Only then will you have a clear starting point to move from.

Name your trauma for what it is and claim it. You can’t change the past. Denying what happened won’t make the effects any less real. Allow yourself to accept what happened and accept who you are today as a result of it. Once you’re honest, you can move forward and get the help you need.

Don’t avoid your trauma and don’t downplay it. Acceptance is not forgiveness (don’t worry, you’re not there yet). It’s also not allowance or giving the people who hurt you a hall pass. It’s simply allowing yourself to embrace reality and see it for what it really is. To name your trauma for what it is says, “This is a thing that happened to me in the past.” Nothing more and nothing less.

Putting it all together…

It’s not always easy to spot the signs of childhood trauma, especially not when they are lurking on the edges of our own lives. We have to fess up to the pain in our pasts, though, so we can heal and find happiness of our own. By admitting to the way we are being impacted in the present, we can tap into better ways to heal and resolve what was. Want to let go of the shadows in your childhood. Be honest with yourself and commit to mindful action.

Arm yourself with knowledge and give yourself a solid base to build from on your road to healing and self-recovery. Ground yourself in the present and learn how to process your feelings here in the present moment without running away from them. Then name your trauma for what it is. Claim what happened to you in the past, but know it does not define who you are in this moment. Build a thriving support system and anchor it around an experienced mental health professional who can help you to safely peel back the layers. Lean into a self-care routine and learn to honor your body and your boundaries. No one has a right to your space or your happiness. Take some time to give yourself both and find your healing in that space.

  • Danese, A., & van Harmelen, A. (2017). The hidden wounds of childhood trauma. European Journal Of Psychotraumatology, 8(sup7), 1375840. doi: 10.1080/20008198.2017.1375840
  • De Bellis, M., & Zisk, A. (2014). The Biological Effects of Childhood Trauma. Child And Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics Of North America, 23(2), 185-222. doi: 10.1016/j.chc.2014.01.002

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_14a054ed6666aed557902939f208a3f0.blob

Certified Life Coach | NLP-MP | Entrepreneur | I create transformative personal development and self-help content that helps you improve your life and your relationships across the board. You have the power to transform your life, but you have to heal yourself first.

Pelham, AL
476 followers
Loading

More from E.B. Johnson

How to Support Your Partner Through Infertility

In life, there are those who look forward to building a family of their own more than anything else. Sadly, those dreams are snatched from them when they receive the life-shattering diagnosis of infertility. Have you and your partner recently had your family plans shifted? While there’s no one-size-fits-all solution for healing from this heartbreak, there are steps we can take to help our partners (and ourselves). Reach for one another in empathy and understanding, and know that this is only a change — not the end of the road.Read full story

Being the Scapegoat in Your Family

If you grew up the scapegoat in your family, then chances are you grew up hard and fast. It’s challenging being the emotional punching bag everyone is given license to punish. It’s difficult to be looked down on and dismissed your entire life, but you can turn all of that around in time. You can improve your life (and your outlook) when take a step back so that you can step into yourself and a future filled with love and acceptance.Read full story
10 comments

How to Deal with Accidental Trauma

In this life we are placed in a variety of experiences which test us and challenge us in every age and in every phase. Some of these experiences are positive and some of them aren’t. Along the way, however, we can find ourselves encountering a number of accidental traumas which leave quietly leave us scared and fearful for days and weeks and years to come.Read full story

The Best Ways to Handle Family Rejection

Were you rejected by your family? This rejection can take many forms, but the effects are no less toxic. When we are rejected by our families, it hurts us deep in unseen places. It changes the way we see ourselves, and can also destroy our self-esteem and sense of reality. To survive and thrive on the other end of this rejection, we have to stand strong in our truth, build new chosen families for ourselves, and cultivate a greater acceptance that can empower us to transform our lives in the best possible ways.Read full story

The Underhanded Tactics Gaslighters Use Against You

Are you being abused by a gaslighter in your life? There are all kinds of ways in which these toxic individuals can wreak havoc on our happiness and our futures. From blame shifting to denial and distraction — being honest and upfront is the only way to stand up for ourselves and protect ourselves from the gaslighters and other toxic abusers that exist all around us.Read full story

Signs You're Actually Being Too Nice

While being nice is a great personality trait to have, our niceness can actually be taken too far. Does your kind nature land you in a lot of trouble? Are you walking around resentful? Are you overburdened and overwhelmed by everyone else’s needs and comfort? When we are too nice and too giving to the wrong people, they can use that against us in all the worst ways. Don’t let yourself get taken advantage of. Protect yourself and stand up for your happiness and your needs.Read full story

Is Online Dating Right for You?

