Six amazing lakes to visit in the Sierra Nevada without any hike

Summer is the best time to visit the lakes in the mountains. Sierra Nevada zone is particularly famous for different beautiful lakes. If you just zoom in on the google map of this area, you will see lakes after lakes. I had the opportunity to visit a few of them. Some of them require hiking. But to visit some of the lakes, you do not need to hike much or put big miles in. Here, I am going to talk about some of my favorite lakes in the Sierra Nevada.

Convict lake dreamcatcher_mahdi/Instagram

Convict lake

If you tell me to put a list of lakes based on accessibility and beauty, this lake will be high on the list. Convict lake is one of those lakes where you can drive directly to the lake. Just a couple of paved miles from Highway 395, and you are there. This lake is famous for its beautiful mountain backdrop and the glass-like clear water. Originally carved out by the glacier, this lake is 140 ft deep in some places, which makes it one of the deepest lakes in the area. There is a three-mile trail that goes along the circumference of the lake which you can hike if you want to. Kayaking, paddle boarding, fishing, hiking, etc. are some of the activities that you can enjoy here.

Beautiful north lake dreamcatcher_mahdi/Instagram

North lake

Dreaming of driving high in the Sierra Nevada? Go for North Lake, which is located just west of Bishop. The road to the lake is partially unpaved and narrow at places. This picturesque, quiet, and serene region is known well for its aspen groves. As a result, it becomes a popular destination for fall foliage sightings or leaf-peeping. There is also a campground (11 first-come, first-served sites) that is located at the end of North Lake Road. You can stay at the campground, go sightseeing, fishing, and row-boating. No motors are allowed on the lake.

Lake Sabrina dreamcatcher_mahdi/Instagram

Lake Sabrina

This beautiful lake is located in the Eastern Sierra Nevada Mountain range at an elevation of 9138 feet. The boat landing here has got some spectacular views. Not only that, but the landing also has boat and pontoon rentals, a free boat launch, fish cleaning facilities, and a store that sells bait and tackle, wine, beer, snacks, and other food. Lake Sabrina has also a campground, which is quite popular and has only 18 sites. If not anything else, go for the view which showcases lake Sabrina with the mountains on the back.

Mammoth lake basin Don B/unsplash

Mammoth Lakes Basin

Clear blue lakes, Pine Forests, the streams of a cascading mountain- best describes Mammoth Lakes Basin. Beautiful, serene alpine lakes and the tranquility of the environment are amazing and soothing. In between the forests and mountains Twin Lakes, Lake Mamie, Lake Mary, Lake George, and Horseshoe Lake are nestled and easily accessible by public transportation. There are lots of activities to do around such as hiking, biking, boating, kayaking, fishing, picnicking, etc.

Beautiful lake in Sierra Nevada dreamcatcher_mahdi/Instagram

June Lake

Did you know June Lake is known as ‘Switzerland of California’? If you want to see some beautiful lakes at the base of the Sierra Nevada mountains along with some wonderful fun activities, you should visit June Lake. Bask in the view, relax, and enjoy- that’s how a day in the June Lake regardless of the season. You can simply enjoy driving the most scenic road June Lake loop road. But keep in mind that the road may be partially closed due to the snow and ice in winter and early spring. June lake region total consists of four beautiful alpine lakes- June Lake, Silver Lake, Gull Lake, and Grant Lake. These are some of the beautiful lakes in the Sierra Nevada. At the east end, there is a sandy beach with an accessible path to the edge of June Lake. Here you can sunbathe, swim or float, go for a picnic or simply enjoy the view. People generally go for boating, fishing, different water activities in these four lakes. There are also different hiking trails around June Lake, which you can enjoy as a day hike or go for a brisk walk.

Mono lake Robson Hatsukami Morgan/unsplash

Mono lake

Located at the eastern edge of the Sierra Nevada, Mono Lake is an ancient saline lake that was formed at least 760,000 years ago. It was formed as a terminal lake on a basin with no outflow to other external water bodies which causes a high level of salt accumulation in the lake. Mono Lake not only a home for millions of birds and brine shrimp but also its tributary streams supply water to Los Angeles. If you are visiting, do not forget to check out the famous Tufa tower in Mono Lake. Tufa is a kind of salt deposit created from the reaction of calcium and carbonates. When calcium-rich freshwater springs bubble up through the carbonate-rich lake water, this type of reaction happens, and as a result, tufa forms under Mono Lake’s water which eventually forms towers. The sunset here in Mono Lake is truly amazing and must recommend things to do.

Source

#lake #roadtrip #secret #california #local #explore #nature

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.