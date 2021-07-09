The Truths We Discover When We Heal Our Trauma

E.B. Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40aRaf_0arvLALW00
Image by korneevamaha via Envato

by: E.B. Johnson

More and more of us are realizing that we were the victims of childhood trauma. An emotionally scarring experience, victims of this type of deep-rooted trauma can find that they struggle in everything from self-image to their intimate relationships. Improving our lives requires that we move from our victimhood and empower ourselves to heal. When we do that, we realize new powerful truths which helps to increase our emotional awareness and our understanding (and love for) self.

The truth we discover when we heal our trauma.

Are you beginning to heal from your childhood trauma? As you wake up from the fog of pain, there are powerful realizations that will begin to transform your life. Instead of clinging to all that upset and all that fear, you’ll find yourself finally embracing self-love, finding safety in happiness, and understanding the full breadth of your personal power.

A new self-love

One of the first things we start to realize as we resolve our trauma is that we are worth all the love we may have been denied in childhood. Love is such a powerful emotion, and it’s one that we seek for much of our lives. We want our parents to love us; we want our family to love us. When they don’t, it creates a serious break with our sense of self-worth. As we shed the guilt of the past, though, we realize that our worth had nothing to do with the choices of others. We are still worth being respected and being loved despite our trauma.

Loving inner children

All of us have an inner child that dwells within us, and this even more true with childhood trauma. This lost child exists forever in the moment of the great pain in their lives. In order for us to heal, we have to take them by the hand and become the loving parent they never had. Through this process, we come to see ourselves in a new light. By healing our inner child, we are able to acknowledge them, their experiences, and the joy they bring to our adult lives.

Safe sort of happiness

Happiness isn’t always a safe emotion in the turbulent upbringing. When you are raised in a highly dysfunctional home, you learn that happiness isn’t safe because it’s often stripped away from you quickly and violently. As an adult, we must relearn this emotion. Instead of treating your joy as an emotion not to be trusted, you must embrace it and find a way of connecting with it more in your everyday life. The more this is done, the more we come to understand that happiness is safe (and rightfully ours).

Removing the blame

So many victims of childhood trauma internalize their experiences. Instead of looking to understand the adults that hurt them, their inner child takes on the blame and comes to see themselves as worthless. That’s why healing our trauma is so powerful. By taking a look back with our adult eyes, we realize that what happened to us was never our fault. Holding on to this, we can empower ourselves to shed the guilt and shame that’s been holding us back.

Understanding the pain

Victims of childhood trauma often suffer in silence for decades. It’s understandable. As children, our emotions are rarely embraced. Instead, we are usually criticized, chastised, and terrorized until we mold our emotions to fit the convenience and needs of our parents. This pattern carries on into adulthood, where we shut down negative emotions and turn them off. We see them as inconveniences and weaknesses (thanks to our parents). But pain isn’t weakness — it’s the power and fuel to transform.

Making better choices

Did your traumatic childhood teach you that you weren’t allowed to make choices for yourself? Were you dominated by your parents? Or even by the partners that followed in adolescence and adulthood? Healing allows us to break away from this toxic belief and embrace a better way to live. Instead of bowing to others, we come to understand that we can choose our moods, our emotions, our lives, and even the people who surround us — chosen family included.

The beauty of self-power

As humans, we are extremely powerful beings. We lose sight of this power, though, when that power is stripped from us in youth. If you were someone with an abusive or overbearing past, you learn to let others take the lead and you learn not to trust yourself. Rather than manifesting the life you want to live, you spend your energy chasing the validation of others. In healing, however, we can come to realize that we are are strong, worthy, and capable of overcoming even the hardest situations in this life.

How to kickstart your trauma healing journey.

Realizations are acknowledgements, but they’re also an important launching spot. Once you have embraced the truth of your worth and your loveliness, you can embrace an alternative way of loving yourself and realizing the full extent of your needs and your dreams. It’s a whole new way to live. It’s the fuel to become the person we’ve always wanted to be.

