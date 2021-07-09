3 Outstanding Pizza Places in Austin You Have to Try

You can't make everyone happy. You're not a Pizza

When it comes to pizza, everyone has a different taste. Some people like thin crust pizza. On the other hand, some people like thick crust pizza such as traditional pan pizza and deep-dish pizza.

For me, it doesn't matter whether it's a thick or thin crust as long as it tastes good. Because I believe that each style of pizza has its own unique touch and I enjoy eating different types of it.

It’s very difficult to say what makes a perfect pizza, simply because there are so many different variations of the simple mozzarella and bread combinations. But a pizza has to have these quality ingredients: olive oil, tomato, and mozzarella. The rest of the toppings totally depends on one's taste.

Nowadays, every place around us makes a pizza. However, for a pizza lover like me, it is very important to find a place that makes good pizza.

For all of these reasons, this wasn’t an easy list to make for me. However, here are the three best pizza places in Austin, based on pizza lovers' recommendations.

1. DeSano Pizzeria Napoletana

DeSano Pizzeria Napoletana

Strolling down the downtown Austin sidewalk you begin to hear Italian music from somewhere close by. You realize it's a pizzeria - from the moment you walk into DeSano and see two Italian wood-burning ovens and master pizzaiolos at work, you realize this is more than just another pizza joint -- it's a culinary event. Staying true to Italian heritage, we use only the highest quality ingredients flown in weekly from Napoli and Campania. From hand-picked San Marzano tomatoes and creamy Mozzarella di Bufala to exceptional Italian flour used for the dough, you will understand what goes into making our traditional pizza Napoletana. All of our delicious pizzas are expertly crafted to order and cooked in our wood-burning ovens for 90 seconds, slightly charring the crust without compromising the fresh toppings. - DeSano Pizzeria Napoletana

Recommendations based on customer reviews:

One of the best places to have quality pizza - the flavors are amazing.

The sauce is super tasty, the dough is thin and the cheese is very good.

The fresh ricotta in the Bianca Pizza is amazing.

The ingredients are so fresh, the tomato sauce used here is the closest to pizzas in Italy.

Price: On average, it's $55 - 60 for two people.

Location: 301 Lavaca St Ste 200 Austin, TX 78701

Website: http://www.desanopizza.com/

2. Little Deli & Pizzeria

Little Deli & Pizzeria

Little Deli & Pizzeria is a locally owned and operated northeastern-style deli and pizzeria. We offer the best of both worlds – great deli sandwiches and authentic New Jersey pizza. Our sandwiches are made on fresh-baked breads, using the best quality meats and cheeses. All of our soups and salads are homemade and our variety of desserts are made either in-house or come from a local bakery. Our pizza is made using our homemade dough which is prepared in the artisan style the old-fashioned way. We hand toss our pies and bake them on two-inch stone hearths. They are sold by the pie or by the slice. - Little Deli & Pizzeria

Recommendations based on customer reviews:

Some of the best pizza in town! Wonderful little gem tucked away in the middle of a quiet neighborhood.

Good-sized pizzas with amazing crust and great topping options.

The crust is flavorful and crisp all the way to the center.

The sauce is also nice and flavorful.

Price: On average, it's $35 - 40 for two people.

Location: 7101-A Woodrow Ave Austin, TX 78757

Website: https://littledeliandpizza.com/

3. Li'l Nonna's

Li'l Nonna's

We celebrate and pay tribute to traditional east coast pizza but do so in a modern context using only the best possible ingredients. 100% Vegan. House-made vegan cheeses and meats. Well-executed classics as well adventurous specials. - Li'l Nonna's

Recommendations based on customer reviews:

It is truly Italian and amazing vegan pizza for the win!

They make their cheese in the house.

The crispy thin pizza comes with an assortment of toppings.

They have gluten-free crust which is AMAZING! It's soft and thin and delicious.

The crust, sauce, toppings, cheese - all perfect!

Price: On average, it's $35 - 40 for two people.

Location: 440 E St Elmo Rd Austin, TX 78745

Website: http://www.lilnonnas.com/main.html

Pizza restaurants have expanded rapidly over the last few years. This list is but a few of the best pizza restaurants in Austin.

If there’s a good pizzeria you would like to recommend besides this list of best pizzas in Austin, let us know in the comments below!

