2 Good Ice Cream Shops in Austin You Have to Visit

You're probably looking for something cool now that summer has arrived.

A scoop of ice cream. Or a couple of scoops.

When it comes to ice cream, everyone has a different taste. Some people like plain flavors like vanilla and chocolate. Some people like more fruity-flavored sorbet. On the other hand, some people like healthier such as frozen yogurt.

It’s very difficult to say what makes perfect ice cream, simply because there are a couple of different types of it, such as gelato, ice cream, frozen yogurt, and sorbet.

Ice Cream: The most common frozen treat is ice cream. Ice cream mixture must contain at least 10% milkfat in order to be classified as ice cream.

Gelato: Gelato, the Italian cousin of ice cream, is made with whole milk rather than cream. As a result, the milkfat content is significantly lower than in typical ice cream.

Frozen Yogurt: Frozen yogurt is one of the trending forms of frozen treats right now. This frozen dessert contains many of the same ingredients as ice cream but has a much lower fat content. There's even yogurt in there.

Sorbet: Sorbet is another form of ice cream that includes very little dairy. It has a light texture and taste since it is made with frozen fruits and sweetened water.

Although there are different types and variations of ice creams, for me, it doesn't matter whether it's gelato, sorbet, or frozen yogurt as long as it tastes good. Because I believe that each type of ice cream has its own unique touch and I enjoy eating different types of it.

Nowadays, every place around us sells ice cream. However, for an ice cream lover like me, it is very important to find a place that makes a good one.

For all of these reasons, this wasn’t an easy list to make for me. However, here are the two nice ice cream shops in Austin, based on ice cream lovers' recommendations.

1. Lick Honest Ice Creams

Lick Honest Ice Creams

To us, "honest" simply means we use the purest ingredients we can find in our artisanal ice creams. What doesn’t go into our ice creams is just as important as what does. We never use artificial colors or flavors, high fructose corn syrup, or preservatives, ever! We can trace every single ingredient we use to its source. Ice cream shouldn’t just taste good — we believe it should also be good. We take great pride in witnessing our milk and cream as it journeys from the cow to your scoop. All of the milk and cream used to make our ice creams comes from family-owned dairies in Texas and Wisconsin - Lick Honest Ice Creams

Recommendations based on customer reviews:

There's an assortment of flavors to choose from, all of them having their own special ingredients.

All of the flavors are on the wall when you enter and can be seen in the ice coolers

This is one of the best ice cream shops you can find in Austin.

They have vegan flavors as well.

Price: On average, it's $2 - 3 per scoop

Location: 1100 S Lamar Blvd Ste 1135 Austin, TX 78704

Website: https://www.ilikelick.com/

2. Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

We’re devoted to making better ice creams and bringing people together. It’s what gets us out of bed in the morning and keeps us up late at night. We believe that you can grow a business as a community of people, with artful attention to detail and the customer experience, and get continuously better at the same time. That REALLY great ice cream served perfectly in a sparkling and beautiful space, with attentive and in-the-moment service (we believe service is an art) brings people together and helps them connect. And that sometimes sparks fly. And that there should be more sparks flying, generally. We like to make people feel good. - Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

Recommendations based on customer reviews:

Jeni's Ice Cream always has a unique take on flavors they offer and is made with quality ingredients, no wonder it's so good!

The texture is so creamy and you can feel it with their amazing flavors.

The must-have flavors here are the Brown Butter Almond Brittle, the Salty Caramel, and the Milkiest Chocolate.

Price: On average, it's $12 per pint

Location: 11601 Rock Rose Ave Ste 110 Austin, TX 78758

Website: https://jenis.com/

Ice cream shops have expanded rapidly over the last few years. This list is but a few of the best ice cream shops in Austin.

If there’s a good ice cream shop you would like to recommend besides this list of best ice creams in Austin, let us know in the comments below!

