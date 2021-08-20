Patient Empowerment cannot be without the Independent Physician Empowerment

Photo by Sasun Bughdaryan on Unsplash

Power as an Individual Trait

Power is authority lent to an individual or earned by someone to carry out a task. Individuals receive empowerment from cultivating their destiny. It entails a process to become robust and sophisticated, particularly in maintaining self-life and asserting individual rights.

Power is the derivative of the Latin phrase” potere,” meaning “to be able.” But the elements of power reached beyond ability. There are powers held by those who have the authority or contain power behind the throne. Latter refers to the population that impacts others irrespective of being formally in charge.

When borrowed as a verb, power means to supply with mechanical or electrical energy, or in the political sense, women's empowerment is an example of empowering a group of people. In short, Empowerment stands for a set of measures constructed to boost autonomy and self-determination in people and communities.

Power enables everyone to define their interests in a truthful and self-determined means, acting on their sovereignty.

Empowerment in the context of Individuality

We aim to define and provide opportunities for the ability to leverage or alter a verdict. Personal strength is the source of prominence and leadership. Power is something anyone can have over their supporters.

Individuality or the unique identity of a person is the fundamental determinant of self-sovereignty. That’s what differentiates a person from others. A person’s power tends to vary in assertion and strength under different physical, role, and epochs of circumstances.

The Commonality defining Patient and Physician

Patients and physicians may have different roles within the scope of their professional relationship; however, in the broader sense, they share a common ground.

Doctors and Patients are both Individuals.

We can all discern that every physician is also a patient. Therefore, the individuality of a person is the primary unifying trait of the doctor-patient relationship.

It is fair to state that empowering individuals is, in turn, enabling medical care at large.

Individual and Individuality

An individual is a distinct existence. The essence of a person’s life is the Individuality of self-hood. Personhood is the state or quality of being a soul. Individuality particularly pertains to being someone distinct from other people.

An individual maintains their desires or objectives, rights, and obligations. The precise definition is different, thus crucial in the arenas of biology, law, and philosophy.

Before the 15th century, the word” individual” was primarily referred to as “indivisible.” It generally described any numerically singular element, only occasionally referred to as a” person.”

From the 17th century onward, individuals reflected uniqueness, more in line with individualism.

Individuality and individualism tend to mature with time and experience. But in the eyes of the state laws, only a mature, reasonable adult person is considered a “person.” And still deemed one, even if the person renounces his or her guilt by saying, “I followed instructions.”

Individual Accountability

A person is accountable for their actions, decisions, and instructions. He or she is subject to prosecution in both national and international statutes from entering adulthood.

Although intrinsic human circumstances desire capacity and power, yet the latter does not follow innately. Individual liberty doesn’t arrive without a cost, as power if the collective has been threatening human individuality since human evolution.

Therefore, every person needs to be empowered and supported by a system that respects individual human essence. The administration and every single person within its constituency are obliged to maintain a healthy environment for individuals to thrive. Creating such harmony is a strenuous task, but only becomes simple upon recognition of the empowering criteria. The creation of homogeneity of the environment around individuals is something that is continuously going through redefinition and reform parallel with human evolution and unique circumstances.

Individual Empowerment criteria

For us to empower individuals, we must first establish the correct criteria for the given time, place, and circumstance.

Establishing Clarity

The first step in individual empowerment is to develop clear goals and expectations. A person without set objectives and prospects is utterly powerless.

Support

The second step in empowering others is to support them by furnishing the aids they desire to prevail and eliminating any impediments that may hinder headway.

Autonomy and Independence

In the modern connotation, the right or condition of self-governing is the crucial principle of individuality. It attends to the capacity for a person to act under objective morality rather than the influence of intentions. Autonomy is vulnerable. Therefore, it is the fundamental responsibility of any impartial system to guarantee its permanence.

Independence is the endurance of emancipation to carry out a given assignment; in the manner one sees fit. The following variables are also inferred as Self-reliance, self-determination, self-rule, and independence.

Meaningfulness

The value or prestige tied to a goal or task further bolsters the bridge between the inner human potency and resilience. Indeed, The main facet of empowerment is Meaningfulness.

Impact

The essence of what an individual must partake in can potentially exploit the path that drives a person to success or delinquency. It is essentially the outcome that echoes through the distinction of worthiness and labor.