1. Embrace a new self-love

Perhaps the greatest benefit of the trauma healing process is the new ability to fall in love with ourselves. It sounds silly when you’re stuck in the childhood patterns of self-loathing and punishment, but it’s true. Shedding the pain your parents or caretakers instilled in you allows you to embrace a new love for self. This increases confidence, courage, and even the energy we have to complete the transformative shift in our futures.

Embrace a fresh path to self-love as you wake up to the truth. Shedding the guilt and the hurt of childhood enables you to see yourself in a more honest light. When we do this, we see ourselves more authentically as individuals who are simply doing the best that they can.

Loving yourself is how you build better relationships. It’s how you learn how to react to life’s challenges with courages, and it’s how you come to believe in yourself and your needs. It’s hard to embrace this self-love until you fully allow yourself to process what happened in your childhood. This is not to say that the trauma and the pain of what happens goes away forever. Your self-love gives you a better way of managing it and finding happiness despite it.

2. Invest in authentic healing

There are a lot of different definitions out there when it comes to “healing”. And that’s because there are so many ways in which to resolve or process the pain in your past and in your life. The same goes for childhood trauma. There’s more than one way to find the peace you’re seeking. It’s important to understand that this type of trauma (and its symptoms) are complex. It’s simply not realistic to think you’ll journal your way out of this agony. To get true resolve, we need to make an investment in our mental and emotional health.

Invest in authentic healing and don’t think that it’s an overnight process you can handle alone. The pain in our childhood runs deep, and it can often be tied to emotions that are complicated and violent. We can’t always do it alone. We can’t always clearly see what happened, and we don’t have to.

Reach out to people that you trust and let them accompany you on your journey. Our friends and loved ones can often provide critical insight that feeds our continued revelations. If you aren’t ready to open up to people who know you, a mental health expert can be invaluable. Find someone with experience dealing with childhood trauma, and look for someone with an approach you can trust. Lean into the process and understand that it gets more uncomfortable before you find total peace.

3. Let your inner child out to play

As we move toward the final stages of resolution, we become united and infinitesimally aware of our inner child. At first, this is scary. But embracing our inner child is a must. That’s how we pull them out of that fear and revision a new face of peace. Shifting ourselves out of a negative place and into a more hopeful one only happens when we allow our inner child to rediscover their sense of play and light.

Let your inner child out to play and rediscover your sense of joy with them. That’s the true value of our inner child. They see the world in a light that we have forgotten. They can bring us hope, and they can bring us fun in ways that we have simply lost sight of beneath the turmoil of our trauma.

Stop putting your inner child in the background. Stop denying the feelings they had, or the perspective that they viewed things through. Your emotions as a child were just as a valid as they are now. You had a right to be comforted, and you have to provide that comfort now. Remove your inner child from their box of shame and let them have the carefree romp that they needed. That’s how you find your joy again as an adult. Take your inner child by the hand and allow them to lead you there.

Putting it all together…

Healing from childhood trauma is a long process, but once we begin it really changes our lives in the best possible way. Major realizations crop up as we rediscover who we are and the truth about the way we were brought up. Rather than running from what was, we have to embrace it to embrace a better future. The truth empowers us to create something better; especially where our childhood trauma and healing journey is concerned.

Embrace a new pattern of active self-love. Nurture yourself and spend some time meeting your core needs. Rid yourself of bad relationships or toxic people that bring you back to those painful places in childhood. You can choose a different path for yourself and become the cycle breaker of your family. This transforms your future and the happiness of any family you choose to bring into your own life. Invest in authentic healing and know that childhood pain runs deep. It’s not always safe to explore it alone. You don’t have to either. Once you feel the darkness receding, let your inner child out to play. This is how we rediscover joy and a passionate new way of living.

  • Danese, A., & van Harmelen, A. (2017). The hidden wounds of childhood trauma. European Journal Of Psychotraumatology, 8(sup7), 1375840. doi: 10.1080/20008198.2017.1375840

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_14a054ed6666aed557902939f208a3f0.blob

Certified Life Coach | NLP-MP | Entrepreneur | I create transformative personal development and self-help content that helps you improve your life and your relationships across the board. You have the power to transform your life, but you have to heal yourself first.

