3 Outstanding Burger Places in Orlando You Have to Try

Is it American food?

Or, is it German food?

Where was the first burger made?

According to Julian Canlas, who is a food blogger at Twisper, "the hamburger is probably most often associated with the USA. This is no surprise as it has become somewhat of a staple in that great nation. However, the story of the creation of the hamburger (one of many stories) is that the hamburger was brought to America by German immigrants from (surprise, surprise) Hamburg in the early 20th century. As a result, you would expect the best burgers to come from either America or Germany."

When it comes to burgers, everyone has a different opinion. For me, it doesn't matter where the burger comes from as long as it tastes good.

I don't know about you, but the burger is one of my favorite food. It is one of the foods that I can eat every single day, along with Margherita pizza and tiramisu.

But, I'm not talking about just a burger but a good burger with a thick juicy patty, cheddar cheese, and a little bit of spicy sauce. And, of course, a soft but delicious bun like a cloud.

It’s very difficult to say what makes a perfect burger, simply because there are so many different variations of the simple beef and bread sandwiches. Nowadays, every place around us makes a burger. However, for a burger lover like me, it is very important to find a place that makes good burgers.

For all of these reasons, this wasn’t an easy list to make for me. However, here are the three best juiciest burger places in Orlando, based on burger lovers' recommendations.

1. StreetWise Urban Food

StreetWise Urban Food

We are a locally owned restaurant, serving delicious urban food favorites, in a family-friendly & casual dining atmosphere! All of our food is made fresh to order, and is handcrafted by REAL chefs who still believe in REAL food! - StreetWise Urban Food

Recommendations based on customer reviews:

One of the tastiest juiciest burgers in town!

The burger patties are cooked to perfection with lots of juicy goodness.

The fries are great also, crunchy and tasty.

Overall, StreetWise Urban Food is such a hidden gem and I don't think enough people are talking about it.

Price: On average, it's $25 - 30 for two people.

Location: 4434 Hoffner Ave Orlando, FL 32812

Website: https://www.streetwiseorlando.com/

2. MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

We serve up Ridiculicious® comfort food in a family-friendly environment including 100% Certified Angus Beef®, all-natural turkey & black bean veggie burgers, and all-beef hot dogs. We hand-cut our French fries & offer scrumptious sweet potato fries. Our hand-spun shakes are made with 100% real ice cream & come in 7 flavors. We promise it'll be the best burger you've ever put in your mouth! - MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

Recommendations based on customer reviews:

The best part of the burger is the fresh bun.

And, the fries are fresh and crispy.

The burger is cooked perfectly - juicy, not too salty, and not bland.

They also have vegan and gluten-free burger options.

Definitely worth trying if you're making a stop in Orlando and craving some burgers.

Price: On average, it's $30 - 35 for two people.

Location: 8050 International Dr Ste 150 Orlando, FL 32819

Website: https://www.mooyah.com/locations/orlando-fl-international-drive-258

3. Build My Burgers

Build My Burgers

We launched Build My Burgers in 2020 with a passion for creating the perfect burger for you. With our array of options to choose from you can craft the burger that you were destined to munch on. We pride ourselves on serving only the best proteins possible. This isn't your regular burger shop with low-quality proteins and frozen ingredients. All of our burgers are made to order with local farm proteins and produce. - Build My Burgers

Recommendations based on customer reviews:

Burger customization at its finest. From the bun to the number of burger patties, and the number of toppings to go on top - The name is not an exaggeration!

The burger patties are seasoned well and very juicy.

They also serve plant-based burgers. One of the best plant-based burgers in Orlando

French fries perfect and spicy.

Price: On average, it's $30 - 35 for two people.

Location: 3402 Technological Ave Ste 136 Orlando, FL 32817

Website: https://www.buildmyburgers.com/

The burger places have expanded rapidly over the last years. This list is but a few of the best burger restaurants in Orlando.

If there’s a good burger joint you would like to recommend besides this list of best burgers in Orlando, let us know in the comments below!