Power

Power is the inner impetus of every human being. It comes to an individual when an invaluable objective or complicated undertaking has been obtained. The outcome of successful execution of a challenging chore is Strength and is the final element of empowerment.

Role-specific Individual Empowerment

Within individuality comes virtues and skills. And based on those traits, follow a defined role that every person takes up within society. Although empowering individuals is a must, nevertheless, role-specific empowerment must be considered in the context of a setting. For example, an individual's role as a patient is different than that of a physician even though they may share the same level of power in the community they typically live.

The Importance of Empowering the Right People

Empowering the right people is one of the ways that most systems prevail. Individual liberty and role-specific personal empowerment are about changing the role of leadership.

Good leaders understand authenticity; oversight is not enough to make the best organization. Besides, it’s also vital to encourage others concomitantly to govern themselves.

When the right people feel encouraged, there’s no limit to how much they can achieve. It all starts with inspiring them to reach their full ability.

Establishing the foundation by laying the groundwork to respect individual reign will virtually encourage role-specific sovereignty as well.

Micromanagement is a Mistake

Controlling as a micromanager is a blunder. By micromanaging a leader, burns out quickly and drives away your best people. One can perform much more by empowering the right individuals to take over selected assignments. Delegation is essential, even though complex, under the given circumstances. Forerunners must exhibit vigilance as to which people are suitable for the chore to succeed. For instance, one member may be great at motivating and inspiring people.

Empowering the right people indicates to others that you’re not just there to teach them, but to help them thrive.

A colleague who has always wanted to create a comfortable place for kids to play in the community could gain the confidence and experience to spearhead this project.

The right person already has ideas. They just need motivation and training by the leader to go out there and partake.

Empowerment encourages new ideas, teamwork, and a sense of pleasure. It’s the joy and excitement that compels employees to give 110% every time.

Empowering the right individual enables us to support members to find their purpose. The new sovereign leader inspires others, and this creates a chain reaction. While everyone doesn’t have to be a commander, empowering them oversees them figure out what they crave from life and start taking charge.

We can describe Individual Empowerment in six ways

Leadership is changing stances away from dictating everyone what to do! Instead, empowering others entails excellent ideas that have never been thought of yet. And it is accomplished through recognition of self-reign and autonomy of others. The Latter is how we can empower humanity for the best.

Clarity of the Vision

The importance of a vision is its ability to guide a person in times of transition or task prioritization. It enables them to uncover their ingenuity. It serves as the hub of innate brainpower and purpose.

Promote and Engage in Behaviors that you want them to embrace.

Telling others what to do isn’t a helpful enthusiasm technique.

Ascertaining the behaviors, actions, and values you aspire to see in others expects dedication and domain from the leader. In short, you must live as someone you anticipate your team members to be.

Again, Team members need Autonomy

Renounce micromanagement, as it kills morale. People need space and freedom. Once they receive it, they will return with maxima.

Hold back from giving the answers. Instead, discuss the problem, and they will come up with the antidote. Autonomy is about supervising yourself.

Be a giver!

It is crucial to Be generous, as it connects everyone and you, respected by you and inspired to do the same.

Community or Individual Empowerment

Recently, the World Health Organization (WHO) has proposed ” Community empowerment” as the norm for improving health and wellness, especially for impoverished people. The latter refers to the system of fostering smaller neighborhoods to boost control over their lives. “Communities” in the eye of WHO are recognized as the groups of the population that may or may not be connected based on locality or space, but all share common interests, concerns, or individualities. These individuals could be local, national, or international, with specific or broad interests.

World Health Organization also defines ‘Empowerment’ as to how every person gains control over the aspects and rulings that shape their existence. It is the strategy by which they broaden their possession, traits and build capacities to gain access to partners, networks, or a say, to attain power.

World Health Organization’s use of the word “Enabling” points to the notion that individuals cannot “be empowered” by others. They can only empower themselves by acquiring more strength in different configurations. WHO assumes that people are their assets, and the role of the external agent is solely to facilitate the community in amassing sovereignty.

The notion of Individual Empowerment

According to the organization community empowerment, is more than the engagement of communities. It signifies people’s ownership and action that explicitly aims at social and political upheaval.

Population empowerment is a process of re-negotiating the ability to earn more custody. It comprehends that if people are authorized, then others will be sharing their existing power and giving some of it away.

Power is a central concept in community empowerment and health improvement, which invariably operates within the field of a power clash.

Constituency empowerment inevitably addresses the social, cultural, political, and economic determinants that underpin health. It seeks to build partnerships with other sectors in finding solutions.

The Globalization of Empowerment: WHO perspective

Globalization of community empowerment adds a new dimension to the process of the neighborhood charge. In today’s world, Action on one cannot dismiss the impact on the other. Critical thinking enables communities to understand the interplay of forces operating in their lives and helps them make their judgments.

One thing to note in the World health organization’s notion of community empowerment is using words. It describes all the criteria for empowering an individual yet uses” community” in its terminology. The organization also uses personal influence in a couple of statements.

The phrase “community” is expansive and nonspecific. It fails to define the size and diversity within itself. Nevertheless, in the eyes of the WHO community pertains to population health, even though it is trying to associate it with personalized healthcare. Yet empowering the city is not the same as enabling individuals if they are profiled under identical criteria.

Subjective Definition Empowerment

Every person needs to have the possibility to feel influential as well as viewed by others.

The Five Indicators of self-reign are as follows:

A person must be their boss, thus Feeling of being in charge of every aspect of life, including Career, Relationships, Finances, Healthy Living, Fun & Creativity, and Personal Growth. The central principle is that life is a series of options, and someone is in the driver’s seat.

Examining Words

it is true that being “positive” is crucial and makes all the difference, but not many execute it effectively. Because an individual’s mindset formulates what they speculate how it is probable and unthinkable.

The Should Factor Problem

Sentences like spending more time with my family or losing more weight are counterproductive and weakening to a person. People should use what they want to do and be rather than what they think we should do.

The need to Redefine Sucess

The definition of success changes over time. Still, many people do not parallel adapt mindset, goals, and actions for life. Success may mean title and money, but later, success means being fulfilled, making a difference, and loving doing something.

Setting Valuable Objectives

In general, many people either do not set goals. Or, if they do, it is either vague objectives, or they simply fail to act on those intentions. They may even set goals that are important but not a prerogative. The incredible about plans is when you set an expectation that is genuinely intriguing and is a top priority in life; you are directed and motivated on a day-to-day basis. It adds that energy to life and gives us a meaning to start the day.

Patient Empowerment

The patient is an individual, the fundamental element of every community, and, most of all, occupies a role within the medical realm. All the criteria and logic defining individual empowerment furthermore belong to every single patient.

Real empowerment vs. current Definitions

World Health Organization defines patient empowerment as “a procedure through which people gain greater control over decisions and actions affecting their health” and should be both an individual and a community process.

Other organizations define patient empowerment vaguely by simply conveying it as patient engagement in their medical care.

Patient empowerment is a broader notion. Patient empowerment is defined in multiple ways depending on the context and objectives. It is a “process that enables every individual, as described earlier in this article first. Then help them achieve control over their own lives and upswings their power to act on problems that they characterize as essential.

Patient empowerment is a relational intuition, the environment where every patient finds themselves playing a critical part. The Aspects of patient empowerment encompass health literacy, shared decision-making, and self-management without 3rd party influence.

Criteria for Patient Empowerment

WHO has reported four components as being central to the process of patient empowerment:

1) Insight by the patient for their role

2) Sufficient knowledge acquisition the patient to be able to connect with their physician

3) Patient skills

4) The presence of a facilitating environment

Regardless of today, despite all the overwhelming oratory efforts, patients are far from becoming fully independent and reigned, especially when it comes to their health and wellness. They must follow the top-down administrative mercy, insurance industry discretion, and one-size-fits-all socioeconomic solutions. Instead, what has been disseminated by the higher agencies is the hybrid pseudo-personalized population health by the hands of pseudo-scientists . The top-down solutions support a system that offers community-based solutions under the notion of individual empowerment.

Physician Empowerment

Misconceptions about Physician Empowerment

As we become familiar with the flaws of modern patient empowerment, physician replica of the role-based individual sovereignty turns even more dubious. As we all conceded earlier, we must ensure our independence from the third-party entity’s influence to establish personal autonomy and power. Despite all the theoretical backing of physicians, neither encompass subjective criteria or the objective factors of what it takes to be independent and sovereign.

