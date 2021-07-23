3 Outstanding Taco Places in Boston You Need to Try

Consider this your checklist for the best of the best

I don't know about you but there is only one red line for me: a taco should be soft.

As long as the corn tortillas are soft, the type of taco doesn't matter to me.

When it comes to tacos, there are a plethora of combinations and twists inspired by ingredients from all over the world. Despite the large range of tacos available today, there are a number of traditional tacos that you should try. From pork tacos like carnitas and al pastor to fish tacos and even vegetarian tacos, these Mexican tacos are full of flavor and tradition.

Tacos are one of Mexico's most common street foods, despite the fact that their exact origin is unknown.

However, nowadays, wherever we turn our heads, there is a taco place. And, for a taco lover like me, it is very important to find a place that makes a great taco.

For all of these reasons, this wasn’t an easy list to make for me. However, here are the three best taco places in Boston, based on taco lovers' recommendations.

1. Chilacates Mexican Street Food

Chilacates Mexican Street Food

We are CHILACATES, hardworking food lovers with a passion for the culinary Mexican experience. We focus on the taste sensations of every meal. We will strive to fill your lives with the most authentic Mexican street food experience. Serving you the freshest most local and natural ingredients that are available to us. “Because at the end of the day we just want you to be happy!” - Chilacates Mexican Street Food

Recommendations based on customer reviews:

Some of the best tacos in Boston!

The portions are huge and everything is delicious.

These are authentic Mexican tacos with exquisitely flavored meat in house-made tortillas.

You can tell the tortillas that come with the tacos are homemade.

Al Pastor all the way but you really can't go wrong with any of the tacos.

Price: On average, it's $25 - 30 for two people.

Location: 224 Amory St Jamaica Plain, MA 02130

Website: https://www.chilacates.mx/

2. La Taqueria Taco Bar & Grill

La Taqueria Taco Bar & Grill

Our menu fuses coastal-inspired flavors with our Mexican heritage to create award-winning tacos and inventive burritos and bowls you’ll feel great about eating. Our mission is to deliver the authentic taste of Mexico using local ingredients from merchants and vendors in the community whenever possible. We're committed to customer satisfaction and believe in employing the local community so you're always served by a friendly, familiar face. - La Taqueria Taco Bar & Grill

Recommendations based on customer reviews:

This place is sort of a hidden gem, on a corner of a busy road but it has a great atmosphere and the food is incredible!

The tacos here are packed! They don't skimp on the fillings and they taste pretty good.

The vegetables are fresh, flavorful and you could tell they are freshly chopped that day.

The lime zest in the taco gives it that special little kick that tops the whole thing off.

Price: On average, it's $25 - 30 for two people.

Location: 636 Hyde Park Ave Roslindale, MA 02131

Website: https://www.lataqueriaboston.com/

3. Taco Loco Mexican Grill

Taco Loco Mexican Grill

We are committed to continuing to be a family-friendly place where our clients can meet to share a delicious meal in a friendly atmosphere or to bring something delicious to home or work. Our main objective is to meet the most demanding expectations and tastes, that is why we do not rest so that each dish served shows the essence of our spirit of service. - Taco Loco Mexican Grill

Recommendations based on customer reviews:

The tacos and tortas here are overflowing and bursting with flavor.

The meat is cooked perfectly - tender and juicy.

The tacos are simple but delicious - double flour tortilla with your favorite toppings.

Taco Loco has a wide variety of options to choose from on the menu and fresh ingredients.

Price: On average, it's $25 - 30 for two people.

Location: 46 Broadway Somerville, MA 02145

Website: https://tacolocorestaurant.com/

-

The taco places have expanded rapidly over the last years. This list is but a few of the best taco restaurants in Boston.

If there’s a good taco you would like to recommend besides this list of best tacos in Boston, let us know in the comments below!