Pelham, AL
470 followers
Loading

More from E.B. Johnson

How to Support Your Partner Through Infertility

In life, there are those who look forward to building a family of their own more than anything else. Sadly, those dreams are snatched from them when they receive the life-shattering diagnosis of infertility. Have you and your partner recently had your family plans shifted? While there’s no one-size-fits-all solution for healing from this heartbreak, there are steps we can take to help our partners (and ourselves). Reach for one another in empathy and understanding, and know that this is only a change — not the end of the road.Read full story

Being the Scapegoat in Your Family

If you grew up the scapegoat in your family, then chances are you grew up hard and fast. It’s challenging being the emotional punching bag everyone is given license to punish. It’s difficult to be looked down on and dismissed your entire life, but you can turn all of that around in time. You can improve your life (and your outlook) when take a step back so that you can step into yourself and a future filled with love and acceptance.Read full story
10 comments

How to Deal with Accidental Trauma

In this life we are placed in a variety of experiences which test us and challenge us in every age and in every phase. Some of these experiences are positive and some of them aren’t. Along the way, however, we can find ourselves encountering a number of accidental traumas which leave quietly leave us scared and fearful for days and weeks and years to come.Read full story

The Best Ways to Handle Family Rejection

Were you rejected by your family? This rejection can take many forms, but the effects are no less toxic. When we are rejected by our families, it hurts us deep in unseen places. It changes the way we see ourselves, and can also destroy our self-esteem and sense of reality. To survive and thrive on the other end of this rejection, we have to stand strong in our truth, build new chosen families for ourselves, and cultivate a greater acceptance that can empower us to transform our lives in the best possible ways.Read full story

The Underhanded Tactics Gaslighters Use Against You

Are you being abused by a gaslighter in your life? There are all kinds of ways in which these toxic individuals can wreak havoc on our happiness and our futures. From blame shifting to denial and distraction — being honest and upfront is the only way to stand up for ourselves and protect ourselves from the gaslighters and other toxic abusers that exist all around us.Read full story

Signs You're Actually Being Too Nice

While being nice is a great personality trait to have, our niceness can actually be taken too far. Does your kind nature land you in a lot of trouble? Are you walking around resentful? Are you overburdened and overwhelmed by everyone else’s needs and comfort? When we are too nice and too giving to the wrong people, they can use that against us in all the worst ways. Don’t let yourself get taken advantage of. Protect yourself and stand up for your happiness and your needs.Read full story

The Subtle Signs of Childhood Trauma We Often Overlook

While some of us live openly with the knowledge of our turbulent pasts, not everyone understands or even recognizes the signs of childhood trauma in their lives. It’s understandable. The effects of this early trauma are complex and far-reaching. In order to find truth and connection in our adult lives, though, we have to be brave enough to pull back the curtain and accept how these traumas of the past are affecting our here-and-now.Read full story

Is Online Dating Right for You?

Not everyone is cut out for the world of online dating. For some, it is an overwhelming and exhausting perspective. For others, it can become a toxic addiction that impedes genuine connection. Are you someone who is resilient enough to play the game of virtual love? Or are you someone who needs to connect in the real, physical plane? There’s no right or wrong answer. You simply need to be honest with yourself and adjust accordingly.Read full story

The Deal Breakers No Relationship Can Survive

Having deal breakers is a healthy part of setting our boundary lines. We all have to understand that there are some lines that can’t be crossed, yet we allow people that we care for to abuse us day-in and day-out. Why? Because we fail to realize the depth of our needs, and we fail to prioritize them appropriately too. Stop allowing your “better half” to push you over again and again. Figure out how to stand up for yourself and stop accepting deal-breaking behavior.Read full story

How to Hold Space for Someone in Your Life

When it comes to supporting the people we love, we have to figure out how to hold space for them in our lives. To hold space, we have to drop our judgements and open up to others even as we create an authentic area in which they can express themselves. Holding space the right way enhances our relationships, but it also deepens our understanding of self and those we love.Read full story

How to Lead a More Deliberate Life

Deliberate living is one of the best ways to change the course of our lives. When we live deliberately, we allow ourselves to align our values and passions and exist more authentically within the world. Do you want happier relationships? Better career opportunities? A life that brings you joy when you wake up? Now is the moment to get everything you want intentionally and with an eye to creating a future that’s entirely yours.Read full story

The Best Ways to Talk to Someone You Don't Agree With

We’re living in a polarizing age, and it seems like more people have more varied opinions than ever before. It’s a time when fact is stranger than fiction, and fiction is viewed as fact. This changes the way in which we see the world, and the way in which we see one another. Even though this can lead to greater conflict, it’s crucial that we learn how to maintain respect and civility — no matter how much we may disagree.Read full story

Stop Being so Judgemental

Are you bogged down by a life that’s swamped in negativity? Do you see and expect the worst around every corner? Let go of your judgmental nature and pre-conceived notions. Let go of all those ideas that are half-formed and half-cocked, so that you can ground yourself firmly in the reality that works for you. By opening up your mind, you’ll open up your heart, and in that you’ll discover an entirely new world of love, compassion, and understanding.Read full story

How to Be More Assertive in Your Relationships

Out of all the relationship questions out there, most common have to be those that deal in assertiveness and standing up for yourself. Even though we love and trust our partners more than anyone else in the world, most of us struggle to be emotionally honest with them. Standing up for ourselves or not “going with the flow” in the slightest way can feel like a crime. But why? Why is it so hard for us to just say how we feel to the people that we care for?Read full story

These Distractions Get In the Way of Your Happiness

It seems like everyone is chasing happiness, but only a few manage to find it. Why? Do they have some happiness skill we haven’t gained? Was it passed down to them by parents or some rich relative? No. Happiness — like every other emotional experience in our lives — is an inside job. We define what happiness looks like on our own terms, and when we don’t reach it we’re often to blame. Are you allowing distractions to impede your ultimate happiness? Rather than giving up at the first sign of a roadblock, seek to understand yourself and the signs of chaos getting in the way.Read full story

Spotting the Signs of Toxic Family Enmeshment

Having a close family can be a great benefit our path in this life, but what happens when those family ties become too entwined? Known as enmeshment, this toxic path to family “bonding” leaves us lost, hurting, and devoid of any personal identity. In order to break free of this poisonous family habit, you have to detach yourself and reassess who you are and what you’re passionate about in your life. Then, we can begin to see our place within the unit and the paths we truly wish to take in order to get to our authentic happiness. Don’t allow yourself to stay trapped and caught up in the pain of other people. Set yourself free and see your family for what it truly is.Read full story
5 comments

Why Main Character Syndrome is Toxic

Do you think of yourself as the lead character in a dramatic story that’s still yet to unfold? While this is certainly one way of elevating yourself in life and relationships, it’s not the best trick if you’re looking for authentic happiness and fulfillment in this life. Embracing a main character point of view can lead to narcissistic behavior, and forces you to put others (and your happiness) beneath you.Read full story

What Self-Actualization Really Looks Like

Would you say that you’re living a life that’s self-defined? Becoming self-actualized is an important part of growing up and creating organic happiness for ourselves and the lives we’re building. No matter what your goals are in life, you need to have a core sense of self-belief. You need to be confident in who you are and know that you have a right to build a future that brings you joy. But what does true self-actualization look like, and how can it benefit our lives? Understanding is the key to unlocking our happiest self.Read full story

These Are the Words Your Child Needs to Hear

Because our children are a part of us, we want them to have a better life than we were able to provide for ourselves. All parents have a different way of going about this, but sometimes they can get lost in the mission of it all. Providing a good life for your child (so they can have a better one later on) is meaningless if you don’t also give them the mental and emotional tools they need to thrive. Want your child to be truly happy and strong in the chaos of life? You need to teach them how to do it and tell them why they’re worthy of it every day.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy