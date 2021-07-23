Boston, MA

3 Outstanding Taco Places in Boston You Need to Try

E.A!

Consider this your checklist for the best of the best

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=475wE2_0b5UXowf00
Photo by Jordan Nix on Unsplash

I don't know about you but there is only one red line for me: a taco should be soft.

As long as the corn tortillas are soft, the type of taco doesn't matter to me.

When it comes to tacos, there are a plethora of combinations and twists inspired by ingredients from all over the world. Despite the large range of tacos available today, there are a number of traditional tacos that you should try. From pork tacos like carnitas and al pastor to fish tacos and even vegetarian tacos, these Mexican tacos are full of flavor and tradition.

Tacos are one of Mexico's most common street foods, despite the fact that their exact origin is unknown.

However, nowadays, wherever we turn our heads, there is a taco place. And, for a taco lover like me, it is very important to find a place that makes a great taco.

For all of these reasons, this wasn’t an easy list to make for me. However, here are the three best taco places in Boston, based on taco lovers' recommendations.

1. Chilacates Mexican Street Food

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZERfV_0b5UXowf00
Chilacates Mexican Street Food
We are CHILACATES, hardworking food lovers with a passion for the culinary Mexican experience. We focus on the taste sensations of every meal. We will strive to fill your lives with the most authentic Mexican street food experience. Serving you the freshest most local and natural ingredients that are available to us. “Because at the end of the day we just want you to be happy!” - Chilacates Mexican Street Food

Recommendations based on customer reviews:

  • Some of the best tacos in Boston!
  • The portions are huge and everything is delicious.
  • These are authentic Mexican tacos with exquisitely flavored meat in house-made tortillas.
  • You can tell the tortillas that come with the tacos are homemade.
  • Al Pastor all the way but you really can't go wrong with any of the tacos.

Price: On average, it's $25 - 30 for two people.

Location: 224 Amory St Jamaica Plain, MA 02130

Website: https://www.chilacates.mx/

2. La Taqueria Taco Bar & Grill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xF2wg_0b5UXowf00
La Taqueria Taco Bar & Grill
Our menu fuses coastal-inspired flavors with our Mexican heritage to create award-winning tacos and inventive burritos and bowls you’ll feel great about eating. Our mission is to deliver the authentic taste of Mexico using local ingredients from merchants and vendors in the community whenever possible. We're committed to customer satisfaction and believe in employing the local community so you're always served by a friendly, familiar face. - La Taqueria Taco Bar & Grill

Recommendations based on customer reviews:

  • This place is sort of a hidden gem, on a corner of a busy road but it has a great atmosphere and the food is incredible!
  • The tacos here are packed! They don't skimp on the fillings and they taste pretty good.
  • The vegetables are fresh, flavorful and you could tell they are freshly chopped that day.
  • The lime zest in the taco gives it that special little kick that tops the whole thing off.

Price: On average, it's $25 - 30 for two people.

Location: 636 Hyde Park Ave Roslindale, MA 02131

Website: https://www.lataqueriaboston.com/

3. Taco Loco Mexican Grill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Eujkt_0b5UXowf00
Taco Loco Mexican Grill
We are committed to continuing to be a family-friendly place where our clients can meet to share a delicious meal in a friendly atmosphere or to bring something delicious to home or work. Our main objective is to meet the most demanding expectations and tastes, that is why we do not rest so that each dish served shows the essence of our spirit of service. - Taco Loco Mexican Grill

Recommendations based on customer reviews:

  • The tacos and tortas here are overflowing and bursting with flavor.
  • The meat is cooked perfectly - tender and juicy.
  • The tacos are simple but delicious - double flour tortilla with your favorite toppings.
  • Taco Loco has a wide variety of options to choose from on the menu and fresh ingredients.

Price: On average, it's $25 - 30 for two people.

Location: 46 Broadway Somerville, MA 02145

Website: https://tacolocorestaurant.com/

-

The taco places have expanded rapidly over the last years. This list is but a few of the best taco restaurants in Boston.

If there’s a good taco you would like to recommend besides this list of best tacos in Boston, let us know in the comments below!

This content is from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_c4fb36bab1159c4abd1c34e57e1cf430.blob

Posts about best foods in California

1546 followers
Loading

More from E.A!

Austin, TX

2 Good Ice Cream Shops in Austin You Have to Visit

Find the coolest ice cream shops when the weather gets hot. You're probably looking for something cool now that summer has arrived. A scoop of ice cream. Or a couple of scoops.Read full story
Miami, FL

3 Outstanding Pizza Places in Miami You Have to Visit

When it comes to pizza, everyone has a different taste. Some people like thin crust pizza. On the other hand, some people like thick crust pizza such as traditional pan pizza and deep-dish pizza.Read full story
Dallas, TX

3 Good Ice Cream Shops in Dallas You Have to Try

Find the coolest ice cream shops when the weather gets hot. You're probably looking for something cool now that summer has arrived. A scoop of ice cream. Or a couple of scoops.Read full story
San Antonio, TX

3 Good Pizza Places in San Antonio You Have to Try

When it comes to pizza, everyone has a different taste. Some people like thin crust pizza. On the other hand, some people like thick crust pizza such as traditional pan pizza and deep-dish pizza.Read full story
Bakersfield, CA

3 Authentic Sushi Restaurants in Bakersfield You Have to Try

When you try to pick the best restaurant for a burger, pizza, taco, or waffle, it's easy to come up with a mutual list with your friends. Ask any of your friends what are the top three sushi restaurants in any neighborhood, you'll definitely come up with tens of different best lists.Read full story
El Paso, TX

3 Outstanding Burger Places in El Paso You Have to Try

The food that can be eaten anywhere at any time, if it'sgood. According toJulian Canlas, who is a food blogger at Twisper,"the hamburger is probably most often associated with the USA. This is no surprise as it has become somewhat of a staple in that great nation. However, the story of the creation of the hamburger (one of many stories) is that the hamburger was brought to America by German immigrants from (surprise, surprise) Hamburg in the early 20th century. As a result, you would expect the best burgers to come from either America or Germany."Read full story
1 comments
San Antonio, TX

3 Outstanding Burger Places in San Antonio You Have to Try

The food that can be eaten anywhere at any time, if it'sgood. According toJulian Canlas, who is a food blogger at Twisper,"the hamburger is probably most often associated with the USA. This is no surprise as it has become somewhat of a staple in that great nation. However, the story of the creation of the hamburger (one of many stories) is that the hamburger was brought to America by German immigrants from (surprise, surprise) Hamburg in the early 20th century. As a result, you would expect the best burgers to come from either America or Germany."Read full story
4 comments
Orlando, FL

3 Good Pizza Places in Orlando You Have to Try

When it comes to pizza, everyone has a different taste. Some people like thin crust pizza. On the other hand, some people like thick crust pizza such as traditional pan pizza and deep-dish pizza.Read full story
1 comments
Long Beach, CA

3 Authentic Sushi Restaurants in Long Beach You Have to Try

When you try to pick the best restaurant for a burger, pizza, taco, or waffle, it's easy to come up with a mutual list with your friends. Ask any of your friends what are the top three sushi restaurants in any neighborhood, you'll definitely come up with tens of different best lists.Read full story
Dallas, TX

3 Outstanding Pizza Places in Dallas You Have to Try

When it comes to pizza, everyone has a different taste. Some people like thin crust pizza. On the other hand, some people like thick crust pizza such as traditional pan pizza and deep-dish pizza.Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

3 Outstanding Burger Places in New York You Have to Try

The food that can be eaten anywhere at any time, if it'sgood. According toJulian Canlas, who is a food blogger at Twisper,"the hamburger is probably most often associated with the USA. This is no surprise as it has become somewhat of a staple in that great nation. However, the story of the creation of the hamburger (one of many stories) is that the hamburger was brought to America by German immigrants from (surprise, surprise) Hamburg in the early 20th century. As a result, you would expect the best burgers to come from either America or Germany."Read full story
1 comments
San Jose, CA

3 Authentic Sushi Restaurants in San Jose You Have to Try

When you try to pick the best restaurant for a burger, pizza, taco, or waffle, it's easy to come up with a mutual list with your friends. Ask any of your friends what are the top three sushi restaurants in any neighborhood, you'll definitely come up with tens of different best lists.Read full story
Dallas, TX

3 Outstanding Burger Places in Dallas You Have to Try

The food that can be eaten anywhere at any time, if it'sgood. According toJulian Canlas, who is a food blogger at Twisper,"the hamburger is probably most often associated with the USA. This is no surprise as it has become somewhat of a staple in that great nation. However, the story of the creation of the hamburger (one of many stories) is that the hamburger was brought to America by German immigrants from (surprise, surprise) Hamburg in the early 20th century. As a result, you would expect the best burgers to come from either America or Germany."Read full story
6 comments
Sacramento, CA

3 Authentic Sushi Restaurants in Sacramento You Have to Try

When you try to pick the best restaurant for a burger, pizza, taco, or waffle, it's easy to come up with a mutual list with your friends. Ask any of your friends what are the top three sushi restaurants in any neighborhood, you'll definitely come up with tens of different best lists.Read full story
4 comments
Boston, MA

3 Outstanding Pizza Places in Boston You Have to Try

When it comes to pizza, everyone has a different taste. Some people like thin crust pizza. On the other hand, some people like thick crust pizza such as traditional pan pizza and deep-dish pizza.Read full story
15 comments
San Diego, CA

3 Outstanding Sushi Restaurants in San Diego You Have to Try

When you try to pick the best restaurant for a burger, pizza, taco, or waffle, it's easy to come up with a mutual list with your friends. Ask any of your friends what are the top three sushi restaurants in any neighborhood, you'll definitely come up with tens of different best lists.Read full story
2 comments
Orlando, FL

3 Outstanding Burger Places in Orlando You Have to Try

The food that can be eaten anywhere at any time, if it's good. According toJulian Canlas, who is a food blogger at Twisper,"the hamburger is probably most often associated with the USA. This is no surprise as it has become somewhat of a staple in that great nation. However, the story of the creation of the hamburger (one of many stories) is that the hamburger was brought to America by German immigrants from (surprise, surprise) Hamburg in the early 20th century. As a result, you would expect the best burgers to come from either America or Germany."Read full story
4 comments
Oakland, CA

3 Good Sushi Restaurants in Oakland You Have to Try

When you try to pick the best restaurant for a burger, pizza, taco, or waffle, it's easy to come up with a mutual list with your friends. Ask any of your friends what are the top three sushi restaurants in any neighborhood, you'll definitely come up with tens of different best lists.Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy