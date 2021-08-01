Cleveland Browns sign RB Nick Chubb to 3-year, $36.6 million contract extension

Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb Erik Drost/commons.wikimedia

The Cleveland Browns have rewarded one of their young star players as according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Browns and Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb have agreed on a three-year contract extension worth up to $36.6 million. The deal comes with $20 million guaranteed.

Chubb bounced back from a gruesome knee injury during his time at Georgia to become one of the best running backs in the NFL today. Cleveland selected Chubb with the No. 35 overall pick in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. On the heels of an 0-16 season, Chubb joined the Browns alongside quarterback Baker Mayfield and cornerback Denzel Ward with the hope of changing the direction of the franchise once and for all. So far, that has been the case, as Cleveland made the playoffs for the first time in over a decade last season and even defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card Round before ultimately falling just short to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round.

In just his second season in the NFL, Chubb finished second behind running back Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans in rushing yards with 1,494 compared to Henry's 1,540. This established Chubb as already one of the league's premier players at his position. Throughout his first three seasons with the Browns, Chubb has rushed for 3,557 yards and 28 touchdowns on 580 carries while also adding another 577 yards and two touchdowns through the air as a receiver.

Chubb combines with running back Kareem Hunt, who Cleveland signed in February of 2019 to give the Browns the deadliest one-two punch at running back in the entire NFL. The two combined for 1,908 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns last season, leading the way for Cleveland to finish ranked third in the NFL in rushing yards behind the Baltimore Ravens and the aforementioned Titans. Chubb will once again play a major role in head coach Kevin Stefanski's offense this season as the Browns look to once again make the playoffs.

Cleveland now has two other major pieces to lock up long-term from the same draft class. Mayfield is the most important piece to the team, but Ward has emerged as one of the league's best young cornerbacks as well, so Cleveland would be wise to find a way to keep both in town for the foreseeable future if both players have another successful season in 2021.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.