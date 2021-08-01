Looking at QB options for the Indianapolis Colts

QB Nick Foles Staff Sgt. Kyle Richardson/commons.wikimedia

With the news of starting quarterback Carson Wentz being sidelined indefinitely with a foot injury, the Indianapolis Colts must now go over their options at the team's most important position.

The Colts have already made one move by signing quarterback Brett Hundley. Hundley spent the last two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals as a backup to 2019 No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray. Originally drafted by the Green Bay Packers with the No. 147 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. Hundley was thrust into a starting role in his second season when starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending collarbone injury. Hundley started nine games in total for the Packers in 2017, finishing with 1,836 passing yards, nine passing touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. Hundley joins 2020 fourth-round pick Jacob Eason and rookie sixth-round pick Sam Ehlinger.

If it is determined that Wentz will indeed miss a sizable chunk of the season, then Indianapolis may look to trade for a better option to be the team's starting quarterback. With the season quickly approaching, the only way to potentially upgrade at quarterback would be via trade. Here are some notable names that the Colts could trade for to fill in for Wentz:

Gardner Minshew

Minshew is the youngest player on this list. After being selected with the No. 178 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Minshew found his way to a starting role for the Jacksonville Jaguars following an injury to starting quarterback Nick Foles. Minshew started in 20 games over his first two seasons for the Jaguars, but since the team selected Clemson prodigy Trevor Lawrence with the first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Minshew has been relegated to a backup role once again.

During his two seasons, Minshew has thrown for 5,530 yards and 37 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

Nick Foles

In what was one of the greatest stories in NFL history, Foles led the 2017 Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots after Wentz was lost for the season with a torn ACL in the midst of an MVP campaign. The following season, Foles once again started in the playoffs for the Eagles. This time, however, Philadelphia lost their first game to the New Orleans Saints. Foles left in free agency following the season to sign a four-year, $88 million contract with Jacksonville, where he would only play in four games. The Jaguars traded Foles to the Chicago Bears in 2020, but Foles only started seven games for the season.

The Bears have since signed veteran Andy Dalton and drafted Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, putting Foles third on the depth chart. While his career has been inconsistent and riddled with injuries, Foles has proven that he can win it all with a good team around him.

Marcus Mariota

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans, Mariota is now a backup to quarterback Derek Carr for the Las Vegas Raiders. Mariota appeared in one game for the Raiders last season and performed admirably in Carr's stead. Mariota is an athletic dual-threat quarterback who could revive his career if given the opportunity with a good team.

Jimmy Garrapolo

The last player on the list, Garrapolo is currently slated to start the season for the San Francisco 49ers, despite the team trading massive draft capital to move up to the No. 3 overall pick to select North Dakota State's Trey Lance. Garrapolo has struggled to stay healthy during his career, but he was the starting quarterback for the 2020 49ers on their way to the Super Bowl. San Francisco may say that the 29-year-old quarterback is their starter for the season, but they would be foolish to turn down a worthy trade offer when they have already drafted his replacement.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.