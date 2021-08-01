3 Outstanding Pizza Places in Miami You Have to Visit

You can't make everyone happy. You're not a Pizza

When it comes to pizza, everyone has a different taste. Some people like thin crust pizza. On the other hand, some people like thick crust pizza such as traditional pan pizza and deep-dish pizza.

For me, it doesn't matter whether it's a thick or thin crust as long as it tastes good. Because I believe that each style of pizza has its own unique touch and I enjoy eating different types of it.

It’s very difficult to say what makes a perfect pizza, simply because there are so many different variations of the simple mozzarella and bread combinations. But a pizza has to have these quality ingredients: olive oil, tomato, and mozzarella. The rest of the toppings totally depends on one's taste.

Nowadays, every place around us makes a pizza. However, for a pizza lover like me, it is very important to find a place that makes good pizza.

For all of these reasons, this wasn’t an easy list to make for me. However, here are the three best pizza places in Miami, based on pizza lovers' recommendations.

1. CRUST

CRUST earned OpenTable's coveted 100 Best Restaurants in America for 2017 and in 2019 for the second time! CRUST Restaurant is serving unparalleled pizza and modern Italian cuisine in the scenic and rapidly trending area by the Miami River. - CRUST

Recommendations based on customer reviews:

The sauce is tasty with just a hint of sweetness from the tomatoes and not overburdened with garlic or spices.

The cheese is a great texture, not stringy or greasy.

The dough and crust are a great consistency, great for dipping in the extra marinara sauce.

The main body of the pizza is thin, flexible, but sturdy to support the weight of the sauce and cheese.

Price: On average, it's $45 - 50 for two people.

Location: 668 NW 5th St Miami, FL 33128

Website: http://www.crust-usa.com/

2. Pizzaiola

We're proud to offer the highest quality, most unique wood-fired pizzas at affordable prices in Miami. From our family to yours, we put lots of love and careful attention into each item. We hope you enjoy our product as much as we enjoy bringing it to you. - Pizzaiola

Recommendations based on customer reviews:

The pizza smells so delicious and fresh, with fresh ingredients.

The pizza itself is also DELICIOUS - thin, crispy, fresh quality ingredients.

This place is amazing! It's pretty new but the food is great and the people are very friendly.

If you don't know what to order, favorites are the Pizzaiola and Octolana.

Price: On average, it's $25 - 30 for two people.

Location: 130 Beacom Blvd Miami, FL 33135

Website: https://www.pizzaiolamiami.com/

3. Mister O1 - Wynwood

Mister O1 was born from the idea that an extraordinary pizza requires the utmost attention to detail and the finest ingredients, the necessary tools for an artist to produce a masterpiece. The recipe for success was simple: Quality and Consistency. These would be the hallmarks of Chef Renato Viola’s pizzas. Mister O1 uses only the finest and freshest ingredients and most of them are imported from Italy or locally sourced. The artisanal pizza is a delicate thin-crust style with very light dough, which is prepared and rests for a minimum of 72 hours into natural levitation before being served. - Mister O1

Recommendations based on customer reviews:

Their signature pizzas are shaped like a star! The star-shaped pizzas are stuffed with ricotta cheese at the points.

You can make any pizza a star-shaped one and customize it to your liking.

The crust is so crispy and fresh.

The pizzas are served with sides of spicy oil, parm, and red pepper flakes. The spicy oil has a kick so beware!

Literally, the best pizza in town and you cannot go wrong with any of their pizzas!

Price: On average, it's $35 - 40 for two people.

Location: 2315 N Miami Ave Miami, FL 33127

Website: https://www.mistero1.com/

Pizza restaurants have expanded rapidly over the last few years. This list is but a few of the best pizza restaurants in Miami.

If there’s a good pizzeria you would like to recommend besides this list of best pizzas in Miami, let us know in the comments below!