Not everyone is cut out for the world of online dating. For some, it is an overwhelming and exhausting perspective. For others, it can become a toxic addiction that impedes genuine connection. Are you someone who is resilient enough to play the game of virtual love? Or are you someone who needs to connect in the real, physical plane? There’s no right or wrong answer. You simply need to be honest with yourself and adjust accordingly.Read full story

The Truths We Discover When We Heal Our Trauma

More and more of us are realizing that we were the victims of childhood trauma. An emotionally scarring experience, victims of this type of deep-rooted trauma can find that they struggle in everything from self-image to their intimate relationships. Improving our lives requires that we move from our victimhood and empower ourselves to heal. When we do that, we realize new powerful truths which helps to increase our emotional awareness and our understanding (and love for) self.Read full story

The Deal Breakers No Relationship Can Survive

Having deal breakers is a healthy part of setting our boundary lines. We all have to understand that there are some lines that can’t be crossed, yet we allow people that we care for to abuse us day-in and day-out. Why? Because we fail to realize the depth of our needs, and we fail to prioritize them appropriately too. Stop allowing your “better half” to push you over again and again. Figure out how to stand up for yourself and stop accepting deal-breaking behavior.Read full story

How to Hold Space for Someone in Your Life

When it comes to supporting the people we love, we have to figure out how to hold space for them in our lives. To hold space, we have to drop our judgements and open up to others even as we create an authentic area in which they can express themselves. Holding space the right way enhances our relationships, but it also deepens our understanding of self and those we love.Read full story

How to Lead a More Deliberate Life

Deliberate living is one of the best ways to change the course of our lives. When we live deliberately, we allow ourselves to align our values and passions and exist more authentically within the world. Do you want happier relationships? Better career opportunities? A life that brings you joy when you wake up? Now is the moment to get everything you want intentionally and with an eye to creating a future that’s entirely yours.Read full story

The Best Ways to Talk to Someone You Don't Agree With

We’re living in a polarizing age, and it seems like more people have more varied opinions than ever before. It’s a time when fact is stranger than fiction, and fiction is viewed as fact. This changes the way in which we see the world, and the way in which we see one another. Even though this can lead to greater conflict, it’s crucial that we learn how to maintain respect and civility — no matter how much we may disagree.Read full story

Stop Being so Judgemental

Are you bogged down by a life that’s swamped in negativity? Do you see and expect the worst around every corner? Let go of your judgmental nature and pre-conceived notions. Let go of all those ideas that are half-formed and half-cocked, so that you can ground yourself firmly in the reality that works for you. By opening up your mind, you’ll open up your heart, and in that you’ll discover an entirely new world of love, compassion, and understanding.Read full story

How to Be More Assertive in Your Relationships

Out of all the relationship questions out there, most common have to be those that deal in assertiveness and standing up for yourself. Even though we love and trust our partners more than anyone else in the world, most of us struggle to be emotionally honest with them. Standing up for ourselves or not “going with the flow” in the slightest way can feel like a crime. But why? Why is it so hard for us to just say how we feel to the people that we care for?Read full story

These Distractions Get In the Way of Your Happiness

It seems like everyone is chasing happiness, but only a few manage to find it. Why? Do they have some happiness skill we haven’t gained? Was it passed down to them by parents or some rich relative? No. Happiness — like every other emotional experience in our lives — is an inside job. We define what happiness looks like on our own terms, and when we don’t reach it we’re often to blame. Are you allowing distractions to impede your ultimate happiness? Rather than giving up at the first sign of a roadblock, seek to understand yourself and the signs of chaos getting in the way.Read full story

Spotting the Signs of Toxic Family Enmeshment

Having a close family can be a great benefit our path in this life, but what happens when those family ties become too entwined? Known as enmeshment, this toxic path to family “bonding” leaves us lost, hurting, and devoid of any personal identity. In order to break free of this poisonous family habit, you have to detach yourself and reassess who you are and what you’re passionate about in your life. Then, we can begin to see our place within the unit and the paths we truly wish to take in order to get to our authentic happiness. Don’t allow yourself to stay trapped and caught up in the pain of other people. Set yourself free and see your family for what it truly is.Read full story
5 comments

Why Main Character Syndrome is Toxic

Do you think of yourself as the lead character in a dramatic story that’s still yet to unfold? While this is certainly one way of elevating yourself in life and relationships, it’s not the best trick if you’re looking for authentic happiness and fulfillment in this life. Embracing a main character point of view can lead to narcissistic behavior, and forces you to put others (and your happiness) beneath you.Read full story

What Self-Actualization Really Looks Like

Would you say that you’re living a life that’s self-defined? Becoming self-actualized is an important part of growing up and creating organic happiness for ourselves and the lives we’re building. No matter what your goals are in life, you need to have a core sense of self-belief. You need to be confident in who you are and know that you have a right to build a future that brings you joy. But what does true self-actualization look like, and how can it benefit our lives? Understanding is the key to unlocking our happiest self.Read full story

These Are the Words Your Child Needs to Hear

Because our children are a part of us, we want them to have a better life than we were able to provide for ourselves. All parents have a different way of going about this, but sometimes they can get lost in the mission of it all. Providing a good life for your child (so they can have a better one later on) is meaningless if you don’t also give them the mental and emotional tools they need to thrive. Want your child to be truly happy and strong in the chaos of life? You need to teach them how to do it and tell them why they’re worthy of it every day.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy