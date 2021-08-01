Get the best view of the Golden Gate Bridge from these ten locations

That iconic red bridge in San Francisco- to some people it’s a dream to visit. I don’t blame them- this iconic Golden Gate Bridge along with the view of the coast is something that should be on our bucket list. There are a few viewpoints from where you can get the view of the Golden Gate Bridge from a different perspective.

Golden gate bridge Umer Sayyam/unsplash

Golden Gate Overlook and Visitors Center

I think this is the most common place where people go for the view. This is quite popular, and the parking lot is big enough near the visitor center. The parking for the overlook is on the other side. If you don’t have much time to visit any other point, at least stop at this point to get a decent view of the bridge. Located on the southwest side of the bridge, from this point you will see the reverse view of the bridge compared to the vista point. From different points, you will be able to get different perspectives of the bridge.

Fort Point National Historic site

Fort Point National Historic site-this civil war-era brick fortress is located beneath the southern end of the Golden Gate Bridge. To get a different perspective view of the bridge, go to this historic site. From the Golden Gate Bridge Welcome Center or the Crissy Field, this point is a straightforward walk and easily accessible. You can also go to Marine Drive that runs out to the fort and has two parking areas. The fort is also an interesting place to visit, and admission is free. Check out the hours if you plan to visit the fort.

Beautiful golden gate bridge Jamie Street/unsplash

Baker Beach

If you want to get a view of the red bridge with the crashing waves, you should go to Baker Beach which is located further west of the west side batteries. The ground-level panoramic view of the Golden Gate bridge with the water is quite amazing. But keep in mind that clothing is optional on this beach, and you may find some natural sunbathers. Overall, this beach is perfect for an evening stroll with a view.

Marshall beach

This beach is located north of Baker beach and provides a closer view of the Golden Gate Bridge on the San Francisco side. This small, secluded beach offers stunning views of the bridge with large rocks scattered here and there. Many people access this beach from the golden gate overlook. During the low tide, you will be able to walk further north all the way to Fort Point. Clothing is optional on this beach too.

Battery spencer

This is a famous viewpoint to see the Golden Gate Bridge. The parking lot is located just off Conzelman Road and the viewing area is a short walk. There are three viewing points where you will be able to see different views of the bridge. For safety purposes, there is a fence along the front and left sides of the Battery Spencer.

Birds eye view of the golden gate bridge Benjamin Voros/unsplash

Golden Gate Observation Deck

This viewpoint is in the Conzalman Road access route where you will be able to see the bridge from a higher elevation. The only problem is that the headland covers the left tower of the Golden Gate Bridge partially. Still, it’s a nice viewpoint though you cannot see the full bridge from here.

Hawk hills Marin headlands

Marin Headlands is basically a scenic drive that starts from the observation deck and follows along the coast. From the one-way coastal road, you have to follow the hill all the way out to the Point Bonita Lighthouse. From the up-hilly location, the view is breathtaking. You will be able to get the best view of the bridge from the vista point on Hawk Hill. There is a small parking area located on Conzelman Road. From Hawk hill, you will see the bridge with the city of San Francisco in the background. To get another perspective, you can hike a short distance up Hawk Hill from the parking lot and get a view of the bridge.

Dreamy view of the bridge Thomas Ciszewski/unsplash

Crissy Field

This place is quite popular among the locals and visitors as well for the nice view of the bridge and the Marin Headlands. This place was a military airfield once upon a time and now perfect for walk or bike with a view. At the west end of the parkland, there is a yellow building known as ‘Warming hut’, which contains a snack bar and coffee shot. There is also a long pier just across from it and from here you will be able to gaze on the bridge and the city. This place is also perfect for a picnic or friendly gathering. You can also visit this place at night if you want to get some stunning after-dark shots of the Golden Gate Bridge.

North Vista Point

At the northern end of the bridge, there is a parking lot at Vista Point which provides a different view of the Golden Gate Bridge. You can drive there, park your vehicle, and enjoy the view. Or you can walk across the bridge which is an amazing experience. The parking lot is free, but it has a limit of four hours. This parking lot tends to fill up very quickly. If you do not get a spot here, you can also go to park on the North Tower lot on the other side of the bridge on Conzelman Road. There is a walkway that will take you under the bridge to Vista point.

Fort Baker

Fort Baker is located right below the North Vista Point. It was an army post built in 1905 and active throughout World War II and the cold war. There is a pier from which you will be able to see the view of the bridge with the Bay water.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.