What are demographics and why are they (still) relevant for marketers?

Demographics refer to statistics that measure observable aspects of a group and “describe a population in terms of its size, distribution, and structure” (Hawkins, Best & Coney, 2003, p. 113). More specifically, examples of demographic information include age, gender, social class, income, occupation, race/ethnicity, and family structure.

Knowledge of consumer characteristics plays an important role in many marketing applications, including defining a target market for a product, deciding upon the appropriate techniques to employ when promoting a particular product to a particular group of consumers, or predicting the size of markets for specific product launches. The U.S. Census Bureau is a major source of demographic data on American families, however, private firms often gather extensive data on specific population groups (e.g. current customers) as well.

Demographics help to locate a target market, whereas psychological and sociological characteristics (typically referred to as psychographics) help to describe how its members think and feel. Demographic information is often the most accessible and cost-effective way to identify a target market and is easier to measure than other segmentation variables (Hawkins, Best & Coney, 2003).

Demographic variables reveal ongoing trends that signal business opportunities. For example, demographic studies have consistently indicated that the mature adult market (age 50+) has a greater proportion of disposable income than its younger counterparts. This factor indicates that this group is a critical market segment for products and services that they buy for themselves, for their adult children and for their grandchildren (Hawkins, Best & Coney, 2003).

