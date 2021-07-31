Colts QB Carson Wentz "out indefinitely" with foot injury

QB Carson Wentz AlexanderJonesi/commons.wikimedia

The Indianapolis Colts received quite the blow in the first week of training camp when it was revealed that starting quarterback Carson Wentz will be out indefinitely with a foot injury.

The Colts have been on the quarterback carousel since losing franchise quarterback Andrew Luck to an unexpected retirement just before the start of the 2019 NFL season. Indianapolis signed veteran and longtime Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers last offseason, but he too retired following the season that ended in a playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills. With a well-rounded roster with young stars all over and one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, the Colts knew they had to find an answer at the quarterback position in order to capitalize on their playoff-ready roster. Indianapolis pushed all their chips on the table by trading for Eagles quarterback and former second-overall pick Carson Wentz in exchange for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick. Wentz is coming off the worst season of his career. After being an MVP candidate in 2017, Wentz plummeted to the bottom of the quarterback ranks in 2020. There is hope that surrounding him with a better roster will help to reignite his once-promising career, however. The 2022 second-rounder can turn into a first-round pick "if Wentz plays 75% of the snaps in 2021 or 70% and the team makes the playoffs", per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

The odds of that second-round pick turning into a first-rounder have just become drastically smaller with the news of Wentz suffering a foot injury during training camp practices, however. During a play, Wentz felt a "twinge" in his foot and consulted team doctors following the practice. According to Michael Silver of NFL Network, the injury involves a bone and ligament and the Colts are bracing for possible surgery.

Per Garafolo, Wentz "will see noted foot specialist Robert Anderson in the near future," where "a firmer timeline for his return will be established."

The team has since signed quarterback Brett Hundley. Hundley will join 2020 fourth-round pick Jacob Eason and rookie sixth-round pick Sam Ehlinger on the roster. Hundley spent the last two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals and has only started nine games in his career since being drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

The Colts have other options via trade to fill in for the injured Wentz, including Nick Foles of the Chicago Bears, Gardner Minshew of the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Marcus Mariota of the Las Vegas Raiders.

