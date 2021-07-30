Aaron Rodgers speaks his mind about Packers in press conference; reworks contract

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers All-Pro Reels/commons.wikimedia

Since the end of the 2020 NFL season, the majority of the offseason has involved speculation about what will happen with the league's MVP. Early in the offseason, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers expressed a desire to have more say in the team's decisions, much like fellow future Hall-of-Famer Tom Brady has enjoyed, even in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Following multiple reports of Rodgers no longer wanting to play for the Packers, including the possibility of retirement, the man himself finally broke silence on Wednesday when speaking to the media. Among many things, Rodgers backed up many of the previous rumors and reports while also adding context and new details. When asked what this was all about, Rodgers gave a thorough response:

That’s kind of a loaded question. I think there was a lot of things that transpired. This wasn’t just a draft-day thing. It started with a conversation in February, after the season ended. I just expressed my desire to be more involved in conversations directly affecting my job. Also, I wanted to help the organization maybe learn from some of the mistakes in the past, in my opinion, about the way some of the outgoing veterans were treated, and just the fact that we didn’t retain a number of players that I felt like were core players to our foundation, our locker room, high-character guys. I’m talking about Charles Woodson, Jordy Nelson, Julius Peppers, Clay Matthews, Randall Cobb, James Jones, John Kuhn, Brett Goode, T.J. Lang, Bryan Bulaga, Casey Hayward, Micah Hyde, guys who were exceptional players for us but great locker room guys, high-character guys, many of them whom weren’t offered a contract at all or were extremely lowballed or were in my opinion not given the respect on the way out that guys of their status and stature and high character deserved.

When asked if he seriously considered retirement, Rodgers gave the following answer:

Yeah, that was definitely something I thought about. I talked about how important being a full-timer was for a long time. This was the first time to spend the offseason away without a COVID year or a lockout year, and I enjoyed it. I really did. I took time working on myself and trying to better myself in a number of areas where I could improve based on my own patterns and conditioning. And it was a lot of growth in that process. In that process, I continued to find joy and happiness on things off the field. However, there’s still a big competitive hole in my body that I need to fill, and as I got back into my workouts I just realized that I know I can still play and I want to still play, and as long as feel I can give 100% to the team, then I should still play.

Rodger's declined to give definitive answers as to whether he would be with Green Bay beyond the upcoming season. "I think I’m just going to focus on this year," he said. Rodgers also reiterated that he had wanted to finish his career as a Packer, but that there are things that might be out of his hands. When asked if he wanted to be here right now, Rodgers responded:

I do, I do. I love my teammates. I love the city. I love my coaches. It is a lot of fun to be back here and like I said, I'm competitive and I realize the type of team that's in place here. It's a team that has a lot of talent on it. It's been close the last couple years, so I'm definitely excited about this season.

Following this, Rodgers and Green Bay agreed to a reworked deal.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.