The healthcare system, not only within the united states but also around the world, is riddled with totalitarianism . There is an overwhelming dependency concerning physician practice and healthcare at large. The clinical decision is at the center of the clash between public expectations, ethics, law, and business .

21st Century Medical Domain and Physician dissociation

Physicians more than ever are dissociated from their domain, especially for technology. The tech industry is claiming to be the front runner in physician autonomy and maintaining independence, where all they have achieved so far is more burnout .

Regulations have forced many physicians to give up their independence. Such circumstances comprise government insurance mandates, changes to the health insurance policy, to new reporting statutes. Regulations have precipitated the escalation of expenses and the rise in costs for urgent care clinic visits.

Other reasons include factors encircling electronic health records and different reporting ordinances respecting patient visits as part of the Affordable Care Act.

The factor mentioned by most physicians is regulatory paperwork responsibility followed by deterioration of clinical autonomy.

According to the Physicians Foundation survey, Medicare compliance rules and regulations independently runs into thousands of pages. The latest is an upswing to the miles of red tape included in the Affordable Care Act.

The regulatory pressure shoves doctors to give up their practices for cookie-cutter corporate employment opt-in to consolidate compliance. And while a lot of tensions have accumulated over decades, that transformation is unintended.

Criteria for Physician Empowerment

Like every individual criterion, a physician’s position in the professional realm native clear, impactful, and carry weight. It gives meaning when it comes to the health and healthcare of their community. The fundamental requirement to establish that element is autonomy or independence.

Physicians must be able to practice medicine and run a practice independently on their terms. They Must-Have complete control over the management and financial health of their training. They should Be able to grow and compete in the local market and make informed, strategic decisions independently. Every medical doctor must have the opportunity to thrive by navigating the industry shifts. It is ultimately necessary for physicians to be connected and integrated with hospitals while still being independent.

Every Independent Physician is:

Sovereign to provide patients all their medical possibilities all the time.

Accessible to work with all health systems

Unrestricted to offer all treatment choices

Free to refer patients anywhere that is indispensable

Doctor-patient bond Empowerment is bilateral.

Healthcare is exceptionally personal and private. Patients trust doctors to provide a duty that is sacred to them. Some of the work is a standard routine physical exam. Still, endlessly physicians serve their patients at times of great need and personal vulnerability. That’s why independent physicians’ sovereignty is crucial. An empowered physician has more time to spend on patients and understand their needs and concerns. The latter, in time, creates strong relationships between them.

Their close coalition with the Patient makes an Independent Physician different from others

About 70% of Independent Physicians specialize in a specific aspect of healthcare. Every doctor, irrespective of the designated profile of specialty they hold, has unique skills to offer. And The diverse yet personal nature of their practice within the local healthcare community enables them to stay autonomous.

Through the personal trust they build with their doctors, patients express and shape their relationship more mutually and productively. More so, that relationship is defined only through patients’ independence and autonomy.

Independent physicians have the freedom that other doctors who work in large organizations do not possess.

With their patients in mind, an independent web of physicians contributes to patients' ability to select from a complete array of health experts rather than being limited to a choice within one corporation. The latest means that their patients can get the very best care they might need.

Unilateral Empowerment is counterproductive

One-sided empowerment is subject to unilateral abuse of power and prejudice. That is even more vital in the medical practice and healthcare sphere because one prerequisite for individual empowerment is reverence and understanding of the other person’s autonomy and personal boundaries.

Failure to establish a power balance among all individual stakeholders within the healthcare domain will precipitate fragmentation. It will create clusters of factions that will strive to secure their collective interests, thus rendering individual physicians and patients powerless.

Let’s not get lost in the Healthcare Semantics

We are living through the era of rhetoric and semantic upheaval. We hear and read words like patient empowerment, personalized healthcare, and physician empowerment. Still, they mean differently to various groups of people.

What we see is not necessarily what is happening behind closed doors. Dissemination of individual autonomy is at the expense of other people’s independence. And when it does, that only refers to a community of people sharing limited common traits but hardly honoring human individuality.

All is the consequence of semantic manipulation by those who are well in control of media and have a ticket to their intimate mindset. So, let’s end this discussion with a few examples of semantic controversy.

Patient engagement is not patient empowerment, more so as Physician Independence is more than a lifestyle change. Personalized health care is not about community empowerment. And finally, healthcare for all is not healthcare coverage for all.

